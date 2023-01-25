ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Remember: 10 Titles to Read for Holocaust Remembrance Day

International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945. Share these titles with young readers to commemorate those who perished and to ensure that the horrors of the Holocaust are not forgotten.
BBC

Survivors and leaders mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Survivors and world leaders are marking Holocaust Memorial Day with remembrance services and events. It honours the six million Jewish people murdered, alongside the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution of other groups. The day also marks the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, in...
BBC

Holocaust Memorial Day service held in Oxford

A service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day has been held in Oxford. The event was part of the international commemoration for the millions of people murdered in the Holocaust and in genocides around the world since. Local dignitaries, along with members of the city's Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities, attended...
The Independent

Auschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthday

An Auschwitz survivor has shared her horrific experiences at the concentration camp as she celebrated her 99th birthday, declaring “the Nazis did not win.”Lily Ebert turned 99 on 29 December, and learned just two days later she would receive an MBE on the New Year Honours List.With the help of her 19-year-old great-grandson, Ms Ebert answers questions on her TikTok account about the realities of the holocaust.In this video, she explains how it felt to be assigned her dehumanising number at Auschwitz and how women coped without sanitary products.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greta Thunberg: Climate activist celebrates 20th birthdaySelena Gomez and Nicola Peltz celebrate friendship by getting matching tattoosDavina McCall called ‘stupid b***h’ by Karen’s Diner waitress
The Guardian

Hitler didn’t build the path to the Holocaust alone – ordinary people were active participants

I have been working around the subject of the Holocaust for more than a decade at the Imperial War Museum. But generally this has been at a distance, researching in archives and institutions. Working on the BBC documentary How the Holocaust Began, released this week ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day, changed that. It took me to forgotten places, sites where historical details are still unknown and mysteries remain.
The Guardian

Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand

The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
