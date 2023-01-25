ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
a-z-animals.com

What Florida Gardeners Need to Know This Spring

Florida is called the “Sunshine State” because it averages about 237 days of sunshine per year. That’s over 30 days more than the average 205 sunny days in the U.S. While most people with green thumbs would be thrilled at the prospect, Florida gardeners know that the abundant sunshine comes at the cost of other challenges. Consider the past and present conditions that all Florida gardeners need to know this spring as well as when you can start planting!
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

A Central Florida suburb is named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Florida gets an F on the American Lung Association's tobacco control report card

Florida’s lack of tobacco control and efforts to prevent smoking has earned the state failing grades in an annual report from the American Lung Association. "With the 2023 state of tobacco control report, Florida, unfortunately, was listed as one of the states with the worst policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use," said Janelle Hom, director of the Central Florida Lung Association office.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 27th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Governor DeSantis rolled out a new criminal justice platform on Thursday with proposals for this year’s state legislative session. While touting Florida’s 50-year low crime rate he’s released a package of proposals which seeks to: increase penalties for drug-related crimes, steps up human smuggling interdictions, strengthens the punishment for child rapists, prevents the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty. Likewise...
FLORIDA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
wlrn.org

Latest coronavirus mutation is becoming dominant in South Florida - but immunity is keeping worst symptoms at bay

A more contagious subvariant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spreading quickly in South Florida and is becoming the dominant one in the country. In the week ending on Jan. 21, 2023, this subvariant of omicron, called XBB.1.5, made up 39% of cases in a region of the U.S. that includes Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North and South Carolina and Tennessee, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FLORIDA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia renews ESAP for seniors

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
GEORGIA STATE
villages-news.com

Be prepared for natural disasters and emergencies with the help of the Stormproof Universal First Aid Kit

Florida may have the unfortunate honor of being hit by some of the strongest and biggest natural disasters known in the United States. In 1928 there was the Okeechobee Hurricane, 1992 saw Hurricane Andrew, and 2012 gave us Tropical Storm Debby. Six years later, Hurricane Michael reached Florida’s shores and as recently as last September, Hurricane Ian whipped onto the state’s west coast.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy