Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Related
Elgin Courier
Carl Scott
Family and friends gathered for a visitation at Eternal Faith Baptist Church of Manor on Monday, Jan. 23, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. A Life Well Lived celebration was conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Wes Hodges presiding. Interment followed at Manor Cemetery. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin...
Elgin Courier
Shirley Jacquelin Bowlin
Shirley was born on July 16, 1947, in Abilene to WWII veterans Howard and Lillie (Harris) Heath. Shirley grew up in the small community of Hatchel, outside of Winters, on her granddaddy’s ranch. She graduated from the Winters High School in 1965 and began attending Howard Payne University. She graduated in 1968 with degrees in art, English and teaching. She was a teacher in Ingram for the first four or five years after college. Shirley moved to Austin in 1972, where she began working as an interior decorator for Sears & Roebuck.
Elgin Courier
Deacon James Hendricks
He will lie in-state at the Elgin Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 26, from noon until 8 p.m. A home going celebration will be conducted at Winn’s Memorial Baptist Church Friday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. with the Rev D.W. Townsend presiding. Interment be at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m.
Elgin Courier
Katherine Walker
Family and friends gathered for a visitation at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 2 until 3 p.m. A home going celebration was conducted at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Steven Ward presiding. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.
Elgin Courier
Julius Andrew Schwartz Jr.
Julius Andrew Schwartz Jr., affectionately know as “Shorty” or “Jewels,” surrounded by his loving family and friends, made his way home after a courageous battle with cancer Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, 2023. Julius was born first of five children to Laura Nell Bible Schwartz and Julius...
Elgin Courier
Sarah Irene Rogers
Sarah Irene Rogers, 79, of Elgin, passed away Saturday evening surrounded by her family, Jan.21, 2023. Services will be private. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.
Elgin Courier
Max Gilbert Thiele
Funeral services for Max Gilbert Thiele, 84 of Giddings, formerly of Thorndale, was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with Rev. Donna Krueger and Rev. Keith Weise officiating. Burial followed in the Friendship Cemetery in Paige. Max, known as Gilbert...
Elgin Courier
Patsy Sellers Hoffman
Patsy Jo Sellers was born on a farm near Lower Elgin River Road on Jan. 25, 1937, to Kirk Patrick Sellers and May Luella Kimball Sellers. She was a third-generation Elgin Texan. Patsy earned a BFA degree in broadcast communications from University of Texas and worked in radio and television...
Elgin Courier
EHS student gives powerful speech on MLK Day
Dr. King himself would’ve likely been moved by the poetic and poignant speech given by Elgin High School senior Ralyssa Enueshike. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, Enueshike addressed the crowd at Booker T. Washington Elementary School. She spoke about Dr. King’s emphasis on love, his persistence in the fight for equality and how the unification of Elgin wouldn’t have been possible without Dr. King.“Without Martin Luther King's determination to create a world of love and peace, we wouldn't have Elgin, a melting pot of many different colors and ethnicities intermingling,” said Enueshike in her speech. “It is appropriate ...
Elgin Courier
Candidate applications open
In addition to Elgin, applications are open for residents vying for city council and school board slots in all but one district this year.Bastrop and Smithville will have elections for their municipalities and school districts May 6. Deadline to file at each entity is Feb. 17 by end of business day.McDade Independent School District will not have an election until 2024. Three trustee terms will expire next year.City of BastropMayor Connie Schroeder is serving the second of her maximum allowed terms per the city charter, leaving the upcoming mayoral election with no incumbent. Place 3, currently served by Councilmember Kevin Plunkett, will be on the ...
Elgin Courier
Lady Cats B-team pummels Hippos
The B-team brought their A-game en route to a dominant victory.Elgin Middle School’s eighth grade girls basketball squads hosted the Hutto Hippos on Thursday, Jan. 19. The B-team coasted to a 41-2 victory, and the A-team was defeated 52-18.In the battle of B-teams, Rebecca Rice got the Wildcats on the board by converting a running bank shot. Rice scored again just before the first quarter expired, giving the Wildcats a 4-2 lead. Elgin broke the game open in the second quarter. Buckets by Kiley Kyser, Mireya Sauceda, Alexia Perez and Rice propelled the Wildcats to a 14-2 advantage in the blink ...
Elgin Courier
Elgin boys catch fire in recent games
Elgin High School’s boys soccer team is starting to heat up.The Wildcats went 2-0 in last week’s contests, outsourcing their opponents 7-0. Coach Eduardo Lerma’s squad continues to improve as they now possess a 4-2-2 record and have won three straight.On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Elgin boys thumped Manor New Tech on their home field by a score of 4-0. Jose Ferrusca and Guillermo Hernandez hit their groove offensively, each scoring two goals. Their next game on Jan. 20 against the Giddings Buffaloes was a similar story. The Wildcats went on the road and left with a 3-0 victory. Fabian Soberano,
Elgin Courier
Bears soccer continues to shine
The Bastrop boys soccer team remains undefeated, and the Lady Bears tallied a big win last week.Led by James Ramon, the Bastrop Boys are 10-0 and are currently ranked top 20 in the state. The girls are now 6-3 and have leaned on the stellar play of Riley Romney.On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Bastrop boys hosted the Harker Heights Knights. The Bears, as they have been all season, were dominant on both ends of the court. They held a 1-0 lead after the first half, preventing the Knights’ offense from having any sort of breathing room. The Bears cashed in two ...
Elgin Courier
Tigers’ playoff hopes still alive despite losses
The Smithville Tigers faced off against their two arch rivals last week: The Caldwell Hornets and the La Grange Leopards.Between the girls and the boys teams, Smithville went 1-3. Despite a couple tough losses, both teams are still in playoff position, each ranking fourth in district standings.The lone victory for Smithville basketball came on Tuesday, Jan. 17, as the boys hosted the Hornets. The Tigers executed on both ends of the court and won convincingly, 59-44.On the same night, the Lady Tigers traveled to take on Caldwell. A strong second quarter propelled the Lady Hornets to a 30-13 lead going ...
Comments / 0