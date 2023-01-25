Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
upr.org
Weber County woman earns national award for rescuing ducks
Humane Long Island, an animal rescue and advocacy organization from New York, honored Weber County’s Adison Smith with the “Duck Defender Award.”. The honor was bestowed on Smith after she dedicated two years of her life to saving and caring for abandoned ducks, having rescued more than 400 fowl from Utah ponds and lakes. Many of the animals rescued by Smith were likely domesticated pets that had been abandoned and don’t have the ability to fly, plus they lack survival instincts that would keep them alive in the wild.
kvnutalk
Cache County Council members hear grim news on violent crime – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – If it seems like you’re reading about a lot more crimes on the Cache Valley Daily website, that’s because there’s a lot more serious crimes nowadays. Cache County Interim County Attorney Dane Murray called that trend “alarming and concerning” in a report to members of the Cache County Council on Jan. 24.
Trees chopped down in odd vandalistic activity along Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — If a tree falls with teenagers around, sometimes the Cache County Sheriff’s Department hears about it. After learning about several uninvited tree-choppings on residential properties over the past few weeks, the department launched an investigation. Though their analysis is now nearly complete, they still aren’t sure what the motive was. “We’re assuming...
upr.org
The Salt Lake Tribune and Utah Public Radio hire northern Utah reporter
Reporter Jacob Scholl will cover northern Utah in a first-of-its kind partnership between The Salt Lake Tribune and Utah Public Radio. Scholl will write for The Tribune and appear on-air for UPR. The collaborative is supported by local donors. “We’re grateful for the support of residents of Cache County, who...
Gephardt Daily
Weber County crews rescue skier stuck near Snowbasin Resort
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday in assisting a stuck skier near Snowbasin Resort. “[A] skier who had been skiing at Snowbasin accidentally went into Birch Creek and got stuck,” Ogden police stated in a social media post.
Layton attraction fined after several guests bitten by animals
An interactive aquarium in Layton was fined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act after it found that several guests were bitten by animals.
upr.org
Logan City School District renews contract for superintendent
Frank Schofield will continue to serve as Logan City School District’s superintendent after the board of education voted to renew his contract during a meeting on Tuesday. According to president of the board Gregg Miller, the contract will take effect July 3 of this year and end June 30, 2025.
Weber Co. mom earns national award for rescuing hundreds of ducks
upr.org
Man arrested for alleged stabbing at hotel in Logan
A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man at the Super 8 hotel in Logan on Tuesday night. Joseph Scott Liebl, 45, was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and several other felonies and misdemeanors, authorities say. Logan City Police Lt. Brooks...
ABC 4
Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue
A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the Weber County and Rich County line, according to sheriff’s deputies. Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue. A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the...
Utah man sent back to prison for 25 years to life after committing murder while out on parole
A man has been ordered to serve 25 years to life in the Utah State Prison on Wednesday, Jan. 25, after he committed murder while out on parole, according to court documents.
upr.org
Bringing broadway to everyday Utahns
Whether your passion is for performing or watching theater, On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA) in Layton is focused on making theatre as accessible as possible to as many people as possible. “We specialize in children's performance education. And then we have a community theater component. We bring in all skill...
usustatesman.com
Cache Smash: Cache Valley’s rage room
It was last year’s New Year’s goal to open a business together. About 11 months later, Utah State University alumni Jeremy and Jentrie Hales plan to open Cache Valley’s first ever rage room. “We’re excited too. Things are looking up and going in the right direction. It’s...
kvnutalk
Police seize record amount of marijuana during Logan drug bust – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Local law enforcement seized a record amount of marijuana Monday from the bedroom of a 16-year-old Logan boy. The more than 25 pounds of pot were found after officers witnessed a suspected drug buy in the parking lot of a Logan department store. Logan City Police Assistant...
cachevalleydaily.com
750-unit planned development approved for south Logan
LOGAN – The Logan Planning Commission recently approved the first phase of a 751-unit apartment and townhome development coming to south Logan. The project, named Altitude, will be located at 2200 South 800 West on nearly 37.5 acres, bordering Nibley and Millville, as well as a Union Pacific railroad line along the east.
kvnutalk
Head-on crash along Valley View Highway sends woman to hospital – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A woman was transported to the hospital with severe injuries after a two vehicle head-on crash west of Logan. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. near 7000 West Valley View Highway, SR-30. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson, a preliminary investigation suggests the woman was driving westbound, attempting to pass another vehicle, when the car hit an area of slush and lost control. The car went into oncoming traffic and was hit head-on by an eastbound vehicle.
Winter Weather Advisory posted for northern Wasatch Mountains
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Wasatch Mountains, including Logan Summit and Mantua.
CAUTION: Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Photo of Bull Elk Near I-80 by Evanston
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently shared a photo of a number of Bull Elk near Interstate 80 by the Evanston Port of Entry. They shared the photo in the hopes of alerting drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving near that area, or anywhere on the interstate for that matter.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police release name of victim in Roy fatal shooting
ROY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County jail Saturday on a murder charge after his wife’s body was found at their residence. Dave Meyer, 69, was arrested Saturday after Roy City Police officers and a detective were dispatched to his residence. The call reportedly came from Meyer.
