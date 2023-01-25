ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Gwynedd Township, PA

Gwynedd Mercy University Hires New Vice President for Academic Affairs

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmuZt_0kQhN0Kg00
Jeffrey R. BreesePhoto byLinkedIn.

Gwynedd Mercy University has named Jeffrey R. Breese as its next Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. Breese will take over from Mary Sortino, who is serving in the role on an interim basis.

The previous vice president, Mary Van Brunt, took the position of President of Spring Hill College in January 2023 after serving as GMercyU’s Provost and VP for Academic Affairs since 2018. Breese will assume his new role on May 22.  

With nearly 30 years of experience in higher education, Breese has served in several roles, the most recent being Founding Provost & VP for Academic Affairs at the University of Mount Union in Ohio. Prior to this role, Breese served as VP for Academic Affairs & Dean of the University, and Professor of Sociology at Mount Union.  

Prior to that, Breese was Provost and VP for Academic Affairs and a tenured Professor of Sociology at Dominican University in Illinois. He has served with other institutions across the nation. 

“The Gwynedd Mercy University community is delighted to welcome such an accomplished and innovative leader to our team at this particular time in our history,” said GMercyU President Deanne H. D’Emilio. “Jeff will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the University as we approach our 75th Anniversary and move forward in achieving our vision of becoming the Catholic University leader in professional and healthcare education.”  

Since starting at the University of Mount Union in 2017, Breese has been instrumental in achieving several campus initiatives, such as the development and implementation of a new academic structure and the development and launch of a new “Center for Faculty Development.” Breese is looking forward to bringing his expertise to GMercyU.  

“I am thrilled to join GMercyU’s mission-centered culture and continuing to build on the University’s momentum,” said Dr. Breese. “My experience encouraging a culture of innovation, creative program delivery, entrepreneurship, and new program development will fit in nicely with GMercyU’s plans for the future.”  

Breese is joining the Gwynedd Mercy University at an exciting time marked by many new initiatives and campus transformations, including the planned construction of the new Frances M. Maguire Healthcare Innovation Center and Campus. 

In the past several years, the University has launched several new market-driven academic programs, including a  a new Master’s in Speech-Language Pathology launching Fall 2024. Dr. Breese will play an important role in the development of additional programs and enhancements to the student experience.  

Breese earned his PhD from the University of Akron. He also holds a master’s degree in Sociology from Ohio University and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Youngstown State University. 

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases

(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Insurance Department finds violations against Geisinger

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A hospital that has multiple health centers across Pennsylvania was violating medical claims that were being processed, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) announced. In a news release issued Wednesday, Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said that Geisinger’s violations were found during a “comprehensive Affordable Care Act (ACA) market conduct examination.” The PID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Better heart health with simple 28-day challenge

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The recent on-field collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin, and the sudden death of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley have brought attention to heart-related issues. While they suffered cardiac arrest, hundreds of thousands of others die from heart attacks each year. Coronary artery disease is the number one cause of heart […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Pennsylvania businessmen die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada

Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of Pennsylvania-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. The companied...
YORK COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Freight terminal spanning nearly 2M square feet on Route 309 is up for review

A massive freight facility in the works for years along Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township is the focus of reviews that could finally pave the way for construction. Kay Lehigh LLC, sharing a Lower Macungie Township address with Kay Builders, proposes the Route 309 Commerce Center with three truck or motor freight terminals totaling 1,771,110 square feet at 4728 E. Valley Road in the Center Valley section of Upper Saucon.
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
uwchlan.com

Eagle Disposal to Transition to AJ Blosenski Starting February 1, 2023

Effective February 1st, Eagle Disposal's sister company, AJ Blosenski, will be taking over the management of trash, recycling, and yard waste pickup in Uwchlan Township. AJ Blosenski and Eagle Disposal are owned by the parent company Waste Connections, and this change is being made to provide the best possible service to Uwchlan Township. There will be no changes to the trash pickup schedule as part of this process. Click Here for additional information on trash and recycling pickup in Uwchlan Township.
UWCHLAN TOWNSHIP, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy