6 Unique Restaurants Located in Louisiana
Check out six of the most unique restaurants in Louisiana.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
People in Louisiana Swear This Will Keep Mosquitos Away Better Than Anything
The weather in Louisiana will start to heat up in a few months and you know what that means—mosquitos. This year's mosquito population may be brutal due to a not-so-harsh winter. Aside from a few days of fridged temperatures, South Louisiana has not experienced severely low temperatures this winter....
New Seafood Hub underway in Acadiana
There's a new Seafood Hub, in Acadiana that will hopefully alleviate some of the challenges the seafood industry is facing. A groundbreaking happened at the Acadiana Seafood Hub, in Erath Wednesday.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in Louisiana.
klax-tv.com
Scholarships for dependents of killed or permanently disabled Louisiana workers
The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Kids’ Chance Scholarship program provides scholarships to the children of Louisiana workers who have been killed or permanently and totally disabled in an accident compensable under a state or federal Workers’ Compensation Act or law. Must be a dependent of a worker killed...
Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average
(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the vast majority of public transit use is concentrated in the state's three largest metropolitan areas: New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. ...
theadvocate.com
Don't buy a lemon: Louisiana law puts used car buyers on the hook for finding problems
On Nov. 14, LSU professor David Kirshner purchased a 2006 Lexus GS 300 with only about 54,000 miles on it for $9,750. He thought it was a great deal. Two days later, the transmission went out. He ended up paying around $5,000 to have it fixed — about half as...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
The Top 10 Best Paying Companies To Work For In Louisiana
With the cost of living at an all-time high, just having employment isn't enough. Most people these days have to get a side hustle to make ends meet. However, if you are interested in making a career change or nearing graduation and entering the job market soon, there are some great employment opportunities here in Louisiana.
stmarynow.com
SLCC's Moore attends workshop on Gulf's energy transition
South Louisiana Community College’s Tammie Moore recently represented Acadiana, Louisiana and the Gulf Region at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's workshop entitled “Navigating the Energy Transition in the Gulf of Mexico.”. Moore, who is SLCC's Morgan City and Franklin campus director and a member of...
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off
My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
Roy Provost, owner of Parish Forensics, Louisiana Pet Crematory, and Louisiana Funeral Services & Cr
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Beverage Manufacturer to Build $160 Million Facility in Louisiana
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling announced plans to...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
Stunning Vintage Photos from Louisiana Mardi Gras Early 1900s
France may have originated the idea of Mardi Gras in 1294, but New Orleans perfected it.
stmarynow.com
Construction continues at new Berwick library
The St. Mary Parish Library Berwick branch is taking shape, although not as quickly as officials had hoped. They’re looking forward to the completion of construction in six to eight weeks, followed a few weeks later by a grand opening. When complete, the 8,100-square-foot building will be more than...
225batonrouge.com
Inside the updated Southern Cofe, now open in Scotlandville with coffee, healthy food and a creative space
Baton Rouge’s vast coffee options continued to expand this month with the official re-opening on Jan. 10 of Southern Cofe’s original Scotlandville location, which had been closed since early 2021 for renovations. The concept, founded by entrepreneur Horatio Isadore, offers specialty coffee and healthy foods including smoothies and acai bowls. Isadore also has a second location in the downtown Main Street Market that opened in 2021.
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
