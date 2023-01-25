Read full article on original website
Special probation OK’d for Pa. man, woman who set up fake GoFundMe pages
WILLIAMSPORT - A Lycoming County woman and her boyfriend accused of establishing GoFundMe pages in memory of three individuals who are still alive have been accepted into the probation program that once completed allows them to clear their records. Angela Renee Snook, 29, and Devin Ray Page, 36, agreed in...
Clearfield County police departments to merge into one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
Police seek man with multiple warrants in Northumberland County
Watsontown, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit are searching for 35-year-old Rick Alan Waugaman, who is wanted on a warrant out of Northumberland County for persons not to possess firearm, firearms not to be carried w/out license, and resisting arrest. According to police, Waugaman also has multiple additional warrants from Watsontown Police Department for fleeing and eluding, as well as PFA violations. Police said Waugaman is known to be in the Milton and Watsontown area operating a green ATV. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
GANT: Clearfield Man Allegedly Caught Trying to Meet Teenage Boy Headed for County Court
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man caught by a local sexual predator watch group allegedly trying to meet a teenage boy was scheduled for court on Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Mathew Allen Uncles, 42, is charged with felony criminal attempt-corruption of minors;...
Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
Tyrone man accused of ‘stalking’ woman, caught hiding in her shower
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing criminal charges after a woman claimed she found him hiding in her shower. Rodney Friday, 59, was accused by the woman of entering her apartment along West 16th Street in Tyrone after she said the main door was wide open. Tyrone police were first sent […]
Fraternity member charged after State College resident attacked
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College resident went to the hospital after an assault from fraternity members that forced their way into the home, according to police. Before Michael Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills forced his way into the residence along the 300 block of Fraternity Row in October 2022 he was already told […]
Person responsible for threats that closed Milton Area School District identified, according to police
MILTON, Pa. — Milton Area School District is closed Thursday, January 26, because of a threat. School officials posted to the district's website saying a tip came in early Thursday morning over the Safe 2 Say app. School officials said with information from the Safe2Say Something tipline, investigators have...
Centre County jury convicts former Woodward Camp coach of groping teenage gymnast
Seven women and five men deliberated for about seven hours.
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Carson Hill Road
BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Brady Township. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Wednesday, January 25, this crash happened on Carson Hill Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County, around 6:04 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
Man charged for allegedly shoving woman out of moving car
Sunbury, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with aggravated assault for pushing a woman out of a moving car. Sunbury Police received a report around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 from a woman who said her boyfriend had pushed her out a moving car at the corner of Front and Race streets. The woman told police her young son was in the back seat of the car at the time. ...
Man wanted on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man with an active protection from abuse order against him is wanted by police in Columbia County. The Bloomsburg Police Department has issued an active felony warrant for Andrew D. Meckley, 48, for charges of strangulation, burglary, terroristic threats, and simple assault. At the time of the incident, police say Meckley was not allowed near the victim's residence due to the active PFA. Meckley allegedly broke...
Pa. man accused of choking father and stealing his dog: report
A man has been charged by state police with stealing his father’s dog and strangling him when he tried to get it back, according to a report from WBRE/WYOU. The event occurred on Jan. 14 when, according to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a report of a domestic incident. Once they arrived at the house, the victim told investigators that his son, 36-year-old Ty Diehl, of Danville, took his dog from his home.
Barn catches fire in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Lycoming County, and investigators say this blaze follows two other fires on properties owned by the same person. Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. along Route 973 in Hepburn Township, near Jersey Shore. Officials were...
Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident
The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
Ohio man seriously injured, flown to hospital after head-on crash on I-80 in Centre County
The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed for more than 2 1/2 hours Tuesday night.
Man flown to hospital after wrong-way crash in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wrong-way crash on an interstate in Centre County ended with one man being flown to the hospital, according to state police. Troopers say that it was at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when an 85-year-old Ohio man pulled out onto eastbound lanes from the Snow Shoe rest stop on I-80 in his […]
Suspect writes expletives on woman's apartment door
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An unknown suspect wrote explicit words in marker on a woman's apartment door in Snyder County, police say. The woman, who lives in an apartment at the 700 block of Salem Road in Penn Township, discovered the writing shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 20. She also found a note posted on the door, according to state police at Selinsgrove. PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
Shots fired, home hit in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a home was hit by gunfire. Police say it happened just before 11:30 Monday night along Rural Avenue in Williamsport. Officials were called there for reports of shots fired and found a home with damage. Anyone with information on the shots...
Wildcat wrestlers lead Ultimate Warrior after Saturday semifinals
ALLPORT, PA – Central Mountain has moved its three outstanding middleweights into the championship finals at the 41-team Ultimate Warrior tourney at West Branch High School. As a team the Wildcats remain in first place but District 6 rival Mifflin County has closed the gap. At the end of the semifinal round Central Mountain has 152 points, the Huskies second with 141.5. Both schools have three in the final round, scheduled to begin at approximately 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
