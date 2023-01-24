In addition to Elgin, applications are open for residents vying for city council and school board slots in all but one district this year.Bastrop and Smithville will have elections for their municipalities and school districts May 6. Deadline to file at each entity is Feb. 17 by end of business day.McDade Independent School District will not have an election until 2024. Three trustee terms will expire next year.City of BastropMayor Connie Schroeder is serving the second of her maximum allowed terms per the city charter, leaving the upcoming mayoral election with no incumbent. Place 3, currently served by Councilmember Kevin Plunkett, will be on the ...

SMITHVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO