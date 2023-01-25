Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Annual ‘Homeless Veterans Stand Down’ puts focus on helping unhoused heroes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Army veteran Alfred Miller was all smiles Saturday as he was pampered with a haircut during the city’s annual “Homeless Veterans Stand Down” event. “It feels great! I cut it with some scissors a couple weeks ago, so this is special,” Miller said....
Meet Lannister Lignabou: 5-year-old local boy accepted in Mensa
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Lannister Lignabou is North Florida’s youngest Mensa member. Mensa is the largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world. Keep in mind, in the United States, the average IQ is 98. The Duval County VPK student will likely skip kindergarten and enroll in first...
Photos: Veterans Stand Down event in Jacksonville
Veterans Stand Down event Day 1 of the annual Veterans Stand Down event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. (City of Jacksonville/Facebook)
Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
Hundreds up to ‘Challenge’ to support Wolfson Children’s Hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds showed up Saturday to 121 Financial Ballpark to run in this year’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge in support of the local hospital and its work to save and improve the lives of children. Parents whose children have ended up needing care at Wolfson for...
Count of unsheltered people in Northeast Florida expected to go up
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Changing Homelessness, the lead homeless prevention agency for Clay, Duval and Nassau counties had volunteers out in force on Wednesday for an annual federally mandated Point-in-Time survey of unsheltered people across these three counties. Volunteer groups started at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, and they’ll continue into...
Police: Caretaker charged with defrauding Jacksonville Beach man of $140,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged with defrauding an elderly man out of $140,000 while acting as his caretaker, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Police say on Dec. 12 of last year, Officer Jarman began an investigation into the exploitation of the elderly. For approximately...
'A very charismatic person:' Popular North Jacksonville food truck owner dies of pancreatic cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a popular Northside food truck owner who passed away recently battling pancreatic cancer says he was a “charismatic man.”. William “Henry” Cherry was said to be one of the longest serving food truck owners in North Jacksonville. Cherry was in business over 25 years. His business was primarily located off of Edgewood Avenue.
Neighbors fighting council to protect their slice of nature from potential Pumpkin Hill development
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A proposed development near Pumpkin Hill Preserve has neighbors raising the alarm citing environmental and safety concerns. Jimmy and Deborah Wood have lived off Cedar Point Road for half a century. They chose the area because of its seclusion and natural beauty. “The City of Jacksonville,...
JSO: 16th traffic fatality in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning, a pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross the road at the 9300 block of Staples Mill Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that the pedestrian was...
JSO’s ‘Co-Responders’ program helps officers respond to people in mental health crisis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The “Co-Responders” program, which partners officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office with licensed mental health professionals, has marked three years of service in the community. The Co-Responders program aims to de-escalate challenging situations and keep people out of jail while answering mental health...
Family heirlooms missing after burglar ransacks Miramar home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A brazen home burglary in broad daylight has left some residents in Jacksonville’s Miramar neighborhood on-edge. It happened Tuesday afternoon at a house on Alhambra Drive in an area that’s well-known as a quiet part of Jacksonville. Homeowner Kathryn Bissette said she had come home and discovered that someone shattered a large glass door that separates her bedroom from the backyard.
Parlor Doughnuts Expanding With Additional Location
The newest location in the St. Johns area will become Parlor Doughnut's 11th Florida storefront.
Day two of the point in time count takes place in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It is the second day for the point in time count in Columbia County. It can help identify strengths and gaps in our community’s current homelessness assistance system. United Way officials are looking for volunteers to conduct this survey. They are also asking for...
Friends, family, community show support for late JSO Assistant Chief Jimmy Judge
A long line of law enforcement vehicles from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other agencies stretched across town Thursday as a procession honored the late Assistant Chief James Judge, better known as “Jimmy.”. A JSO veteran of more than three decades, Judge lost his battle with ALS, a...
Statewide Teaching Shortages Affecting Local School Districts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida’s teaching vacancies have now exceeded 5,000 for the first time according to the Florida Education Association. The teaching shortage is now double what it was just two years ago. In Marion County, the teaching shortage is at a crisis level. The number of Florida teaching...
Monet Pearson is our Teacher of the Week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, our Teacher of the Week comes from Ed White High School. She’s a dual enrollment life skills teacher which means she’s making sure students have the tools needed for when they graduate high school. Monet Pearson is Teacher of the Week. “This...
🔒 New year, new you: Take home 4 Emsculpt Neo sessions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Getting in shape can be tough. It takes time, effort and sometimes money. That’s why The Aesthetics Center wants to help you achieve your health and fitness goals in 2023 and beyond. Dr. Barbara Rappaport and her staff are Jacksonville’s only Emsuite offering combination Treatments...
House fire off Rosselle Street leaves dog dead, home destroyed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A house fire in Murray Hill left a dog dead and a home destroyed, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. No one else was hurt as a result of the fire, which was first reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Rosselle Street.
‘This is what we do every single day:’ Jacksonville detective who saved baby among officers honored
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office held its first award ceremony of the new year, celebrating officers and staffers who have made a difference in the community. The award ceremony recognized outstanding work and promotions from this past year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
