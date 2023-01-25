Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stmarynow.com
Area births announced
Born to Shekita M. Hayes and Morris Hatcher Sr. of Berwick, a boy, Malachi Da’Mar Hatcher, on Dec. 9 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 17.5 inches. —— Born to Mr. and Mrs. Mario Lopez (nee: Jamie Bouy) of Morgan...
stmarynow.com
Stephensville park to be named for Larry Doiron
A 10 a.m. Friday ceremony is planned to dedicate a Stephensville park to the memory of developer Larry Doiron Sr. Doiron died in May 2021 at age 92 after a lifetime as a businessman, Morgan City Council member, a police juror and, for 27 years, a member of the Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District board, where he worked to find solutions for backwater flooding in the area. Thursday would have been Doiron's 94th birthday.
stmarynow.com
Hephaestus celebrates Twelth Night
The Krewe of Hephaestus celebrated the start of Mardi Gras season with its traditional Twelfth Night Queen’s Party held Jan. 6. The party was hosted by Queen Hephaestus LXI Emma Levert Aucoin and her family at The Old Building in Berwick. From left are Jennifer Wise with her husband 2022 Hephaestus Captain Michael Wise, the queen’s father Gregory P. Aucoin, the queen, the queen’s mother Michelle Trapp, and King Hephaestus LXI Gerard Bourgeois and his wife, Ruth.
stmarynow.com
RICKIE JAMES HAYES
Rickie James Hayes, 58, a native of Gibson and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Morgan City. He is survived by a daughter, Raquel...
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 26-27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:53 a.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Theft. 7:10 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical. 7:27 a.m. Federal Avenue; Reckless operation. 7:39 a.m. 900...
brproud.com
Salvation Army handing out food boxes on Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Salvation Army is holding its monthly food drive. The food drive is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7361 Airline Highway. There will be 250 boxes available for anyone to come by and pick up until they are...
Franklin residents concerned with rising violence
ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KLFY)— When Franklin police responded to a call of shots fired earlier this week in the area of Iberia and James Street, one hour later, they responded to another on nearby Maple Street. There were no injuries reported, however residents and city officials say they are concerned about growing violence in […]
stmarynow.com
Morgan City Council calls for tax election for police, firefighter pay
Morgan City’s mayor and council took a step Tuesday toward fulfilling a pledge they made eight months ago. Now it’s in the hands of city voters. The council on Tuesday approved a resolution setting a special election April 29 on a proposed half-percent sales tax dedicated to pay for city police officers and firefighters. The proceeds would also be used to train them.
BR police chief asks for moment of prayer ahead of Tyre Nichols video release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued a message to the people of Baton Rouge hours before the scheduled release of the video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. Paul said he has asked his command staff to stop...
Houses damaged in EF1 tornado on Tuesday in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes
BAYOU BLUE, La. — On Tuesday night, at 10 p.m., an EF1 tornado touched down in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Thankfully, nobody was reported injured or killed during the damage. While most of South Louisiana was out of the storm's path, people in Bayou Cane and Bayou Blue, which...
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank receiving over half-million dollar donation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three parishes are going to be a beneficiary of a donation from Nutrien. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is receiving this donation from the fertilizer company. The donation is in the amount of $600,000 and it will go to help feed people in...
brproud.com
Gas station on Bluebonnet Boulevard sells winning lottery ticket worth $100K
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Baton Rouge Circle K. The ticket was sold at a gas station located at 5550 Bluebonnet Boulevard. The winning ticket was drawn on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Someone matched four of the...
stmarynow.com
Patterson man arrested on Morgan City rape charge
A Patterson man has been arrested on a rape charge resulting from an attack in the victim’s home, Morgan City police said Thursday. Danny Ray Robinson, 38, Main Street, Patterson, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday on a second-degree rape charge and on a 6th Ward Morgan City Court warrant alleging failure to appear to pay fine.
stmarynow.com
SLCC's Moore attends workshop on Gulf's energy transition
South Louisiana Community College’s Tammie Moore recently represented Acadiana, Louisiana and the Gulf Region at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's workshop entitled “Navigating the Energy Transition in the Gulf of Mexico.”. Moore, who is SLCC's Morgan City and Franklin campus director and a member of...
Fifth suspect in November Morgan City shooting arrested
The last of five suspects who allegedly opened fire in Morgan City and injured one in November has been arrested.
stmarynow.com
Area residents arrested on meth charges
Berwick and Pierre Part residents were arrested Wednesday on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop on La. 70, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said. --Cody Joseph Grandin, 46, La. 70, Pierre Part, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest by force or violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, failure to dim lights, headlights required, expired or canceled license plate, and parole violation.
WAFB.com
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
Help needed in locating missing woman
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — A family is asking for help in locating a missing woman. Shelia Jean Baker, 55, has been missing since Christmas, according to family.
stmarynow.com
Attorney general recognizes local heroes
When state Attorney General Jeff Landry appeared at a recent East St. Mary Kiwanis Club luncheon in Morgan City, he recognized St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Berwick Police Department personnel for their performance in recent incidents. Top Photo: K9 Deputy Blake Giroir was recognized for responding to an incident in the Baldwin area, where a 4-year-old boy was unresponsive after being in water. Giroir went to the scene and began to administer CPR on the child until he was joined by Acadian Ambulance EMTs. He traveled with them to the hospital, where the child was stabilized. Medical personnel remarked that the quick action by Giroir in administering CPR made it possible for the child to be saved. Bottom Photo: The second incident that Landry recognized was a negotiation with a barricaded subject in Berwick, which ended peacefully with the subject coming out and being transported to a local medical facility without harming himself or others. Negotiators deployed that night are part of the SMPSO Special Response Team, whose members train together regularly for calls like this one. Team members and their roles: Office Mike Rodrigue, primary negotiator, Berwick Police Department; Sgt. Ashleigh Wilson, secondary negotiator, SMPSO; Lt. IC Kim Cudd, recorder, SMPSO; and Detective Lt. David Spencer, team leader, SMPSO.
Comments / 0