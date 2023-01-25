Humane Long Island, an animal rescue and advocacy organization from New York, honored Weber County’s Adison Smith with the “Duck Defender Award.”. The honor was bestowed on Smith after she dedicated two years of her life to saving and caring for abandoned ducks, having rescued more than 400 fowl from Utah ponds and lakes. Many of the animals rescued by Smith were likely domesticated pets that had been abandoned and don’t have the ability to fly, plus they lack survival instincts that would keep them alive in the wild.

