101.9 KING FM

NME

NME Radio Roundup 23 January 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Kelela & Miley Cyrus

Earlier this month Miley Cyrus dropped ‘Flowers’, a slice of funk-flecked goodness that serves as our first glimpse of her incoming eighth record ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. Over swooning synths and a slinky bassline Cyrus offers up empowering lyrics of self-love, declaring: “I can love me better than you can”. An immediate smash (the track hit number one in the UK charts last week), it was a must-add to the NME Radio playlists this week.
OK! Magazine

Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery

Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
msn.com

Dolly Parton Just Dropped Some Major Career News That Has Fans Floored

We have a hunch that this upcoming New Year's Eve is going to be one for the books!. A little birdie told us that two iconic singers are getting together for a December 31 celebration unlike any other. Well, to be fair, that little birdie came in the form of an Instagram post, but you get the sentiment.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rita Ora's life is 'better' with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora's life "became better" when she got together with Taika Waititi. The 'You Only Love Me' singer had been friends with the 'Jojo Rabbit' filmmaker for several years before they embarked on a romantic relationship and she knew the director - who she is rumoured to have married last summer - was The One when she didn't feel a significant "change" occur.
Pitchfork

Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL

Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
The Independent

Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela

When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
101.9 KING FM

See Photos of Guitar Legend Eddie Van Halen Through the Years

Of all of the celebratory photo galleries we've done of rockers, this one hits a bit different. Eddie Van Halen was truly a one-of-a-kind musician, the type that only comes around every century or so. He possessed a knowledge and technique that made him comparable to the ingenious classical artists like Beethoven and Mozart. His demeanor was humble and cool, and he always had that huge smile on his face.
101.9 KING FM

Hear Joe Elliott Team With Ghost on New Version of ‘Spillways’

Joe Elliott has joined forces with Ghost, delivering a collaborative rendition of the band’s song “Spillways.”. The Def Leppard frontman's vocals blend perfectly with the Swedish metal group, as he alternates duties with Ghost singer Tobias Forge. The new version -- which can be heard below -- builds on the emphatic original, with Elliott's contributions adding another powerful layer to the track.
101.9 KING FM

Darkness Wanted to Write ‘Stupidest Song Ever’

The Darkness siblings Justin and Dan Hawkins recently looked back at their signature hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love,” with singer Justin saying it referenced the main addiction of his life. Taken from their debut album Permission to Land, the song became a global success in...
101.9 KING FM

Watch Twisted Sister Reunite at Heavy Metal Hall of Fame

Twisted Sister played the first show since their retirement in 2016 when they performed for their induction into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame Thursday night. The show at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif., featured Mike Portnoy playing drums in place of A.J. Pero, who died in 2015. Portnoy and Steve Vai inducted the group. According to Three Sides of the Coin podcaster Michael Brandvold, guitarist Eddie Ojeda had contracted COVID and was unable to attend. He was replaced by Keith Robert War from the AC/DC tribute band LV/DC.
101.9 KING FM

When Bob Dylan Refused to Let Aggressive Hecklers Ruin His Show

Bob Dylan’s pianist Alan Pasqua recalled a moment when hecklers tried to ruin a show, but Dylan refused to let the rest of his audience down. The incident took place around 1978 on the tour leading up to the recording of Street Legal. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Pasqua – also known as a member of Giant, among other roles – recounted the experience of performing in Berlin in the former West Germany.
101.9 KING FM

Jane’s Addiction Hire Josh Klinghoffer as Dave Navarro Stand-in

Navarro – who, like Klinghoffer, was once a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers – continues to deal with the effects of long COVID, which also kept him away from the shows Perry Farrell and company played last year. It’s the first time in the group’s history that they’ve toured without him. Those shows were covered by Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen.
101.9 KING FM

Paul McCartney to Release Book of 1964 Photography

Paul McCartney will release a new book of photography this summer called 1964: Eyes of the Storm. The book features 275 of McCartney's photographs from six cities — Liverpool, Paris, New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami — taken in 1964. The collection includes never-before-seen shots of John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as the Beatles' career begins to take off across the world.
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

