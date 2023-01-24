Read full article on original website
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Elgin Courier
Julius Andrew Schwartz Jr.
Julius Andrew Schwartz Jr., affectionately know as “Shorty” or “Jewels,” surrounded by his loving family and friends, made his way home after a courageous battle with cancer Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, 2023. Julius was born first of five children to Laura Nell Bible Schwartz and Julius...
Elgin Courier
Inez Perez
Inez Perez, 97, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, at Mossy Oaks Retreat Assisted Living Center in Spring, Texas. Memorial services will be Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. and officiated by Larry Dunne at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elgin. Interment will be at Elgin Latin Cemetery. We look forward to seeing everyone who can attend, and know that there will be as many laughs as tears, as we share stories and honor the life of Inez Perez.
Elgin Courier
Carl Scott
Family and friends gathered for a visitation at Eternal Faith Baptist Church of Manor on Monday, Jan. 23, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. A Life Well Lived celebration was conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Wes Hodges presiding. Interment followed at Manor Cemetery. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin...
Elgin Courier
Sarah Irene Rogers
Sarah Irene Rogers, 79, of Elgin, passed away Saturday evening surrounded by her family, Jan.21, 2023. Services will be private. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.
Elgin Courier
Shirley Jacquelin Bowlin
Shirley was born on July 16, 1947, in Abilene to WWII veterans Howard and Lillie (Harris) Heath. Shirley grew up in the small community of Hatchel, outside of Winters, on her granddaddy’s ranch. She graduated from the Winters High School in 1965 and began attending Howard Payne University. She graduated in 1968 with degrees in art, English and teaching. She was a teacher in Ingram for the first four or five years after college. Shirley moved to Austin in 1972, where she began working as an interior decorator for Sears & Roebuck.
Elgin Courier
Max Gilbert Thiele
Funeral services for Max Gilbert Thiele, 84 of Giddings, formerly of Thorndale, was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with Rev. Donna Krueger and Rev. Keith Weise officiating. Burial followed in the Friendship Cemetery in Paige. Max, known as Gilbert...
Elgin Courier
Katherine Walker
Family and friends gathered for a visitation at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 2 until 3 p.m. A home going celebration was conducted at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Steven Ward presiding. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.
Volunteers for Jason Landry continued search over weekend in Luling
Over the weekend, volunteers continued their search in Luling for missing Texas State University student Jason Landry.
Free dental clinic coming to Marble Falls
Free dental clinic coming to Marble Falls Subhead TMOM to provide much-needed dental services to low-income adult patients Special To The Highlander Tue, 01/24/2023 - 02:39 Image More than 25 volunteer dentists and 250 volunteers from the dental profession,...
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
Missing Pflugerville woman located safe
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing has now been found safe. Anyelka Patricia Ruiz-Escobar was reported missing from Pflugerville on Jan. 16. Earlier on Wednesday, the TCSO said an investigation had revealed suspicious circumstances. In an update on...
Missing woman from Pflugerville found, TCSO says
After the Travis County Sheriff's Office sought help from public to locate a missing woman from Pflugerville, officials confirmed she was found safe just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
20 restaurants now open, coming soon to Pflugerville & Hutto
Top Notch Hamburgers is coming to Hutto in 2023. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Several new dining options opened in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the new restaurants. Pflugerville:. Bars & Grills. 19109 Limestone Commercial Drive, Pflugerville. 512-956-5354.
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
Texas May Finally Allow More Than 3 Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas may soon ... finally ... have more than 3 licensed marijuana dispensaries. Texas hasn't legalized marijuana but the lone star state does have a compassionate use law that allows some people to buy and use "medical" marijuana. The conditions to qualify are pretty limited though. Texas also currently has...
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in 1953 in San Antonio and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
lhindependent.com
Dahlia Cafe under new ownership; minimal changes planned
A new family has taken on the legacy of Dahlia Café. Pete Juarez purchased the business in November 2022. He hired his son, Taylor Juarez, to take on the role of general manager, and his daughter-in-law, Elideth Juarez, to work as the front-of-house manager. Dahlia’s was originally opened in...
Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall
Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
KTRE
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Longhorns Assistant Jokes That He’ll Recruit Giant Brazilian Baby
The 16-pound baby caught the attention of Texas offensive coordinator Kyle Flood.
