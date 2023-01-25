ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Community College Presents Concerts, Forums to Celebrate Black History Month

 3 days ago

Reflecting the range of the African American experience, Bucks County Community College proudly celebrates Black History Month with three events, from a rousing musical performance to informative lectures and presentations.

From Slavery to Freedom

The month kicks off with “Lord, Write My Name: From Slavery to Freedom” at 7:30 PM on Feb. 3 at the Newtown campus. Renown baritone Keith Spencer is joined by Peter Hilliard on piano as they present a musical tapestry interspersed with narratives, poetry, and letters penned by enslaved people and iconic Black figures throughout history. 

“The concert shares the significance and influence of the Bible on people who had so little else to hold on to,” said Spencer. “Slaveowners intended to use the Bible to control and coerce. Instead, enslaved people found a hope and freedom of their own that couldn’t be beaten or taken from them. We see the result in the beauty and messaging of these expressive spirituals.” 

In this masterful collection of song and word, Spencer, accompanied by Hilliard on piano, performs well-known Spirituals such as “Go Down, Moses,” “Walk Together Children” “Steal Away,” and several others brilliantly reimagined and arranged by Hilliard.

“Lord, Write My Name” takes place in the Zlock Performing Arts Center, located on the campus at 275 Swamp Road in Newtown. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at bucks.edu/tickets

Centuries of Distorted Maps

On Feb. 16, Kevin Antoine presents “The True Size of Africa” at 12:30 PM on the Newtown campus and online. Antoine, the college’s Associate Vice President of Community and Government Relations and Chief Diversity Officer, says it’s no accident that for more than 400 years, map makers have depicted Northern Hemisphere continents as much larger than they are, and the African content as much smaller than it is.

“The True Size of Africa” takes place in the Library Learning Studio on the campus at 275 Swamp Road in Newtown. It will also be presented simultaneously online to those who register at https://bit.ly/TrueMapAfrica. Admission is free.

Battle at the Ballot Box

Finally, activist and community leader John Jordan presents “The History of Voting Rights in America” at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 21 at the Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks. Jordan, vice president of the Bucks County NAACP, takes the audience from the Women’s suffrage movement to the Voting Rights Act to recent attacks on the right to vote happening today. Jordan was appointed by President Obama to serve on the National Voting Rights Commission and received the prestigious Drum Major for Justice Award for his Civil Rights advocacy work. 

The Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks is located at 1304 Veterans Highway in Bristol. Admission is free.

The Black History Month events at Bucks County Community College are brought to you by the Office of Community & Government Relations and DEI Programs.

Learn more about these events and more at Bucks County Community College.

