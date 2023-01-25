ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Police respond to ‘serious’ multi-car crash on SC-41

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to a Thursday morning crash along Highway 41. Three vehicles were involved in the crash which happened around 8:00 a.m. along SC-41 near Brick Church Road, according to Charleston PD. The crash prompted the highway to be shut down in both directions for several hours. Police […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
live5news.com

Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
BLUFFTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

3 hurt after rollover, ejection crash in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple people were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in the Colleton County area. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Monday when a Toyota Avalon headed south on Jones Swamp Road lost control after a curve. “The vehicle entered the ditch, then struck a driveway […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Alex Murdaugh’s first interview with SLED after double murder

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday a circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had with law enforcement on the night his wife and youngest son were murdered. The interview recorded inside the patrol car of South Carolina Law Enforcement Division special agent David...
WCBD Count on 2

Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Unknown man entered Mount Pleasant elementary school, prompting student lockdown Thursday afternoon: report

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police said he entered a Mount Pleasant school without permission, prompting a lockdown of its afterschool program. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department received a call from the assistant principal at Mamie P Whitesides Elementary around 3:00 p.m. stating that an unknown […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Suspicious package sends 2 N. Charleston schools on E-learning day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have reopened roads around two North Charleston schools after investigating a suspicious package. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Bomb Squad and Charleston County security officials responded to a call about a suspicious package at North Charleston High School, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Family searching for missing teen with medical issues

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Dorchester County needs your help locating a missing teenager. Ashton Logan Driggers, 18, has been missing from his Jedburg Road home since Tuesday night. His parents are concerned because he does have medical issues. Driggers is described as a white male, 5’11”. If you see him or know […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy