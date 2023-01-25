Woman killed after hit by vehicle on Interstate 85 in Auburn

Update 1/25/2023 2:31 p.m.: Officials released the identity of the woman killed in this crash.

Lisa Kozlowski of Auburn was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The body of a 58-year-old woman has been recovered from Interstate 85 in east Alabama near the Moore’s Mill overpass.

The Lee County Coroner’s office is expected to release additional details soon, but it does appear the woman was killed in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash late Tuesday night. Her name is being held until family can be located.

WRBL will update you with additional information as soon as they are released by investigators.

