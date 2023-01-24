Read full article on original website
Elgin Courier
Carl Scott
Family and friends gathered for a visitation at Eternal Faith Baptist Church of Manor on Monday, Jan. 23, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. A Life Well Lived celebration was conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Wes Hodges presiding. Interment followed at Manor Cemetery. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin...
Elgin Courier
Sarah Irene Rogers
Sarah Irene Rogers, 79, of Elgin, passed away Saturday evening surrounded by her family, Jan.21, 2023. Services will be private. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.
Elgin Courier
Katherine Walker
Family and friends gathered for a visitation at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 2 until 3 p.m. A home going celebration was conducted at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Steven Ward presiding. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.
Elgin Courier
Shirley Jacquelin Bowlin
Shirley was born on July 16, 1947, in Abilene to WWII veterans Howard and Lillie (Harris) Heath. Shirley grew up in the small community of Hatchel, outside of Winters, on her granddaddy’s ranch. She graduated from the Winters High School in 1965 and began attending Howard Payne University. She graduated in 1968 with degrees in art, English and teaching. She was a teacher in Ingram for the first four or five years after college. Shirley moved to Austin in 1972, where she began working as an interior decorator for Sears & Roebuck.
Elgin Courier
Max Gilbert Thiele
Funeral services for Max Gilbert Thiele, 84 of Giddings, formerly of Thorndale, was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with Rev. Donna Krueger and Rev. Keith Weise officiating. Burial followed in the Friendship Cemetery in Paige. Max, known as Gilbert...
Elgin Courier
Julius Andrew Schwartz Jr.
Julius Andrew Schwartz Jr., affectionately know as “Shorty” or “Jewels,” surrounded by his loving family and friends, made his way home after a courageous battle with cancer Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, 2023. Julius was born first of five children to Laura Nell Bible Schwartz and Julius...
Elgin Courier
Patsy Sellers Hoffman
Patsy Jo Sellers was born on a farm near Lower Elgin River Road on Jan. 25, 1937, to Kirk Patrick Sellers and May Luella Kimball Sellers. She was a third-generation Elgin Texan. Patsy earned a BFA degree in broadcast communications from University of Texas and worked in radio and television...
KWTX
Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
KWTX
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, nonprofit that builds beds for children in need, opens chapter in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit is working to make sure kids in need in the area have a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads and they’re asking for help as the need is great. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit dedicated to building, assembling...
Ascension Texas, Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reach agreement, hospital system says
Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reached an agreement, which means the contract for services between a major hospital system and one of the state’s biggest insurance providers will not end on Jan. 31, according to a release.
Temple opens new combo Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins restaurant
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are segments on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. Temple residents can now run on Dunkin' and have dessert later as a combo Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins restaurant comes to town. The new 2,300-square-foot restaurant will...
Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas
CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
Killeen Police Department joins Texas Blue Sand Project to fight human trafficking
KILLEEN, Texas — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the Killeen Police Department is doing its part to spread that awareness as far as they can. Killeen PD announced that they have partnered with Aware Central Texas to participate in the Texas Blue Sand Project, which is intended to raise awareness of human trafficking.
KWTX
Waco man sentenced to prison for firing weapon at deputy indicted on murder charge in deadly corner store shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury in McLennan County indicted Eddie Bohannon, 24, on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Curtis Joe Freeman on Jan. 16, 2022, a court document obtained by KWTX states. KWTX also confirmed Bohannon had recently been sentenced to 35 years in prison...
KWTX
Law enforcement groups renew effort to block parole for man who killed Waco Police Sgt. Roger Barrett in 1976
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Area law enforcement groups are renewing a decades-old campaign in an effort to block the parole of a former Waco man who killed Waco Police Department Sgt. Roger Barrett and a Kansas man in 1976. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has rejected Thelette Brandon’s...
fox44news.com
Go ‘Dining with Giraffes’ in McGregor
McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – Ever wanted to eat dinner with some giraffes?. The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department has teamed up with Blue Hills Ranch for the “Dining with Giraffes” fundraiser. Event organizers say this is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to dine with giraffes – and to also contribute to the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department.
Missing woman from Pflugerville found, TCSO says
After the Travis County Sheriff's Office sought help from public to locate a missing woman from Pflugerville, officials confirmed she was found safe just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Police identify man found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department in a news release Tuesday identified the name of the man found in the Lampasas River last week.
