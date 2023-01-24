ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Elgin Courier

Carl Scott

Family and friends gathered for a visitation at Eternal Faith Baptist Church of Manor on Monday, Jan. 23, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. A Life Well Lived celebration was conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Wes Hodges presiding. Interment followed at Manor Cemetery. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin...
MANOR, TX
Elgin Courier

Sarah Irene Rogers

Sarah Irene Rogers, 79, of Elgin, passed away Saturday evening surrounded by her family, Jan.21, 2023. Services will be private. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.
ELGIN, TX
Elgin Courier

Katherine Walker

Family and friends gathered for a visitation at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 2 until 3 p.m. A home going celebration was conducted at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Steven Ward presiding. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.
ELGIN, TX
Elgin Courier

Shirley Jacquelin Bowlin

Shirley was born on July 16, 1947, in Abilene to WWII veterans Howard and Lillie (Harris) Heath. Shirley grew up in the small community of Hatchel, outside of Winters, on her granddaddy’s ranch. She graduated from the Winters High School in 1965 and began attending Howard Payne University. She graduated in 1968 with degrees in art, English and teaching. She was a teacher in Ingram for the first four or five years after college. Shirley moved to Austin in 1972, where she began working as an interior decorator for Sears & Roebuck.
ABILENE, TX
Elgin Courier

Max Gilbert Thiele

Funeral services for Max Gilbert Thiele, 84 of Giddings, formerly of Thorndale, was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with Rev. Donna Krueger and Rev. Keith Weise officiating. Burial followed in the Friendship Cemetery in Paige. Max, known as Gilbert...
GIDDINGS, TX
Elgin Courier

Julius Andrew Schwartz Jr.

Julius Andrew Schwartz Jr., affectionately know as “Shorty” or “Jewels,” surrounded by his loving family and friends, made his way home after a courageous battle with cancer Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, 2023. Julius was born first of five children to Laura Nell Bible Schwartz and Julius...
ELGIN, TX
Elgin Courier

Patsy Sellers Hoffman

Patsy Jo Sellers was born on a farm near Lower Elgin River Road on Jan. 25, 1937, to Kirk Patrick Sellers and May Luella Kimball Sellers. She was a third-generation Elgin Texan. Patsy earned a BFA degree in broadcast communications from University of Texas and worked in radio and television...
ELGIN, TX
KWTX

Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
TEMPLE, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Temple opens new combo Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins restaurant

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are segments on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. Temple residents can now run on Dunkin' and have dessert later as a combo Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins restaurant comes to town. The new 2,300-square-foot restaurant will...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Go ‘Dining with Giraffes’ in McGregor

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – Ever wanted to eat dinner with some giraffes?. The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department has teamed up with Blue Hills Ranch for the “Dining with Giraffes” fundraiser. Event organizers say this is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to dine with giraffes – and to also contribute to the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department.
MCGREGOR, TX

