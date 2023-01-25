Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 20, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Felony Shoplifter Stealing MoreThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs
Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
Nick Saban offers Pike Road DL Malik Blocton
Malik Blocton has seen his recruitment hit another gear over the last week. Blocton now holds 37 D1 offers after earning an offer from Alabama football Thursday. The Pike Road High School product is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after 2024 recruits in the country. Nick Saban informed Blocton...
Justice Haynes working towards perfection ahead of freshman season at Alabama
Alabama football’s freshman running back, Justice Haynes never misses an opportunity to work and get better. Haynes, who garnered a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites during the recruiting process, is currently enrolled at the University of Alabama. He is also back in the lab with Marquell Beckwith of Beckwith Sports Academy, who has trained Haynes for quite some time.
Alabama Men's Basketball Players Speak On Darius Miles Incident
It's the first time players have spoken to the media since Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Alabama LB has fans believing he can bring fear back to Crimson Tide defense
Alabama fans have been waiting for a few years to see a linebacker put the fear factor back in the Crimson Tide’s defense. Some of the best players at the position that won national championships in the Nick Saban era were in-state products. Rolando McClain, C.J. Mosley, Nico Johnson,...
Has Alabama Found its Next Defensive Coordinator?
Nick Saban has been searching for his next DC since Pete Golding left the Capstone on Jan. 13 to join the Ole Miss staff in the same position. But now, a screenshot from Todd Grantham's Wikipedia page is circulating social media which apparently states his newest gig. "Jeffrey Todd Grantham...
Alabama DB Jordan Battle opts to not play in the 2023 Senior Bowl
Former Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle will no longer be suiting up in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The news was first reported by Creg Stephenson of AL.com on Wednesday. Battle originally accepted the invitation to play in the annual senior game back in December but instead will focus...
Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien. Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt did not coach ...
‘He’s a special kid:’ Senior Win Miller powers Vestavia Hills to No. 1 ranking
Vestavia Hills’ senior Win Miller is constantly working on his game. “Win works more on his own than any player I’ve ever coached. He has added something specific to his game every offseason,” Rebels head basketball coach Patrick Davis said. “The great part is that he does it because he wants to win.”
[WATCH] Hear from Kamore Harris, ASWA Class 2A Back of the Year
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The B.B. Comer Tigers made a magical run to the AHSAA Class 2A state title game in 2022 because of hard work by coaches, staff, faculty, administration, and, of course, players, but Kamore Harris definitely had a season to remember. Harris had a year that only...
Salesman who sold Jeremy Pruitt his truck speaks on Alabama DC speculation
Alabama fans went crazy Thursday as a picture surfaced on social media, adding to the speculation of whether Jeremy Pruitt will return to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. The photo was of Pruitt buying a truck from a Ford dealership in Fort Payne, Ala. Crimson Tide fans immediately started thinking...
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
Bessemer, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
New Cajun-Style Restaurant Coming To The Tuscaloosa Strip
If there's one thing people in Tuscaloosa love, it's food. Even better, is new restaurants in the city. Back in August of 2022, the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported a few new restaurants coming to Tuscaloosa. One of which were We Dat's Chicken and Shrimp was said to be eyeing a...
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
"I think this is based in a lot of ignorance," Barnes said of the cancellations.
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
Tuscaloosa collecting donations for Selma tornado recovery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Tuscaloosa is collecting supply donations for those affected by the recent tornado in Selma. You can drop off donations from January 26 until Feb. 3 at any Tuscaloosa Fire Station. The most needed supplies include non-perishable food, toiletries, and diapers (both baby and adult)....
Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
