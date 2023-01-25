ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahomans happy, concerned about planned turnpike reroute

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — There has been a lot of pushback, even lawsuits, against the planned turnpiked that will go through Cleveland County. Now that officials have ruled the current route is not allowed, where will the new road go? Some are happy about the change, while others are concerned.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

1 person dead after Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was killed in a house fire on Friday near Northwest Expressway and North Tulsa Avenue in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Fire Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to the fire just around 3:45 p.m. Get the latest news stories of interest...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Driver dead, passenger taken to hospital after crashing into building during chase with OHP

OKLAHOMA CITY — A pursuit involving the Oklahoma Highway Patrol early Friday morning turned deadly and left an Oklahoma City business badly damaged. The chase started around 1:45 a.m. when authorities said troopers tried making a traffic stop near Interstate 35 and Northeast 23rd Street and two suspects sped off. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the suspects, however, did not get very far.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Cleveland County residents opposed to turnpike expansion now fear for neighbors

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's plan for a turnpike expansion in Cleveland County was delayed again. The U.S. Bureau of Land Reclamation said the turnpike would not meet the land's intended purpose on an area around Lake Thunderbird. Neighbors now worry that homes not included in the original plan could be impacted if the extension's route changes.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Emergency crews on scene of semi. vs. car accident

Emergency crews on scene of semi. vs. car accident. Emergency crews on scene of semi. vs. car accident. Overnight apartment shooting n SW 29th leaves one man …. Overnight apartment shooting n SW 29th leaves one man injured. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police respond to drive-by shooting at home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Northeast 55th Street. Officials said there were no injuries but there were people home at the time. As of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman's plan to make water safer may come with a stench

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman residents may notice a new smell when drinking a glass of water, but that may actually mean your water is safer than ever to drink. The city of Norman added trace amounts of chlorine that will enhance water quality, officials said. But this may cause the water to taste or smell like bleach.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Police investigating after shooting victim found in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found overnight in Midwest City. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities said the person was shot and drove themself to the area near Southeast 15th Street and Air Depot Boulevard. First responders arriving at the scene rushed the person to a hospital.
MIDWEST CITY, OK

