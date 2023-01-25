Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Panthers’ recent hire of Frank Reich’s daughter could become an issue in Steve Wilks’ litigation
After the Panthers hired Frank Reich to be the team’s next head coach, the lawyer representing former interim coach Steve Wilks strongly implied that the Panthers will be added to the pending litigation against the NFL and multiple teams over racial discrimination in hiring practices. For Wilks, the argument...
NBC Sports
Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
Marconews.com
NFL Up Vote: Is Brock Purdy's run the most improbable of all-time?
The NFL Up Vote crew debates if Brock Purdy's run with the 49ers is the most unlikely thing we've ever seen in the NFL.
NBC Sports
The scouting report on Purdy from Eagles who have played him
During this magical seven-game stretch as a starter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown just two interceptions and he hasn’t thrown a single one in the last three games. It’s part of what has been really impressive about him. But one Eagles defensive back knows exactly what it...
Joe Burrow was caught on a hot mic saying 'I'm him,' and his response was perfect
Cincinnati’s impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the most impressive of Joe Burrow’s five playoff wins as he picked apart one of the league’s more talented defenses as a barrage of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York. During that win — which...
NBC Sports
Bengals-Chiefs point spread shifts again, now even after good news on Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs opened as favorites in the AFC Championship Game. The the line shifted and the Bengals became favorites. And now neither team is favored. Bengals-Chiefs is listed as even at multiple sports books, a rare Vegas line meaning that there’s currently no difference between betting straight-up and against the spread.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Ike Taylor Detailed Absolutely Cussing Out The Overwhelmed Marvin Lewis And Entire Bengals Sideline Back In 2005
Former Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Ike Taylor shared an amazing story on his podcast, Bleav in Steelers, which he co-hosts with Mark Bergin. The season may be over now for the Steelers but the playoffs are underway for the remaining teams. Bergin asked Taylor what his, "welcome to the NFL playoffs moment" was.
Yardbarker
The Philadelphia Eagles Have to Get Pressure on Brock Purdy
The Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers square off for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. Both teams are equally matched, but if the Eagles get pressure, it may be too much for Brock Purdy to overcome.
NBC Sports
Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction
The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend
Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles
Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength. On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell missed ...
NFL Analysis Network
This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
NBC Sports
Travis Kelce added to practice report and is questionable with back injury
The Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. His ankle injury did not keep him from practicing fully all week, and Mahomes officially does not have a designation. That’s the good news for the Chiefs. The troublesome news is the team...
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick issues brief statement addressing Bill O'Brien's hire
The New England Patriots have hired Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator. This isn't breaking news, obviously. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported (and our Phil Perry confirmed) Tuesday morning that O'Brien was joining the Patriots' staff. On Wednesday, the Shrine Bowl's social media account announced that O'Brien will represent the Patriots at the annual college football showcase.
NBC Sports
Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach
Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
NFL Team’s Two-Word Scouting Report on 49ers Rookie Brock Purdy is Going Viral
The NFL world is fascinated with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the rookie who came to San Francisco as the last... The post NFL Team’s Two-Word Scouting Report on 49ers Rookie Brock Purdy is Going Viral appeared first on Outsider.
nfltraderumors.co
NFLTR Review: Potential Cap Casualties For All 32 Teams
Every offseason, dozens of players are released as teams decide they’re not worth their current contracts. Sometimes they’re right. Sometimes another team reaps the benefits:. Tough decisions coming for the Jets & Chargers especially. A sea change in Tennessee. Nuggets on Dak Prescott, Nathaniel Hackett & Patrick Mahomes.
NBC Sports
Bengals elevate Jake Browning, Isaiah Prince from practice squad to active roster
The Bengals have called up two players to the active roster for the AFC Championship Game. Bengals quarterback Jake Browning and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince were both elevated to the active roster for Sunday against the Chiefs. Browning has never played in a game and likely won’t play tomorrow, but...
