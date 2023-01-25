ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News4Jax.com

Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'A very charismatic person:' Popular North Jacksonville food truck owner dies of pancreatic cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a popular Northside food truck owner who passed away recently battling pancreatic cancer says he was a “charismatic man.”. William “Henry” Cherry was said to be one of the longest serving food truck owners in North Jacksonville. Cherry was in business over 25 years. His business was primarily located off of Edgewood Avenue.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: 16th traffic fatality in Duval this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning, a pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross the road at the 9300 block of Staples Mill Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that the pedestrian was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family heirlooms missing after burglar ransacks Miramar home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A brazen home burglary in broad daylight has left some residents in Jacksonville’s Miramar neighborhood on-edge. It happened Tuesday afternoon at a house on Alhambra Drive in an area that’s well-known as a quiet part of Jacksonville. Homeowner Kathryn Bissette said she had come home and discovered that someone shattered a large glass door that separates her bedroom from the backyard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Statewide Teaching Shortages Affecting Local School Districts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida’s teaching vacancies have now exceeded 5,000 for the first time according to the Florida Education Association. The teaching shortage is now double what it was just two years ago. In Marion County, the teaching shortage is at a crisis level. The number of Florida teaching...
MARION COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Monet Pearson is our Teacher of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, our Teacher of the Week comes from Ed White High School. She’s a dual enrollment life skills teacher which means she’s making sure students have the tools needed for when they graduate high school. Monet Pearson is Teacher of the Week. “This...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

🔒 New year, new you: Take home 4 Emsculpt Neo sessions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Getting in shape can be tough. It takes time, effort and sometimes money. That’s why The Aesthetics Center wants to help you achieve your health and fitness goals in 2023 and beyond. Dr. Barbara Rappaport and her staff are Jacksonville’s only Emsuite offering combination Treatments...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

