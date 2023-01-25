ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

High Prices by Pa. Liquor Control Board Puts Pennsylvanians in Low Spirits

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYKMX_0kQhMcd800
Photo byiStock.

Shoppers at state-owned wine and liquor stores were met with an unwelcome sight earlier this month: Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) had increased prices on more than 3,500 products by around four percent. A staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the jump in cost.

The PLCB went through with the increase despite receiving pushback, including from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. The representative of distilled spirits producers said PLCB did not give spirits suppliers enough notice about the impending sticker shock.

“Ten days is not nearly enough time for spirits producers to plan for and adjust to price increases,” said Andy Deloney, senior vice president and head of State Public Policy for the council.

PLBC cited the record-high inflation rate that is affecting manufacturers and retailers worldwide as the reason behind the hike.

“These increases will allow the PLCB to generate revenues needed to offset annual eight percent increases in operating costs over the last four years, plus projected cost increases in the current year, related to personnel, distribution, leases, and credit card fees, among others,” said spokesman Shawn Kelly.

Read more about the increase in spirits prices in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Comments / 11

thegreatmagaking
3d ago

Hey they need the $ right? How else will we have enough to give all the moochers in pa waiting for that hand out. Every time you sip a shot your helping a democrat who needs you. Wont someone like you help someone like me? Just 19 cents a day.

Reply
2
Related
The Center Square

New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners

(The Center Square) – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the program offers credits to owners who plan to renovate their properties into income-producing units. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

UGI Electric seeking to increase base rate

(WHTM) – UGI Electric has filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to raise its base rates for electric services by $11.4 million annually. Residential customers would see an 8.9% increase, commercial customers would see a 10.8% increase, and industrial customers would see a 0.3% increase. UGI...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Coal falls, gas climbs in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s energy landscape underwent a seismic shift in the last 20 years, according to recent federal data. For decades, coal fueled the market. Now, natural gas has asserted itself. An analysis from the Energy Information Administration illustrates the change. Natural gas power plants produced just 2% of Pennsylvania’s electricity in 2001. By 2021, natural gas covered 52% of electricity production. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania couple's company is renting chickens amid rising food prices

A couple from Pennsylvania has a business called "Rent The Chicken" that they believe could help with the rising cost of eggs. Phil and Jenn Tompkins, co-owners of "Rent The Chicken," based out of Freeport, Pennsylvania, say their services are available throughout most of the U.S. for aspiring chicken-owners to try. The unique business offering is trying to create a new space in the rental industry. As the price of...
FREEPORT, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kendra M.

Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’

Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

How Pennsylvania Homeowners Can Apply for Mortgage and Utility Assistance

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?

Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Pennsylvania Auditor General questions property tax increases for 12 school districts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor released an audit of 12 school districts across the commonwealth, uncovering a legal practice where districts are raising their local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their General Funds. “These districts represent a cross-section of Pennsylvania – from wealthier to poorer tax […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

State Senator Wayne Fontana introduces proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's another push to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. Democratic State Senator Wayne Fontana of Brookline proposed raising the minimum wage to $15/hour. RELATED STORIES:Pennsylvania Stands Still As Neighbors Hike Minimum Wage, But Some Lawmakers See Action In 2022Leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wageIt's been 13 years since the U.S. raised the minimum wagePennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in JanuaryIt has been at $7.25/hour since 2009. Fontana's proposal would make the boost mandatory in 202. He also wants to have the minimum wage adjusted annually for inflation. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
igbnorthamerica.com

Pennsylvania approves license for new Bally’s casino

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) voted unanimously to award a license to SC Gaming OpCo to construct a new land-based casino in College Township, Centre County. Ira Lubert, owner of SC Gaming OpCo, secured the rights to construct a casino at the site in September 2020 with a winning bid of $10.0m. Lubert filed an application with the PGCB in January of 2021 to locate the casino in a 94,000sq ft space that formerly housed Macy’s Department Store at the Nittany Mall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them.  Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
orangeandbluepress.com

Most Convenient Way to File Your Property Taxes – See How

The state’s Department of Revenue announced that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. Property Tax Rebate Application for Pennsylvania Residents. Since 1971, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has provided eligible residents of Pennsylvania with assistance totaling more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy