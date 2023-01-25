Bucks County Officials Looking to Utilize Well-Known Doylestown Property for New Uses

The officials are looking at what to use the properties for. Photo by Legal Aid of Southeastern PA

Officials in Bucks County are currently looking at their options for what to do with an unused property in a popular township. Ed Doyle wrote about the property for TAP Into Doylestown.

The Doylestown Township Board of Supervisors recently met with Bucks County officials over what to do with an unused property in the area. The area is home to what was the Neshaminy Manor and the Almshouse Building.

“The county is looking to partner with and attract potential developers who bring innovation, vision and a successful track record for redevelopment,” said Evan Stone, Executive Director of the Bucks County Planning Commission. “We’re looking to do something different.”

Stone said that the Neshaminy Manor would most likely be torn down, but officials want to preserve the Almshouse property as an historic building.

As for the first property, ideas of using the land for a hotel conference center, restaurants, entertainment and even light manufacturing have been floated.