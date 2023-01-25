ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The majority of Russia's armed forces are against the policies of their leaders, FSB defector says

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQfLj_0kQhQG7S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqWNW_0kQhQG7S00
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, walks out of a trench at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Handout photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on December 22, 2022.

Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

  • A former doctor with Russia's spy agency said she collected secrets before she fled.
  • Maria Dmitrieva is seeking asylum in France, and brought with her documents from the FSB.
  • She told CNN that she learned that most of Russia's army is unhappy with their leaders' policies.

The majority of Russian soldiers are unhappy with their leaders' policies, a former doctor with Russia's security and spy agency FSB told CNN .

Maria Dmitrieva, 32, told CNN that she had been working as a doctor for the FSB before she fled to Europe, and that she collected secrets from the agency in order to prepare for her defection.

Dmitrieva said she flew from Moscow to France on October 12, 2022.

According to CNN, she's part of a flood of senior Russians, including soldiers, mercenaries, and FSB officials, who are arriving in Europe to escape the war.

Dmitrieva, who is now in France, where she is seeking asylum, told CNN: "I brought photos, audio and video recordings which confirms that the majority of the Russian army is against some of the policies of the current leaders."

She did not clarify what policies were particularly unpopular with Russia's army. But other defectors and soldiers have said that the Russian army does not give troops enough training and equipment, and that they were ordered to kill civilians .

Another defector, who used to be an FSB lieutenant, told CNN that "every second FSB officer wants to run away" as they understand that Russia won't win the war.

It's unclear how unpopular Russia's invasion is among its troops, but Russia's partial draft last year resulted in tens, if not hundreds of thousands, of citizens fleeing the country.

Dmitrieva also said that she brought documents with her to France. These included twice smuggling her phone into an FSB building, where she recorded conversations with patients and with senior officials, as well as officials discussing the Russian army's collapse, CNN reported.

CNN described Dmitrieva's life as one of "privilege and access" when working with the FSB.

But that didn't stop her from defecting.

"What inspires me the most is that I am sure that I am taking the correct actions to stop what's happening so that less people will die," she told CNN.

"Putin and his retinue and everyone who approves of this war – these people are murderers," she added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 31

ch
3d ago

Russia soldiers have a choice... surrender and live, kill a russian officer and get paid, or fight an die for a nation that could care less about you. It is not as if Russian culture promotes family values or family bonds. The Russians you left in Russia are too drunk to know or care that you exist.

Reply(2)
15
Blaze Woods
3d ago

Ukraine will prevail and Putin will be ousted. The threat of nuclear weapons would be the end of Russia and they know it. The US and NATO would destroy them in days. It’s a known fact.

Reply(3)
10
Peon
3d ago

Beware, part of these "defectors" are the FSB plants.Russia is good at inserting agents into the West under the disguise of a "poor" defector.

Reply
8
Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
msn.com

Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
msn.com

Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Russian Escorts Suffer DRAMATIC DROP In Clientele As Young Soldiers Are Drafted To Fight In Vladimir Putin's War Against Ukraine

Russian escorts have suffered a dramatic drop in business and clientele since Vladimir Putin first declared war against Ukraine nearly one year ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development comes as hundreds of thousands of young Russian men have either been drafted into Ukraine under Putin’s orders or fled the country to avoid being mobilized onto the frontlines of the ongoing war.But while sanctions and a lack of workers have plummeted Russia’s economy over the past 12 months, other businesses have suffered heavy blows to their earnings due to the newfound lack of clientele using their services.According to Daily Star, Russian...
LOUISIANA STATE
RadarOnline

Russian Serial Killer Charged With Murdering 83 Women Volunteers To Fight For Vladimir Putin In Ukraine

One of Russia’s most infamous serial killers has volunteered to fight for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine in exchange for his freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Popkov, 58, is currently behind bars in Russia after being found guilty of murdering 83 women between 1992 and 2010.The convicted serial killer was given two life sentences plus an additional nine years following three separate trials for the shocking murders, but he recently asked to be released from prison so he could join the Wagner Private Military Group led by Putin crony Yevgeny Prigozhin.Even more shocking are reports that Popkov’s actual death toll is “closer...
Business Insider

Business Insider

842K+
Followers
49K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy