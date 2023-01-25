ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Crawford County Special Response Team execute search warrant

BUCYRUS—On January 27, 2023, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office/METRICH concluded a several-month narcotics investigation at 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. Bucyrus, Ohio. The Crawford County Special Response Team (SRT) executed the narcotic search warrant. The SRT consists of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Crestline Police Department, Galion Police Department, and New Washington Police Department, along with the Bucyrus and Galion Fire Departments.
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus man wanted by law enforcement

BUCYRUS—At approximately 6:22pm on 1/26/23, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department responded to the 700 block of Gay St. reference shots being fired at a residence from a vehicle. Witnesses offered a description of the vehicle, and officers found it parked in the area of 728 Gay St. The vehicle was identified as belonging to Gary Poth (40yoa, Bucyrus, Ohio).
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Upper Sandusky Chief and Sheriff issue update on murder case

UPPER SANDUSKY—The following joint statement reads:. “The Upper Sandusky Police Department, in cooperation with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, would like to provide an update in the investigation of the death of Keris Riebel that occurred on January 1st, 2023, at the Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
WHIZ

Charges Filed in Vehicle Pursuit

Zanesville Police release more details into a vehicle pursuit earlier this week. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that the driver of the vehicle 23-year-old Ray Watts, of Zanesville, is being charged with failure to comply, kidnapping, possessing criminal tools, drug abuse instruments and operating a motor vehicle bearing a invalid license plate.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056

By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – January 25, 2023

A deputy and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to the US Route 33 westbound off ramp at State Route 739 for an injury crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla that was struck by a 2015 Honda Civic. The driver of the Toyota, Clinton M. Heth, age 29 of Marion was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection. A crash report was taken, #80-23-030.
UNION COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. inmate found guilty of murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — After two days of legal proceedings, Daryl King was found guilty of murdering a fellow inmate Alex Sapp of Newark. The case began as King was preparing to be released from the Ross County Correctional Institution in Chillicothe after serving a three-year sentence. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, King struck Sapp, multiple times, resulting in his death.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Sheriff Reports Juvenile Made Violent Threats Against School

Fairfield – Violent threats were investigated this morning after the Sheriff department was made aware. Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies became aware of allegations of a non-specific threat of violence made against the Fairfield Union School District High School while investigating an unrelated incident.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Adult Alert canceled for 85-year-old Ashland County man

SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Licking County crash

McKEAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead and a man injured after a crash Monday night in McKean Township, Licking County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on State Route 661. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Emma Bartlett, 20, of Newark, was driving north […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect

The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Fairgrounds Receive Donation From Local Dealership

MARYSVILLE – A familiar scene cascades amidst the panoramic view of the Union County Fairgrounds: charismatic barns, heavily-worn footpaths and an energetic nostalgia that arises from generations of wistful memories. Tucked seamlessly within the familiarity of this backdrop, though, appears a shiny, blue machine; a 2023 New Holland tractor...
MARYSVILLE, OH

