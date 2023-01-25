Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Trial for Goshen armed robbery suspect delayed
The trial for a Goshen armed robbery suspect has been delayed. It happened in February of 2020, when two people met at Cabin Coffee in Goshen, after meeting online for a Facebook Marketplace sale. Goshen News reports that the victim was trying to buy two phones from 31-year-old LaSean Green.
WWMTCw
K-9 Bruno helps in arrest of Covert Township man found hiding in brush
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County deputies were called to help Covert Township Police with a vehicle chase on Thursday around 11 p.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. The car driven by 36-year-old Brian Smith, drove out of Covert Township, went into a field,...
Vehicle hits man in roadway at scene of Cass County crash
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while standing in the roadway observing an earlier crash early Saturday morning.
abc57.com
Officials cite road conditions as possible factor in two-vehicle fatal crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies were dispatched to the area of US Highway 12 and Franklin Street on Thursday morning to reports of a car vs. semi head-on collision, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office. Upon arriving, EMS located a black Ford SUV pinned in a ditch underneath the...
abc57.com
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Thursday after he was seen walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31, according to the Marshall County Police Department. At 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 after a man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31, reports said.
Berrien County sheriff: driver killed in collision with semi-truck
Deputies found the trailer of a semi-truck overturned in a ditch alongside US Highway 12. A black SUV was pinned underneath.
iheart.com
Three men arrested in connection with Benton Harbor murder
BENTON HARBOR (WOOD-AM) - Three people are in custody after Benton Harbor Public Safety officers say they killed a 74-year-old man earlier this month. Denarion Evans, Charles Little, and Immanuel Williams are all facing open murder charges in the death of Leon Johnson. Johnson was found dead inside his home....
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward. Malcolm Buchanon is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement.
MSP identifies victims in Berrien Twp. double-fatal crash
The crash happened in Berrien Township Tuesday night when the driver lost control and hit a tree along M-139, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
wkzo.com
Man accused in 115 mph car crash in Schoolcraft Townwhip death found not guilty
SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a car crash near the village of Schoolcraft in 2021 was found not guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, January 25. 28-year-old Ezra Phillips of Saginaw however, was found guilty on two counts of...
hometownnewsnow.com
Meth Bust from Reckless Driver Complaint
(Michigan City, IN) - A driver traveling on the wrong side of the roadway in Michigan City was stopped and allegedly found with a large amount of methamphetamine. Craig Hahn, 45, was pulled over Monday night in the area of 6th and Pine streets. According to police, an officer responding...
Police release names of people killed in M-139 crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, was driving when the vehicle crashed into a tree after driving off M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township, Michigan State Police said. Dolores...
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
WNDU
Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs
Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
abc57.com
Police identify two people killed in crash on M-139
BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have identified the two people killed in a crash on M-139, near Scherr Road, on Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, and 80-year-old Dolores Downey of Niles were killed in the crash. Police were called to the road at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for the incident.
hometownnewsnow.com
Watch Collection Thief Could Face Time
(La Porte County, IN) - A woman could do some time for allegedly taking a collection of watches and other items. Ashley Sheets, 28, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 5 Felony Burglary. According to court documents, she and Matthew Rancatore, 34, were hired to complete drywall...
One dead in head-on Southwest Michigan crash between SUV and semi-truck
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI -- An SUV driver died after trying to pass a semi-truck on U.S. 12, but losing control and crashing head-on into a different semi-truck, police said. The crash happened about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 on U.S. 12 near Franklin Street in Bertrand Township.
Kalamazoo man charged with multiple hunting violations says he’s "addicted to venison," not an "ethical hunter"
A Kalamazoo man facing slew of hunting violations admits he’s “not the most ethical hunter.” Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was in court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting, where the DNR charged him with 10 violations.
Drunk driver arrested for hit-and-run crash involving West Michigan school bus: police
A 49-year-old woman was taken into police custody on Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly drove through a stop sign and collided with a school bus — all while intoxicated, authorities said.
