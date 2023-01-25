Read full article on original website
One killed in NW Oklahoma City house fire
Tragedy struck in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Friday afternoon, as an elderly man was killed in a house fire.
KOCO
Neighbors gather as they discover house fire in Oklahoma City was deadly
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors gathered as they discovered a house fire in Oklahoma City was deadly. The fire near Northwest 63rd Street and Meridian Avenue is now under investigation. "Intense. I was worried, thinking about that guy, the poor man," said Darius Shackleford, a neighbor. Neighbors assumed the worst...
KOCO
Oklahomans happy, concerned about planned turnpike reroute
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — There has been a lot of pushback, even lawsuits, against the planned turnpiked that will go through Cleveland County. Now that officials have ruled the current route is not allowed, where will the new road go? Some are happy about the change, while others are concerned.
Traffic Alert: I-35 southbound lanes reopen after wreck
Emergency crews are on the scene of a accident on I-35 South of Guthrie. OHP is on the scene assessing the situation at this time.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City man killed in early morning pursuit with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was killed after crashing into the side of a building during a pursuit with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol early Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers tried to make a traffic stop of a pick-up truck on I-35 near Northeast 23rd just before 2 a.m.
KOCO
1 person dead after Oklahoma City house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was killed in a house fire on Friday near Northwest Expressway and North Tulsa Avenue in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Fire Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to the fire just around 3:45 p.m. Get the latest news stories of interest...
KXII.com
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
KOCO
Driver dead, passenger taken to hospital after crashing into building during chase with OHP
OKLAHOMA CITY — A pursuit involving the Oklahoma Highway Patrol early Friday morning turned deadly and left an Oklahoma City business badly damaged. The chase started around 1:45 a.m. when authorities said troopers tried making a traffic stop near Interstate 35 and Northeast 23rd Street and two suspects sped off. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the suspects, however, did not get very far.
KOCO
Cleveland County residents opposed to turnpike expansion now fear for neighbors
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's plan for a turnpike expansion in Cleveland County was delayed again. The U.S. Bureau of Land Reclamation said the turnpike would not meet the land's intended purpose on an area around Lake Thunderbird. Neighbors now worry that homes not included in the original plan could be impacted if the extension's route changes.
Road Closed North Of Will Rogers World Airport After Semitruck Fire
Westbound Airport Road in Oklahoma City has been closed after a fire involving a semitruck. Authorities said the road will be closed for an extended period of time while crews work to get traffic off the roadway. The driver was not injured, according to authorities on scene, and the truck...
KFOR
Emergency crews on scene of semi. vs. car accident
Emergency crews on scene of semi. vs. car accident. Emergency crews on scene of semi. vs. car accident. Overnight apartment shooting n SW 29th leaves one man …. Overnight apartment shooting n SW 29th leaves one man injured. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader...
OKCPD responds to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police respond to drive-by shooting at home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Northeast 55th Street. Officials said there were no injuries but there were people home at the time. As of...
OHP Fishes Truck Out Of River North Of McLoud
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a submerged truck Friday morning from the North Canadian River. OHP said the vehicle had been discovered in the water near State Highway 102 north of McLoud. OHP also said the recovered 2011 black Ford F-150 came back stolen out of Shawnee.
KOCO
Person shot in stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in the stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a scene near Southwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue where a person was shot in the stomach. Officials said there are no suspects at this time.
KOCO
Norman's plan to make water safer may come with a stench
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman residents may notice a new smell when drinking a glass of water, but that may actually mean your water is safer than ever to drink. The city of Norman added trace amounts of chlorine that will enhance water quality, officials said. But this may cause the water to taste or smell like bleach.
Sobriety checkpoints, patrols planned in Garvin County
Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are partnering with several agencies to conduct sobriety checkpoints in Garvin County.
KOCO
Oklahoma law enforcement react after release of Tyre Nichols videos
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma law enforcement reacted after the release of the Tyre Nichols videos. Oklahoma City police was just one of the departments reacting publicly in the hours after the videos were released. They all have taken the same general tone, condemning the actions seen in the videos.
KOCO
Police investigating after shooting victim found in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found overnight in Midwest City. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities said the person was shot and drove themself to the area near Southeast 15th Street and Air Depot Boulevard. First responders arriving at the scene rushed the person to a hospital.
Shawnee Main Street building collapses unexpectedly during demolition
A building on Shawnee's Main Street unexpectedly collapsed during its scheduled demolition Tuesday afternoon.
