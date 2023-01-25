ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Biltmore Estate plays big role in new Hallmark movie

Hollywood has arrived in the North Carolina mountains.

Filming for Hallmark's "A Biltmore Christmas" is now underway at the famed estate in Asheville.

Monday's snowy conditions provided the perfect ambiance for the new production.

The movie features Lucy Collins as a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she's hired to write the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie "His Merry Bride!"

That is a movie that was also filmed on the estate.

The new movie will air later this year during the channel's "Countdown to Christmas," according to ABC affiliate WLOS
