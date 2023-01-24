Shirley was born on July 16, 1947, in Abilene to WWII veterans Howard and Lillie (Harris) Heath. Shirley grew up in the small community of Hatchel, outside of Winters, on her granddaddy’s ranch. She graduated from the Winters High School in 1965 and began attending Howard Payne University. She graduated in 1968 with degrees in art, English and teaching. She was a teacher in Ingram for the first four or five years after college. Shirley moved to Austin in 1972, where she began working as an interior decorator for Sears & Roebuck.

