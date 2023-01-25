Read full article on original website
COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide
Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
usf.edu
The history and science behind Florida's long-running strawberry industry
Vance Whitaker, with the UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center in Wimauma, discusses the science behind breeding the berries and offers insight into the … umm … field. Florida has been the winter strawberry capital of the United States for more than 100 years. It began with...
a-z-animals.com
What Florida Gardeners Need to Know This Spring
Florida is called the “Sunshine State” because it averages about 237 days of sunshine per year. That’s over 30 days more than the average 205 sunny days in the U.S. While most people with green thumbs would be thrilled at the prospect, Florida gardeners know that the abundant sunshine comes at the cost of other challenges. Consider the past and present conditions that all Florida gardeners need to know this spring as well as when you can start planting!
usf.edu
A Central Florida suburb is named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
usf.edu
Florida gets an F on the American Lung Association's tobacco control report card
Florida’s lack of tobacco control and efforts to prevent smoking has earned the state failing grades in an annual report from the American Lung Association. "With the 2023 state of tobacco control report, Florida, unfortunately, was listed as one of the states with the worst policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use," said Janelle Hom, director of the Central Florida Lung Association office.
Rent or buy? Florida’s housing costs make decision more complicated
Is it better to rent or buy a home right now?
When Will Florida Be Underwater? For Some Areas, It’s Sooner Rather Than Later
It’s likely that you’ve heard about rising sea levels and how Florida is going to be underwater any day now. You might be wondering: Is this true? And if it is, when exactly will Florida be underwater?. Well, it’s possible that your favorite vacation spot could be underwater...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 27th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Governor DeSantis rolled out a new criminal justice platform on Thursday with proposals for this year’s state legislative session. While touting Florida’s 50-year low crime rate he’s released a package of proposals which seeks to: increase penalties for drug-related crimes, steps up human smuggling interdictions, strengthens the punishment for child rapists, prevents the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty. Likewise...
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida
UPDATE: WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama. A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there. UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no […]
wlrn.org
Latest coronavirus mutation is becoming dominant in South Florida - but immunity is keeping worst symptoms at bay
A more contagious subvariant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spreading quickly in South Florida and is becoming the dominant one in the country. In the week ending on Jan. 21, 2023, this subvariant of omicron, called XBB.1.5, made up 39% of cases in a region of the U.S. that includes Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North and South Carolina and Tennessee, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Marijuana Legalization Efforts Gain Traction: This Week in Cannabis Investing
Marijuana Legalization Efforts Gain Traction: This Week in Cannabis Investing
Florida doctors worried DeSantis gives ‘fringe’ dermatologist a platform
DeSantis is using his opposition to Covid-19 restrictions and advocacy of medical “free speech” as a central pillar of his messaging strategy, and the issue is likely to play into a possible 2024 presidential run.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
villages-news.com
Be prepared for natural disasters and emergencies with the help of the Stormproof Universal First Aid Kit
Florida may have the unfortunate honor of being hit by some of the strongest and biggest natural disasters known in the United States. In 1928 there was the Okeechobee Hurricane, 1992 saw Hurricane Andrew, and 2012 gave us Tropical Storm Debby. Six years later, Hurricane Michael reached Florida’s shores and as recently as last September, Hurricane Ian whipped onto the state’s west coast.
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
When will South Florida's next cold front arrive, and how low will temps go?
The mercury in South Florida thermometers has been all over the place the past week, with temperatures ranging from near-record highs in the mid-80s back into the mid-60s after a weak cool front passed through Monday. The roller-coaster-like weather brought temperatures up again to 84 on Wednesday (a few degrees...
usf.edu
Smaller drug stores say pharmacy benefit managers create competitive disadvantage
Simply going to the local drug store to pick up a prescription used to be a pretty simple exercise. But that purchase has become ever more complicated. Now Goveror DeSantis wants the State of Florida to rein in one of the middlemen in the transaction. The proposal from Governor Ron...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
'Black history is American history': Florida Gov. DeSantis faces potential lawsuit over rejection of Black AP history course
"Are we going to let Gov. DeSantis, or anybody, exterminate Black history from the classrooms in Florida?”
