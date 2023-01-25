ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer, MI

95.3 MNC

Trial for Goshen armed robbery suspect delayed

The trial for a Goshen armed robbery suspect has been delayed. It happened in February of 2020, when two people met at Cabin Coffee in Goshen, after meeting online for a Facebook Marketplace sale. Goshen News reports that the victim was trying to buy two phones from 31-year-old LaSean Green.
GOSHEN, IN
iheart.com

Three men arrested in connection with Benton Harbor murder

BENTON HARBOR (WOOD-AM) - Three people are in custody after Benton Harbor Public Safety officers say they killed a 74-year-old man earlier this month. Denarion Evans, Charles Little, and Immanuel Williams are all facing open murder charges in the death of Leon Johnson. Johnson was found dead inside his home....
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward. Malcolm Buchanon is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Meth Bust from Reckless Driver Complaint

(Michigan City, IN) - A driver traveling on the wrong side of the roadway in Michigan City was stopped and allegedly found with a large amount of methamphetamine. Craig Hahn, 45, was pulled over Monday night in the area of 6th and Pine streets. According to police, an officer responding...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
MLive

Police release names of people killed in M-139 crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, was driving when the vehicle crashed into a tree after driving off M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township, Michigan State Police said. Dolores...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs

Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Police identify two people killed in crash on M-139

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have identified the two people killed in a crash on M-139, near Scherr Road, on Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, and 80-year-old Dolores Downey of Niles were killed in the crash. Police were called to the road at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for the incident.
NILES, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Watch Collection Thief Could Face Time

(La Porte County, IN) - A woman could do some time for allegedly taking a collection of watches and other items. Ashley Sheets, 28, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 5 Felony Burglary. According to court documents, she and Matthew Rancatore, 34, were hired to complete drywall...
LA PORTE, IN

