Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police respond to ‘serious’ multi-car crash on SC-41
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to a Thursday morning crash along Highway 41. Three vehicles were involved in the crash which happened around 8:00 a.m. along SC-41 near Brick Church Road, according to Charleston PD. The crash prompted the highway to be shut down in both directions for several hours. Police […]
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
live5news.com
Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
3 hurt after rollover, ejection crash in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple people were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in the Colleton County area. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Monday when a Toyota Avalon headed south on Jones Swamp Road lost control after a curve. “The vehicle entered the ditch, then struck a driveway […]
FOX Carolina
Murdaugh trial recap: Law enforcement breaks down first hours of investigation
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Testimony continued in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh Friday, and witnesses included investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. The trial resumed at 9:30 a.m., and the State called Laura Rutland, a detective with the...
1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
FOX Carolina
Missing truck, tire tracks: Testimony reveals new details about Murdaugh crime scene
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputy Jason Chapman, who was among the law enforcement officers to testify in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh on Thursday, revealed new details about the crime scene. Chapman, who oversees special operations for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, testified that Alex Murdaugh had a...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Alex Murdaugh’s first interview with SLED after double murder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday a circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had with law enforcement on the night his wife and youngest son were murdered. The interview recorded inside the patrol car of South Carolina Law Enforcement Division special agent David...
Suspicious package found outside North Charleston school deemed safe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspicious package that was found outside a high school in North Charleston and prompted an emergency e-learning day has been deemed safe. The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Bomb Squad responded to North Charleston High School shortly after 4:30 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a suspicious […]
Alex Murdaugh implicates groundskeeper after murders, video shows
Alex Murdaugh implied a caretaker for his sprawling hunting estate could have been behind the murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, in videotaped interview with investigators.
Alleged shoplifting suspect arrested following chase, multiple crashes in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An alleged shoplifter led authorities in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday evening before crashing into multiple vehicles in Goose Creek, police say. Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from an employee at the Walmart shopping center off St. James Avenue shortly after 5:00 p.m. regarding a […]
Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
Unknown man entered Mount Pleasant elementary school, prompting student lockdown Thursday afternoon: report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police said he entered a Mount Pleasant school without permission, prompting a lockdown of its afterschool program. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department received a call from the assistant principal at Mamie P Whitesides Elementary around 3:00 p.m. stating that an unknown […]
‘Saddened and horrified’: Local law enforcement officials speak about Tyre Nichols’ death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials across the Charleston area are speaking out Friday night following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The body camera footage shows the arrest of the Memphis man who died three days after he was beaten by police on Jan. 7. Five officers […]
live5news.com
Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
abcnews4.com
Drunk driver travels on opposite side of Rivers Ave striking a car: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a man that allegedly drove impaired on Rivers Avenue and struck a car on Monday afternoon. NCPD reports that an officer saw Floyed Jaleel Woods, 29, speed by them traveling east on Rivers Avenue. Police say Woods lost control of...
live5news.com
Suspicious package sends 2 N. Charleston schools on E-learning day
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have reopened roads around two North Charleston schools after investigating a suspicious package. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Bomb Squad and Charleston County security officials responded to a call about a suspicious package at North Charleston High School, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
live5news.com
Police arrest man accused of trespassing at Mt. Pleasant elementary school
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police arrested a 22-year-old man after responding to an elementary school Thursday afternoon where an intruder was reported. Telvin Bolger is charged with one count of disturbing schools after the incident at Whitesides Elementary, according to an incident report. Police met with a...
live5news.com
Man arrested in shooting of McClellanville teen; victim recovering from surgery
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges in connection to a Tuesday shooting of a 17-year-old McClellanville boy. Eric Shamarr Jarone Manigault, 25, of Awendaw, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of cocaine base. Charleston County deputies responded at...
Family searching for missing teen with medical issues
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Dorchester County needs your help locating a missing teenager. Ashton Logan Driggers, 18, has been missing from his Jedburg Road home since Tuesday night. His parents are concerned because he does have medical issues. Driggers is described as a white male, 5’11”. If you see him or know […]
Comments / 0