ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stmarynow.com

Area births announced

Born to Shekita M. Hayes and Morris Hatcher Sr. of Berwick, a boy, Malachi Da’Mar Hatcher, on Dec. 9 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 17.5 inches. —— Born to Mr. and Mrs. Mario Lopez (nee: Jamie Bouy) of Morgan...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Stephensville park to be named for Larry Doiron

A 10 a.m. Friday ceremony is planned to dedicate a Stephensville park to the memory of developer Larry Doiron Sr. Doiron died in May 2021 at age 92 after a lifetime as a businessman, Morgan City Council member, a police juror and, for 27 years, a member of the Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District board, where he worked to find solutions for backwater flooding in the area. Thursday would have been Doiron's 94th birthday.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Hephaestus celebrates Twelth Night

The Krewe of Hephaestus celebrated the start of Mardi Gras season with its traditional Twelfth Night Queen’s Party held Jan. 6. The party was hosted by Queen Hephaestus LXI Emma Levert Aucoin and her family at The Old Building in Berwick. From left are Jennifer Wise with her husband 2022 Hephaestus Captain Michael Wise, the queen’s father Gregory P. Aucoin, the queen, the queen’s mother Michelle Trapp, and King Hephaestus LXI Gerard Bourgeois and his wife, Ruth.
BERWICK, LA
stmarynow.com

RICKIE JAMES HAYES

Rickie James Hayes, 58, a native of Gibson and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Morgan City. He is survived by a daughter, Raquel...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WWL

Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season

NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 26-27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:53 a.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Theft. 7:10 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical. 7:27 a.m. Federal Avenue; Reckless operation. 7:39 a.m. 900...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

Salvation Army handing out food boxes on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Salvation Army is holding its monthly food drive. The food drive is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7361 Airline Highway. There will be 250 boxes available for anyone to come by and pick up until they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Franklin residents concerned with rising violence

ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KLFY)— When Franklin police responded to a call of shots fired earlier this week in the area of Iberia and James Street, one hour later, they responded to another on nearby Maple Street. There were no injuries reported, however residents and city officials say they are concerned about growing violence in […]
FRANKLIN, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City Council calls for tax election for police, firefighter pay

Morgan City’s mayor and council took a step Tuesday toward fulfilling a pledge they made eight months ago. Now it’s in the hands of city voters. The council on Tuesday approved a resolution setting a special election April 29 on a proposed half-percent sales tax dedicated to pay for city police officers and firefighters. The proceeds would also be used to train them.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Patterson man arrested on Morgan City rape charge

A Patterson man has been arrested on a rape charge resulting from an attack in the victim’s home, Morgan City police said Thursday. Danny Ray Robinson, 38, Main Street, Patterson, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday on a second-degree rape charge and on a 6th Ward Morgan City Court warrant alleging failure to appear to pay fine.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

SLCC's Moore attends workshop on Gulf's energy transition

South Louisiana Community College’s Tammie Moore recently represented Acadiana, Louisiana and the Gulf Region at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's workshop entitled “Navigating the Energy Transition in the Gulf of Mexico.”. Moore, who is SLCC's Morgan City and Franklin campus director and a member of...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Area residents arrested on meth charges

Berwick and Pierre Part residents were arrested Wednesday on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop on La. 70, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said. --Cody Joseph Grandin, 46, La. 70, Pierre Part, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest by force or violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, failure to dim lights, headlights required, expired or canceled license plate, and parole violation.
BERWICK, LA
WAFB.com

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Attorney general recognizes local heroes

When state Attorney General Jeff Landry appeared at a recent East St. Mary Kiwanis Club luncheon in Morgan City, he recognized St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Berwick Police Department personnel for their performance in recent incidents. Top Photo: K9 Deputy Blake Giroir was recognized for responding to an incident in the Baldwin area, where a 4-year-old boy was unresponsive after being in water. Giroir went to the scene and began to administer CPR on the child until he was joined by Acadian Ambulance EMTs. He traveled with them to the hospital, where the child was stabilized. Medical personnel remarked that the quick action by Giroir in administering CPR made it possible for the child to be saved. Bottom Photo: The second incident that Landry recognized was a negotiation with a barricaded subject in Berwick, which ended peacefully with the subject coming out and being transported to a local medical facility without harming himself or others. Negotiators deployed that night are part of the SMPSO Special Response Team, whose members train together regularly for calls like this one. Team members and their roles: Office Mike Rodrigue, primary negotiator, Berwick Police Department; Sgt. Ashleigh Wilson, secondary negotiator, SMPSO; Lt. IC Kim Cudd, recorder, SMPSO; and Detective Lt. David Spencer, team leader, SMPSO.
MORGAN CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy