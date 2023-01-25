Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Alex Murdaugh’s first interview with SLED after double murder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday a circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had with law enforcement on the night his wife and youngest son were murdered. The interview recorded inside the patrol car of South Carolina Law Enforcement Division special agent David...
FOX Carolina
Murdaugh trial recap: Law enforcement breaks down first hours of investigation
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Testimony continued in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh Friday, and witnesses included investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. The trial resumed at 9:30 a.m., and the State called Laura Rutland, a detective with the...
Alex Murdaugh implicates groundskeeper after murders, video shows
Alex Murdaugh implied a caretaker for his sprawling hunting estate could have been behind the murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, in videotaped interview with investigators.
Alex Murdaugh: Attorneys duel in opening statements at double murder trial in SC
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Opening statements began in the double murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. The remarks by prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian on Wednesday foreshadowed what promises to be an emotional trial at the Colleton County Courthouse. Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, on June 7, 2021, on the family’s property, The State newspaper of Columbia reported.
FOX Carolina
Murdaugh trial recap: Both sides give opening statements after jury is selected
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- The jury selection process came to a close Wednesday afternoon and both sides gave their opening statements in the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh arrived at the Colleton County courthouse at around 10:30 a.m. for the final part of the jury selection process. The day...
Security is tight at the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. — It's a tight ship operation in Walterboro, South Carolina, this week at the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Security is of utmost importance when dealing with a nationally spotlighted double homicide court trial. There's been a 24/7 security presence at the courthouse these past three days of...
New Alex Murdaugh Mugshot Has Some Scratching Their Heads
A new mugshot of disgraced and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh was uploaded by the law enforcement agency where he is being detained in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region this week. On the first day of testimony in his double homicide case, Murdaugh can be seen wearing what appears to be...
Dismissed jurors in Murdaugh trial recount selection process experience
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Twelve people were selected to move forward as jurors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial on Wednesday. Judge Clifton Newman went through a total of four panels of prospective jurors starting on Monday. People were weeded out based on conflicting factors such as where they work, work schedules, criminal history, relations […]
FOX Carolina
Missing truck, tire tracks: Testimony reveals new details about Murdaugh crime scene
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputy Jason Chapman, who was among the law enforcement officers to testify in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh on Thursday, revealed new details about the crime scene. Chapman, who oversees special operations for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, testified that Alex Murdaugh had a...
wtoc.com
Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier. Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as...
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
walterborolive.com
Spectator turnout smaller than expected in week one of Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Walterboro prepared for an influx of visitors during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, but the turnout in week one was smaller than expected. “Right now, our visitors are mostly press. I mean, there’s not a lot of people in the courtroom other than press and we’re actually a […]
Local restaurants in Walterboro expecting new wave of customers during Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — While jury selection is underway in the Murdaugh double murder trial, Walterboro locals say they haven’t seen much more business than usual, although that might change soon. Many locals say it's a little bit busier here than normal, who tell News 19 that because jury...
live5news.com
Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon to appear on Wednesday’s ‘Dr. Phil’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry viewers will see a familiar face during Wednesday’s edition of “Dr. Phil.”. Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon appears on the episode, which focuses on the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh, 54, is charged with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul.
live5news.com
'I think it’s gonna be like a circus': Walterboro community prepares for visitors as Murdaugh murder trial begins
WALTERBORO, S.C. — It’s day one of the Murdaugh murder trial. People are headed into Colleton County as Walterboro residents prepare for increased foot traffic from the trial, which has gained international attention. "I think it’s gonna be like a circus," Walterboro resident Teresa Davis explained. Davis...
