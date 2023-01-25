Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Houston police issue report on nine-vehicle accident
The Houston Police Department has issued a report on a Jan. 19 accident that involved nine vehicles on a business parking lot. Police said Robin Sweatt, 57, of DeSoto, was the driver of a 2001 Ford truck that was pulling into a parking stall at the Houston Walmart parking lot. According to police, the vehicle accelerated and struck a Buick car in the front bumper. That set off a chain reaction that resembled a game of bumper cars — as vehicles struck others. The accident involved vehicles in two rows at the retailer’s parking lot.
houstonherald.com
County jail inmate charged after punching jailer
An inmate held at the Texas County Jail faces a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a jailer on Jan. 13. Harold L. Starks, 32, of 255 W. Highway 32 at Licking, is charged with second-degree assault – special victim (a class B felony). A deputy was advised that a...
houstonherald.com
Man arrested on persist DWI offender charge, state patrol says
A Memphis, Tenn., man was arrested Thursday for felony driving while intoxicated – persistent offender. Rickey L. McCoy, 53, was taken to the Cabool Police Department and released to a sober party.
houstonherald.com
County commission continues work on 2023 budget
Members of the Texas County Commission met four days last week as it works to formulate a 2023 budget. •Approved a Boone Township contract for this year. •Visited with Stace Holland, TCMH CEO, on inmate care for the county. •Held budget discussions with the public administrator and sheriff. •Attended a...
houstonherald.com
Murder suspect set for court date on Feb. 21
A suspect in a June 2021 brutal murder near downtown Houston is to appear in court on Feb. 21. Adam T. Reams, 39, is already in prison serving time for unrelated crimes — driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury on Feb. 4, 2021.
houstonherald.com
Cabool’s Ground Hog Breakfast is Feb. 4
Cabool’s annual Ground Hog Breakfast is set for 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Everyone is invited to come out, enjoy the groundhog breakfast and support community projects, an organizer said. It will be a drive-through only event against this year. Breakfast will consist of two large biscuits...
houstonherald.com
Diamond Club announces spaghetti dinner, other events
Houston’s annual Diamond Club spaghetti dinner, bingo night and silent auction has been announced. Mark your calendar: The date is 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63. The $10 admission fee includes the dinner with drink, dessert and two...
Comments / 0