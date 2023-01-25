Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Crawford County Special Response Team execute search warrant
BUCYRUS—On January 27, 2023, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office/METRICH concluded a several-month narcotics investigation at 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. Bucyrus, Ohio. The Crawford County Special Response Team (SRT) executed the narcotic search warrant. The SRT consists of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Crestline Police Department, Galion Police Department, and New Washington Police Department, along with the Bucyrus and Galion Fire Departments.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus man wanted by law enforcement
BUCYRUS—At approximately 6:22pm on 1/26/23, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department responded to the 700 block of Gay St. reference shots being fired at a residence from a vehicle. Witnesses offered a description of the vehicle, and officers found it parked in the area of 728 Gay St. The vehicle was identified as belonging to Gary Poth (40yoa, Bucyrus, Ohio).
Amish drivers refuse to pay buggy light citations
Several members of the local Amish community were back in court Thursday, holding to their refusal to comply with a new state law requiring flashing yellow lights on their buggies.
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Sandusky Chief and Sheriff issue update on murder case
UPPER SANDUSKY—The following joint statement reads:. “The Upper Sandusky Police Department, in cooperation with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, would like to provide an update in the investigation of the death of Keris Riebel that occurred on January 1st, 2023, at the Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky.
WHIZ
Charges Filed in Vehicle Pursuit
Zanesville Police release more details into a vehicle pursuit earlier this week. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that the driver of the vehicle 23-year-old Ray Watts, of Zanesville, is being charged with failure to comply, kidnapping, possessing criminal tools, drug abuse instruments and operating a motor vehicle bearing a invalid license plate.
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056
By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – January 25, 2023
A deputy and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to the US Route 33 westbound off ramp at State Route 739 for an injury crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla that was struck by a 2015 Honda Civic. The driver of the Toyota, Clinton M. Heth, age 29 of Marion was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection. A crash report was taken, #80-23-030.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. inmate found guilty of murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — After two days of legal proceedings, Daryl King was found guilty of murdering a fellow inmate Alex Sapp of Newark. The case began as King was preparing to be released from the Ross County Correctional Institution in Chillicothe after serving a three-year sentence. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, King struck Sapp, multiple times, resulting in his death.
'He was loved by everybody': Knox County community mourns loss of man killed in fatal crash
CENTERBURG, Ohio — A community in Centerburg is mourning the loss of a 48-year-old man who died in Knox County over the weekend. Paul Baker, a 48-year-old employee of Long Branch Pizza, died in a crash Sunday afternoon. Baker's mother, Sue, said she can't believe her new reality. "His...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Sheriff Reports Juvenile Made Violent Threats Against School
Fairfield – Violent threats were investigated this morning after the Sheriff department was made aware. Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies became aware of allegations of a non-specific threat of violence made against the Fairfield Union School District High School while investigating an unrelated incident.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
WTAP
Middleport volunteer firefighter dies from injuries sustained from September rollover crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Kevin Dailey, a lifelong member of the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department in Meigs County, Ohio, and the Richland Township Fire Department in Fairfield County, Ohio, passed away Tuesday according to a post on the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. Dailey died from the injuries...
cleveland19.com
Missing Adult Alert canceled for 85-year-old Ashland County man
SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
'Heartbroken and saddened': Columbus leaders react to video showing death of Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus city leaders expressed disgust Friday evening after the city of Memphis released video showing a man being fatally beaten by five officers earlier this month. The video shows police beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols for three minutes on Jan. 7. Nichols' family and lawyers likened the...
ATF Director warns police in Columbus are finding a new dangerous device for guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement agencies across the country, including here in Columbus, are seeing a rise in the number of dangerous devices used to turn handguns into machine guns. U.S. ATF Director, Steve Dettelbach, was in town this week to announce efforts to help Columbus police curb gun...
Woman dies in Licking County crash
McKEAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead and a man injured after a crash Monday night in McKean Township, Licking County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on State Route 661. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Emma Bartlett, 20, of Newark, was driving north […]
One-car crash causes five-mile stretch of SR-315 to close for two hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A one-car crash resulted in the closure of a major highway in northern Columbus early Friday morning. A person was taken to Ohio State University Hospital after a one-car accident just before 3 a.m. on State Route 315 South near the Ackerman Road exit. Columbus police shut down a major stretch […]
WHIZ
ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect
The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Fairgrounds Receive Donation From Local Dealership
MARYSVILLE – A familiar scene cascades amidst the panoramic view of the Union County Fairgrounds: charismatic barns, heavily-worn footpaths and an energetic nostalgia that arises from generations of wistful memories. Tucked seamlessly within the familiarity of this backdrop, though, appears a shiny, blue machine; a 2023 New Holland tractor...
