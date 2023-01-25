ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

therecord-online.com

Wright announces bid for Mill Hall area District Judge

BEECH CREEK, PA – My name is Heidi Wright, formerly Heidi Shoemaker, and I reside in Beech Creek, PA with my husband, Timothy Wright, and three sons, Easton, Mason, and Benson. I am seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02. I am 31 years old and grew up in Beech Creek, PA. I have deep roots to this community dating back to 1898 when my Great Grandfather, Glenn S. Dickey of Beech Creek was born. I am the daughter of Scott Shoemaker and Holly Beaver and the sister of Seth Shoemaker. Maternal Granddaughter of Patricia Dickey and the late Vaughn Dickey. Paternal granddaughter of Sharon Shoemaker and the late Bing Shoemaker.
BEECH CREEK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Marc Sortman announces bid for Lycoming County Commissioner

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Marc C. Sortman, current Loyalsock Township Supervisor and Chairman of the Board, has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for County Commissioner in the May primary election. He is currently serving his third term as Township Supervisor, and was elected to the Chairman position by his peers. In his professional life, Sortman is the local representative for Tyoga Container Corporation. With over 30 years of business experience, he prefers to treat the township board like a business rather than...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport police to receive $1.5 million in funding

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport’s Bureau of Police was awarded $1.5 million for programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement. The City of Williamsport was one of 197 recipients across the state awarded a total of $120 million from the Local Law Enforcement Support Program. The grant was awarded through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This program provides law enforcement agencies with resources to address...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County police departments to merge into one

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Strouse announces re-election bid for District Attorney

LOCK HAVEN, PA – District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that he intends to seek a third term as Clinton County’s District Attorney. Strouse first won election as District Attorney in 2015. He initially campaigned on four primary areas of focus: 1) drug and safety concerns in county schools; 2) starting a Veteran’s Court Program; 3) training and resources for our local police officers; and 4) imposing more intensive supervision programs for offenders with substance abuse concerns.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Wildcat wrestlers lead Ultimate Warrior after Saturday semifinals

ALLPORT, PA – Central Mountain has moved its three outstanding middleweights into the championship finals at the 41-team Ultimate Warrior tourney at West Branch High School. As a team the Wildcats remain in first place but District 6 rival Mifflin County has closed the gap. At the end of the semifinal round Central Mountain has 152 points, the Huskies second with 141.5. Both schools have three in the final round, scheduled to begin at approximately 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
ALLPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged for failing to pay for hair services

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman was charged for theft of services after she left a beauty store without paying the $234 charged for a haircut and highlights. State police at Selinsgrove say Cassie Barge, 34, of Selinsgrove, had the services done on Jan. 9 at Ulta Beauty at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. Barge brought other items to pay for to the checkout counter, but she failed to have the cashier ring up her salon services, police say. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
SELINSGROVE, PA
therecord-online.com

Prospective Clinton County candidates invited to informational session

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The office of Clinton County voter registration director Maria Boileau has set up a candidates’ information night for those interested in running in the May primary election. Boileau offered a primary election update at the Thursday meeting of the Clinton County Commissioners. She said...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Casino to open in State College, PA

State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident

The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police seek man with multiple warrants in Northumberland County

Watsontown, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit are searching for 35-year-old Rick Alan Waugaman, who is wanted on a warrant out of Northumberland County for persons not to possess firearm, firearms not to be carried w/out license, and resisting arrest. According to police, Waugaman also has multiple additional warrants from Watsontown Police Department for fleeing and eluding, as well as PFA violations. Police said Waugaman is known to be in the Milton and Watsontown area operating a green ATV. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Barn catches fire in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Lycoming County, and investigators say this blaze follows two other fires on properties owned by the same person. Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. along Route 973 in Hepburn Township, near Jersey Shore. Officials were...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Blonde Boutique Grand Reopening planned for Saturday

LOCK HAVEN – It was late November 2021 when The Record first reported on the grand opening of Blonde Boutique, a new downtown retail business destination. Fast-forward to January 2023 and Ashley Garbrick, owner, founder, entrepreneur, and chief-everything continues to strongly hold the reins of her successful “brick and mortar” business venture.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunbury Animal Hospital trimming emergency services

SUNBURY, Pa. — Joel Williams of Herndon brought his dog Scooby to the Sunbury Animal Hospital for a routine visit. Scooby has been here before for an emergency. "He got into a big trash pile. It was full of glass, and he cut his foot real bad. I couldn't get it to stop bleeding."
SUNBURY, PA
WTAJ

New coffee shop “The Meandering Mallard” opens in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new coffee shop is now open in Centre County, offering drinks and food for community members. The Meandering Mallard held a soft opening for guests on Tuesday, January 23. “We want to give everyone a really good customer experience,” Owner Joseph Ewaskiewicz said. Located at 106 E. Main Street […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

