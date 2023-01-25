ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

Geneva PD, NAACP share thoughts on high speed chases soon becoming a felony

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The aftermath of high-speed car chases has been a familiar scene for the Geneva police department lately. Since September of last year, the police department has recorded seven high-speed chases coming through their jurisdiction two of them coming from other agencies. “One of them was...
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

Argument leads to shooting in Dothan, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was arrested after police say an argument led him to shoot at another man. According to Dothan Police Department, during the early morning of Friday, January 27, two people engaged in a verbal argument in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Michigan Drive.
DOTHAN, AL
dothanpd.org

Man Charged with Attempted Assault

During the early morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023, two individuals engaged in a verbal altercation in the yard of a residence in the 100 block of Michigan Drive. During that altercation, Corey Ray Chaney fired a handgun at the victim, grazing him on the neck. The victim sustained minor injury that is non-life threatening. Corey Ray Chaney, 29 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Attempted Assault First Degree. His bond was set at $30,000.00.
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Alabama murder suspect claims ‘stand your ground’ defense

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the “stand your ground” law as his defense. Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on Jan. 11. A week later, Barnes was released on […]
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

4 additional arrests made in Blakely shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely police confirmed additional arrest were made in connection with the January 13 shooting. Additional arrests have been made in connection with the 01/13/2023 shooting incident on Liberty St. The following individuals are accused of making false statements and writings during the investigation and are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
BLAKELY, GA
wtvy.com

2 lives lost in Holmes County fire

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal’s office are currently investigating the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Rd in Esto on Thursday. According to a HCSO Facebook post, officials have confirmed that two individuals have died as a...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An attorney who claims police victimized her seeks $2 million from the city of Dothan, according to a complaint obtained by WTVY. Valerie Judah of Dothan, who was charged with DUI last year, alleges an officer handcuffed her behind her back despite being repeatedly told she is a fall risk due to her “bad knee.”
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Children found near drugs, two men facing multiple charges, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Two Dothan men have been arrested after police say they found multiple children around drugs while searching a home. According to Dothan Police Lieutenant Tom Davis, over the past two months, the DPD Narcotics Division has run a drug investigation into a home in the 1000 block of Suzanna Drive and executed a search warrant on Wednesday, January 25.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

New church launches in Dothan

Like hundreds of other congregations, Harvest had become disgusted with UMC stands on social issues, including same-sex marriage. An Enterprise woman is using one social media platform to help those around her. It's an effort that has made her this month's "Silent Hero." Watch these people get pies thrown in...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

wdhn.com

Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is having a Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair. On Saturday, January 28, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., the Veterans Drive-thru Fair will be held in the parking lot of the Houston County Farm Center (nearest Cottonwood Road).
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

High-speed police chase through Geneva Co. ends in crash, GCSO

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– A police chase in Geneva County ended after authorities say the suspect ran off the road and hit a tree. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Wednesday, an unidentified suspect passed a Geneva County Sheriff’s Deputy at a high rate of speed and after the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect sped up and began turning on different roads to escape the deputy.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Two dead in fire in Esto

ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
ESTO, FL
AL.com

wtvy.com

Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police arrested a Dothan television meteorologist this weekend on stalking charges. WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor. He was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 11:07 Saturday night, about a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday. The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area. The driveway will be...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Hartford family needs help after fire

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Zachary Miller and his mother Debra had a hard time putting words together after the home that they were raised in and currently live in was damaged by fire last weekend. “We’re holding together we had our moments where we have our crying spells, we...
HARTFORD, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer work on multiple Dothan streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city’s contractor will begin working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on Monday. On Monday, January 30, L&K Contracting will be performing sewer work until Friday, February 3 on the following streets will be:. North Cherokee Avenue. Osceola Avenue. Tacoma Avenue. Back of...
DOTHAN, AL

