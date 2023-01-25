Read full article on original website
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse basketball storms the Cassell at Virginia Tech searching for Quad 1 win (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― There used to be a sign above the entrace to the court at Virginia Tech’s home arena in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Elijah Moore, one of top shooters in Class of 2024, commits to Syracuse basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Elijah Moore, one of the top shooters in the Class of 2024, verbally committed to play basketball at Syracuse during a ceremony in the Bronx on Saturday. Moore, listed on recruiting websites as a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, picked the Orange over a list of finalists that included Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas and Miami. He is listed as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in 247 Sports’ composite rankings and ranked as high as No. 73 in 247 Sports’ individual rankings.
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU at Virginia Tech
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team heads south to take on Virginia Tech Saturday evening in Blacksburg, VA. Tip time is at 7 p.m. inside Cassell Coliseum. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found on the following...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Virginia Tech | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball’s next road game against the Virginia Tech Hokies takes place Saturday, January 28 (1/28/2023) at 7 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The game will air on ACC Network, and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) or other live TV services.
Dyaisha Fair catches fire for 36 points, Syracuse snaps losing streak vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — All season, Felisha Legette-Jack has been waiting for Dyaisha Fair to take over a game. All it took was an illness.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: Discussing 2024 five-star Jarin Stevenson’s unofficial visit to campus
Things have been extremely heated ever since UNC’s game against NC State last weekend, which is unfortunate because there was an important visitor in attendance. 2024 five-star prospect Jarin Stevenson made an unofficial visit to campus, which is fresh off of the heels of his visit to Duke earlier in the day.
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst details importance for SU to land 4-star guard
A national recruiting analyst has weighed in on the importance of Syracuse basketball securing a commitment from 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore from New York City. The 6-foot-4 Moore, a top-80 national prospect and a top-20 shooting guard in his class, is down to five finalists, and they are the Orange, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas and Miami.
nique.net
Men’s basketball falls to the Orange 80-63
The Jackets fell to the Orange 80–63 in their game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse was led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6–10 from three. Tech’s resistance was led by sophomore guard Deebo Coleman, who had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and hitting 5 threes on 62.5% from behind the line. Despite Coleman’s excellent game, the Jackets fell to the Orange, pushing the team’s record to 8–11 overall and 1–8 in ACC play.
Syracuse’s Khalil Ahmad, director of high school recruiting, announces departure for Penn State
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football program is functioning as a revolving door this offseason. Another staffer has left the Orange: Khalil Ahmad, the director of high school recruiting. Ahmad announced his departure Friday via Twitter, and then shortly after shared he would be joining the staff at Penn State. He did not disclose what role he’ll be serving in.
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class
Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
Utica Comets blank Syracuse Crunch, 1-0
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were blanked by the Utica Comets, 1-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss snaps a six-game points streak for the Crunch and moves the team to 18-14-3-3 on the season. Syracuse still has a 4-1-1-0 lead in the 14-game season series against Utica.
Legendary 8-time state champion Jimmy Teague retires as Reidsville head football coach
Reidsville, N.C. — Jimmy Teague, one of the winningest football coaches in state history, has retired. While the head coach at Reidsville High School, Teague led the rams to eight state championship victories and 11 overall championship appearances. Over two different stints as Reidsville's head coach, Teague accumulated an overall record of 339-58.
Weedsport boys basketball tops Tully, bumps win streak to 10 straight (52 photos)
Weedsport has been riding high in the month of January. The Warriors brought a 9-game win streak into Friday’s matchup against Tully and came out with it extended to 10, following a 60-50 victory over the Black Knights.
Duke, Jon Scheyer seek answers amid ‘backlash’ after underwhelming start
Life for Duke in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era has been anything but smooth. After Monday’s 78-75 loss to Virginia Tech, Duke dropped to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in ACC play. A Duke squad that opened the season ranked No. 7 in the country and climbed into the top 10 on KenPom in late November has slipped outside the top 30 nationally.
Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill garners third Division I offer from ACC school
The offers keep pouring in for one of the most promising freshmen in the Mid-Penn. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill, a first-year offensive tackle for the Eagles, announced on Twitter that he had picked up his third college football scholarship offer, with Syracuse University extending him the opportunity.
Section III wrestlers make history at first-ever girls wrestling state invitational (49 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — History was made at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena Friday when the New York State Public High School Association hosted the first-ever state-recognized girls wrestling invitational. 208 girls from around the state made their way to Syracuse to etch their names in history.
Former Jamesville-DeWitt basketball star Tyler Cavanaugh, now playing in Europe, needs back surgery
For Tyler Cavanaugh, it was time. Last summer, the former Jamesville-DeWitt and George Washington basketball star tweaked his back lifting weights. He plays professionally in Lithuania for a team (Zalgiris) that competes in its national pro league and in the prestigious EuroLeague. The pain lingered. Medical personnel tried to manage...
We pick, you vote: Who are the best all-around players in Section III boys basketball? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Being a contributor to a basketball team means more than being able to put the ball in the hoop. Being able to rebound the ball, create for teammates, block shots and cause turnovers are all qualities that players must possess. Players that can stuff the stat...
Cortland-Homer boys hockey captures 3rd-straight Cortaca Cup over rival Ithaca
The yearly matchup against Ithaca is built up with anticipation for the Cortland-Homer varsity boys hockey squad. The rivalry between the Golden Eagles and the Little Red led to the teams forming the annual Cortaca Cup game, which continued with its seventh year on Friday at Cass Park in the city of Ithaca.
