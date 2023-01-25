Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Geneva PD, NAACP share thoughts on high speed chases soon becoming a felony
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The aftermath of high-speed car chases has been a familiar scene for the Geneva police department lately. Since September of last year, the police department has recorded seven high-speed chases coming through their jurisdiction two of them coming from other agencies. “One of them was...
wdhn.com
Argument leads to shooting in Dothan, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was arrested after police say an argument led him to shoot at another man. According to Dothan Police Department, during the early morning of Friday, January 27, two people engaged in a verbal argument in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Michigan Drive.
dothanpd.org
Man Charged with Attempted Assault
During the early morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023, two individuals engaged in a verbal altercation in the yard of a residence in the 100 block of Michigan Drive. During that altercation, Corey Ray Chaney fired a handgun at the victim, grazing him on the neck. The victim sustained minor injury that is non-life threatening. Corey Ray Chaney, 29 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Attempted Assault First Degree. His bond was set at $30,000.00.
Alabama murder suspect claims ‘stand your ground’ defense
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the “stand your ground” law as his defense. Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on Jan. 11. A week later, Barnes was released on […]
wtvy.com
4 additional arrests made in Blakely shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely police confirmed additional arrest were made in connection with the January 13 shooting. Additional arrests have been made in connection with the 01/13/2023 shooting incident on Liberty St. The following individuals are accused of making false statements and writings during the investigation and are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wtvy.com
2 lives lost in Holmes County fire
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal’s office are currently investigating the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Rd in Esto on Thursday. According to a HCSO Facebook post, officials have confirmed that two individuals have died as a...
wtvy.com
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An attorney who claims police victimized her seeks $2 million from the city of Dothan, according to a complaint obtained by WTVY. Valerie Judah of Dothan, who was charged with DUI last year, alleges an officer handcuffed her behind her back despite being repeatedly told she is a fall risk due to her “bad knee.”
wdhn.com
Children found near drugs, two men facing multiple charges, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Two Dothan men have been arrested after police say they found multiple children around drugs while searching a home. According to Dothan Police Lieutenant Tom Davis, over the past two months, the DPD Narcotics Division has run a drug investigation into a home in the 1000 block of Suzanna Drive and executed a search warrant on Wednesday, January 25.
wtvy.com
New church launches in Dothan
Like hundreds of other congregations, Harvest had become disgusted with UMC stands on social issues, including same-sex marriage. An Enterprise woman is using one social media platform to help those around her. It's an effort that has made her this month's "Silent Hero." Watch these people get pies thrown in...
wtvy.com
Attorney charged with DUI seeks $2 million from City of Dothan
Houston Academy's Kaelyn Tolley will be bowling at the University of Mobile. The Boll Weevils are looking to build off the success that second year head coach Clair Goodson created in 2022. Geneva County vs Cottonwood boys basketball. Updated: 4 hours ago. Cottonwood boys basketball makes Geneva County first loss...
wdhn.com
Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is having a Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair. On Saturday, January 28, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., the Veterans Drive-thru Fair will be held in the parking lot of the Houston County Farm Center (nearest Cottonwood Road).
wdhn.com
High-speed police chase through Geneva Co. ends in crash, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– A police chase in Geneva County ended after authorities say the suspect ran off the road and hit a tree. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Wednesday, an unidentified suspect passed a Geneva County Sheriff’s Deputy at a high rate of speed and after the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect sped up and began turning on different roads to escape the deputy.
Two dead in fire in Esto
ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
Alabama meteorologist arrested for allegedly stalking waitress
An Alabama meteorologist was arrested over the weekend on a second-degree stalking charge. WDHN weekend meteorologist Andrew Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11 p.m. Saturday. WTVY reported that Clarke was arrested just a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10 p.m. newscast.
wtvy.com
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police arrested a Dothan television meteorologist this weekend on stalking charges. WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor. He was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 11:07 Saturday night, about a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10...
fosterfollynews.net
Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigate House Fire on Beaver Dam Road
The Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office are on the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Road. It has been confirmed that two individuals have passed away as a result of the fire. The identities of those deceased are pending release...
wtvy.com
Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday. The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area. The driveway will be...
wdhn.com
Hartford family needs help after fire
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Zachary Miller and his mother Debra had a hard time putting words together after the home that they were raised in and currently live in was damaged by fire last weekend. “We’re holding together we had our moments where we have our crying spells, we...
elba-clipper.com
Enterprise lawyer James Tarbox appointed as District Attorney for 12th Judicial Circuit
On Friday, Jan. 20, Governor Kay Ivey officially appointed James Tarbox as District Attorney of the 12th Judicial Circuit of Alabama, which serves Coffee and Pike counties. Tarbox immediately replaces Tom Anderson, who was elected to the current term but vacated the office. “You will serve the remainder of the...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer work on multiple Dothan streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city’s contractor will begin working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on Monday. On Monday, January 30, L&K Contracting will be performing sewer work until Friday, February 3 on the following streets will be:. North Cherokee Avenue. Osceola Avenue. Tacoma Avenue. Back of...
Comments / 0