A deputy and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to the US Route 33 westbound off ramp at State Route 739 for an injury crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla that was struck by a 2015 Honda Civic. The driver of the Toyota, Clinton M. Heth, age 29 of Marion was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection. A crash report was taken, #80-23-030.

UNION COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO