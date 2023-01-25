ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

CBS19

Longview ISD to offer free plumbing classes for adults

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set to hold a free six-week plumbing course for adults. Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Classes will consist of a six-week beginner...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Wood County approves broadband plan

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Commissioners approved a broad band plan today presented by the East Texas Council of Governments. This plan will allow the ETCOG to use federal money to pay $375,000 of the $683,000. The money aims to provide the option of WiFi service to communities...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

UT Tyler University Academy in Longview announces expansion

LONGVIEW, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy announced that its Longview campus has expanded to offer 130 additional openings for the 2023-24 school year. The campus will be adding two kindergarten classes and one additional classroom for each grade one through four. Interested families are...
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Grande Blvd. S-Curve In Tyler, Texas Will See Safety Improvements Soon

If you've ever driven Grande Blvd. in Tyler, Texas between Hollytree Dr. and Old Jacksonville Hwy, you've seen the many crosses erected along a stretch of the road marking the many deaths that have occurred in the area. This portion has a 'reverse S-Curve', a section of roadway that has drivers switching from one side of the high-power transmission lines to the other while at the same time experiencing an elevation change. High speeds and inclement weather are a couple of the major factors why this area has seen many serious accidents throughout the years.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.

When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview man missing, officials asking for public’s help

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing Longview man. LaShun David Farrow, 34, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 23. He is approximately 5’8″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms. If you have any […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler fire marshal’s report says candle may have started Ada Ave. house fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2800 block of Ada Ave. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. A caller from the home reported seeing fire in one of the bedrooms, with two occupants exiting the structure, according to a release from Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a rear window and the roof of the structure. Three fire engines and one ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the scene.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler approves changes for downtown events

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Tyler City Council approved updating the application process and permit fee structure for temporary street and lane closures in Downtown Tyler.  Main Street Director, Amber Varona proposed an ordinance change to update the process and for temporary street and lane closures for downtown.  “Our object of this ordinance amendment […]
TYLER, TX

