Bucks County Officials Looking to Utilize Well-Known Doylestown Property for New Uses

 3 days ago

Photo byLegal Aid of Southeastern PA

Officials in Bucks County are currently looking at their options for what to do with an unused property in a popular township. Ed Doyle wrote about the property for TAP Into Doylestown.

The Doylestown Township Board of Supervisors recently met with Bucks County officials over what to do with an unused property in the area. The area is home to what was the Neshaminy Manor and the Almshouse Building.

“The county is looking to partner with and attract potential developers who bring innovation, vision and a successful track record for redevelopment,” said Evan Stone, Executive Director of the Bucks County Planning Commission. “We’re looking to do something different.”

Stone said that the Neshaminy Manor would most likely be torn down, but officials want to preserve the Almshouse property as an historic building.

As for the first property, ideas of using the land for a hotel conference center, restaurants, entertainment and even light manufacturing have been floated.

Read more about the potential developments at TAP Into Doylestown.

Doylestown-Based Public Service Organization Offers Resources to All Local Residents

A Bucks County organization is working to ensure that residents in need of vital resources have access to them year-round. Bucks Human Services Connect – The Hub is a Doylestown-based resource for residents facing hardship. From food to medical assistance, housing, sheltering, and other necessities, the staff of the Hub work to help Bucks County citizens who have fallen on hard times.
Candidates apply to fill Montgomery County Commissioners vacancy

NORRISTOWN — Twenty-two people are vying for a seat left vacant by former Montgomery County Commissioners' Chairwoman Val Arkoosh. An application period was announced following the former Democratic chairwoman's resignation from county politics last month. She was tapped to serve as human services secretary in Gov. Josh Shapiro's cabinet.
The Union Horse Company of Doylestown Township and Vicinity

The Union Horse Company was founded circa 1835 at the Turk's Head Hotel "for detecting and apprehending horse thieves and other villains." Between 1851 and 1860 there were more than 44 such companies in Bucks County, at least one in every town and township. In the early days, members or "detectives" investigated claims of stolen or missing horses or horse equipment, but by the year 1920 the organization was primarily social, attracting a wide variety of men including farmers, townsfolk, judges, police officers and politicians. There still exist today numerous other local horse companies such as those in Newtown, Furlong and Plumsteadville.
Construction begins next week on Main Street in Doylestown Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Crown Castle NG East will begin performing traffic signal pole and ADA curb ramp construction next week on Main Street in Doylestown Township. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:. Monday, Jan. 30, through Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to...
Not in our quiet neighborhood! Springfield residents protest farm owner's plan

More than 50 Springfield residents filled the fire hall Monday to oppose a proposed entertainment venue in a neighborhood that is zoned agricultural. Applicant Brian Pieri, owner of the Pieri Hospitality Group, is requesting a special exception to allow up to 24 private and public events per year on his 26-acre farm on the 2100 block of Route 212.
