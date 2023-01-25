ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

KATC News

New Seafood Hub underway in Acadiana

There's a new Seafood Hub, in Acadiana that will hopefully alleviate some of the challenges the seafood industry is facing. A groundbreaking happened at the Acadiana Seafood Hub, in Erath Wednesday.
ERATH, LA
The Center Square

Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average

(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the vast majority of public transit use is concentrated in the state's three largest metropolitan areas: New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

The Top 10 Best Paying Companies To Work For In Louisiana

With the cost of living at an all-time high, just having employment isn't enough. Most people these days have to get a side hustle to make ends meet. However, if you are interested in making a career change or nearing graduation and entering the job market soon, there are some great employment opportunities here in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

SLCC's Moore attends workshop on Gulf's energy transition

South Louisiana Community College’s Tammie Moore recently represented Acadiana, Louisiana and the Gulf Region at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's workshop entitled “Navigating the Energy Transition in the Gulf of Mexico.”. Moore, who is SLCC's Morgan City and Franklin campus director and a member of...
MORGAN CITY, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off

My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
GRAND ISLE, LA
Developing Lafayette

Roy Provost, owner of Parish Forensics, Louisiana Pet Crematory, and Louisiana Funeral Services & Cr

— The Tea Podcast is proudly sponsored by The Music Academy of Acadiana. The Music Academy of Acadiana is Acadiana’s top choice for music lessons in piano, guitar, voice, drums, violin, saxophone, flute, audio production & more. They teach students of all ages and styles, they have sent students to college, to compete in major music competitions, and have also premiered on major TV Music contests like American Idol & The Voice. Founded by University of Louisiana at Lafayette music school graduate Tim Benson, the Academy has been voted as a top finalist in the best music school by readers of the Times since 2016 and they have won the national music school of the year award in 2014.
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

Construction continues at new Berwick library

The St. Mary Parish Library Berwick branch is taking shape, although not as quickly as officials had hoped. They’re looking forward to the completion of construction in six to eight weeks, followed a few weeks later by a grand opening. When complete, the 8,100-square-foot building will be more than...
BERWICK, LA
225batonrouge.com

Inside the updated Southern Cofe, now open in Scotlandville with coffee, healthy food and a creative space

Baton Rouge’s vast coffee options continued to expand this month with the official re-opening on Jan. 10 of Southern Cofe’s original Scotlandville location, which had been closed since early 2021 for renovations. The concept, founded by entrepreneur Horatio Isadore, offers specialty coffee and healthy foods including smoothies and acai bowls. Isadore also has a second location in the downtown Main Street Market that opened in 2021.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA

