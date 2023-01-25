ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Elijah Moore, one of top shooters in Class of 2024, commits to Syracuse basketball

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Elijah Moore, one of the top shooters in the Class of 2024, verbally committed to play basketball at Syracuse during a ceremony in the Bronx on Saturday. Moore, listed on recruiting websites as a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, picked the Orange over a list of finalists that included Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas and Miami. He is listed as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in 247 Sports’ composite rankings and ranked as high as No. 73 in 247 Sports’ individual rankings.
Where to Watch: SU at Virginia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team heads south to take on Virginia Tech Saturday evening in Blacksburg, VA. Tip time is at 7 p.m. inside Cassell Coliseum. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found on the following...
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst details importance for SU to land 4-star guard

A national recruiting analyst has weighed in on the importance of Syracuse basketball securing a commitment from 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore from New York City. The 6-foot-4 Moore, a top-80 national prospect and a top-20 shooting guard in his class, is down to five finalists, and they are the Orange, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas and Miami.
Men’s basketball falls to the Orange 80-63

The Jackets fell to the Orange 80–63 in their game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse was led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6–10 from three. Tech’s resistance was led by sophomore guard Deebo Coleman, who had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and hitting 5 threes on 62.5% from behind the line. Despite Coleman’s excellent game, the Jackets fell to the Orange, pushing the team’s record to 8–11 overall and 1–8 in ACC play.
Syracuse’s Khalil Ahmad, director of high school recruiting, announces departure for Penn State

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football program is functioning as a revolving door this offseason. Another staffer has left the Orange: Khalil Ahmad, the director of high school recruiting. Ahmad announced his departure Friday via Twitter, and then shortly after shared he would be joining the staff at Penn State. He did not disclose what role he’ll be serving in.
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
Utica Comets blank Syracuse Crunch, 1-0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were blanked by the Utica Comets, 1-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss snaps a six-game points streak for the Crunch and moves the team to 18-14-3-3 on the season. Syracuse still has a 4-1-1-0 lead in the 14-game season series against Utica.
Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill garners third Division I offer from ACC school

The offers keep pouring in for one of the most promising freshmen in the Mid-Penn. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill, a first-year offensive tackle for the Eagles, announced on Twitter that he had picked up his third college football scholarship offer, with Syracuse University extending him the opportunity.
