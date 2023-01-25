Veterans from Various Parts of Bucks County to be Laid to Rest in Newtown This Week

The ceremony will honor three unattended veterans from the area. Photo by Washington Crossing National Cemetery

A ceremony is scheduled to be held in Bucks County this week in order to honor several local heroes who will be laid to rest. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the upcoming ceremony for the Warminster Patch.

The local community is invited to attend Unattended Veterans Service at Washington Crossing National Cemetery , located at 830 Highland Road in Newtown , on Jan. 26 at 2 PM. Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck will oversee the event.

The event will be laying to rest three unattended veterans who have lost their lives after their duty to their country. The veterans are:

Johnnie Jay Jenkins, Coast Guard (Subsistence Specialist Petty Officer Third Class), of Bristol Township

John Steven Magyar, Army (Private First Class), of Northampton Township

Richard McVey, Army (Private), of Middletown Township

The veterans will be given a traditional military send-off before being interred.