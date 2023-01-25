ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bell, PA

Have a Romantic Staycation at Normandy Farm for Valentine's Day

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lLAF_0kQhPu1N00
Photo byNormandy Farm.

Love is in the air and Normandy Farm in Blue Bell is the perfect one-stop-shop to celebrate with that special someone on Valentine’s Day.  

Dining specials at The Farmer’s Daughter are offered from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14. The Valentine’s menu is a surf-n-turf delight. Guests can top off the meal with oysters as an appetizer and indulge in lobster tail & crab, sea bass, or New York Strip au Poivre.  

Dessert includes profiteroles, vanilla bean Basque cheesecake, and chocolate layer cake.  

For couples who want to stay home, pre-orders for to-go bakeshop specialties are available through Feb. 13. Award-winning florists at Willow & Thistle and the executive pastry chef teamed up to make custom creations.  

Sugar cookies, chocolate covered strawberries, red velvet cupcakes, and floral arrangements are available for pre-order. Floral arrangement orders must be placed by Feb. 7, and all orders for the bakeshop must be made 48 hours in advance.  

For Valentines looking for a getaway, Normandy Farm is offering exclusive Valentine’s Weekend hotel and dining packages. Each package includes a gift card to the farmer’s daughter or the Award-Winning Sunday Brunch and includes an overnight stay.  

Read more about Normandy Farm’s Valentine’s Day Specials on normandyfarm.com.

