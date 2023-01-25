Have a Romantic Staycation at Normandy Farm for Valentine’s Day

Photo by Normandy Farm.

Love is in the air and Normandy Farm in Blue Bell is the perfect one-stop-shop to celebrate with that special someone on Valentine’s Day.

Dining specials at The Farmer’s Daughter are offered from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14. The Valentine’s menu is a surf-n-turf delight. Guests can top off the meal with oysters as an appetizer and indulge in lobster tail & crab, sea bass, or New York Strip au Poivre.

Dessert includes profiteroles, vanilla bean Basque cheesecake, and chocolate layer cake.

For couples who want to stay home, pre-orders for to-go bakeshop specialties are available through Feb. 13. Award-winning florists at Willow & Thistle and the executive pastry chef teamed up to make custom creations.

Sugar cookies, chocolate covered strawberries, red velvet cupcakes, and floral arrangements are available for pre-order. Floral arrangement orders must be placed by Feb. 7, and all orders for the bakeshop must be made 48 hours in advance.

For Valentines looking for a getaway, Normandy Farm is offering exclusive Valentine’s Weekend hotel and dining packages. Each package includes a gift card to the farmer’s daughter or the Award-Winning Sunday Brunch and includes an overnight stay.