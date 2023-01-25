Read full article on original website
Longview Police Department asks for $500,000 in state grants
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department asked City Council to approve application for five state grants. This will help officers better serve people in the city. Each grant is up to $100,000 and two of the grants will help replace old equipment that is used on daily patrols. “The cameras for example are […]
East Texas cities come together to meet needs of local homeless population
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cities like Tyler and Longview are doing what they can to help the homeless in East Texas. “We want to help move them beyond where they are and help get them to where they’re working a job, living independently, being self sufficient,” said Executive Director at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Brian […]
Longview ISD to offer free plumbing classes for adults
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set to hold a free six-week plumbing course for adults. Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Classes will consist of a six-week beginner...
WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Recent poll shows record number of Americans postponed medical treatment in 2022
TYLER, Texas — The U.S. has seen the highest inflation rate in more than 40 years, from groceries, to gas, to even health care. According to a poll by Gallup, this caused 38% of Americans to postpone their medical needs last year. Deductibles for medical insurance have reached an extreme high.
Wood County approves broadband plan
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Commissioners approved a broad band plan today presented by the East Texas Council of Governments. This plan will allow the ETCOG to use federal money to pay $375,000 of the $683,000. The money aims to provide the option of WiFi service to communities...
Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
UT Tyler University Academy in Longview announces expansion
LONGVIEW, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy announced that its Longview campus has expanded to offer 130 additional openings for the 2023-24 school year. The campus will be adding two kindergarten classes and one additional classroom for each grade one through four. Interested families are...
Grande Blvd. S-Curve In Tyler, Texas Will See Safety Improvements Soon
If you've ever driven Grande Blvd. in Tyler, Texas between Hollytree Dr. and Old Jacksonville Hwy, you've seen the many crosses erected along a stretch of the road marking the many deaths that have occurred in the area. This portion has a 'reverse S-Curve', a section of roadway that has drivers switching from one side of the high-power transmission lines to the other while at the same time experiencing an elevation change. High speeds and inclement weather are a couple of the major factors why this area has seen many serious accidents throughout the years.
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last year
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.
When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
Board: Texas African American Museum in Tyler never received $1 million donation from Camacho-Ali
The Texas African American Museum in Tyler never received the $1 million promised by Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali, the Empowerment Community Development Corporation announced Tuesday. Nearly one year ago, Camacho-Ali announced the donation in February 2022 at the inaugural Texas African American Museum and Empowerment Community...
City of Tyler, TxDOT team up for project to improve safety on West Grande Blvd reverse curve
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published in October 2022. The city of Tyler and the Texas Department of Transportation are working together to increase safety through the reverse curve on West Grande Boulevard. During a Wednesday meeting, city council members approved an advanced funding agreement...
Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
Longview man missing, officials asking for public’s help
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing Longview man. LaShun David Farrow, 34, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 23. He is approximately 5’8″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms. If you have any […]
Tyler fire marshal’s report says candle may have started Ada Ave. house fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2800 block of Ada Ave. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. A caller from the home reported seeing fire in one of the bedrooms, with two occupants exiting the structure, according to a release from Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a rear window and the roof of the structure. Three fire engines and one ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the scene.
VIDEO: Kilgore Police looking for alleged gas station burglars
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three persons from in a video of a gas station burglary they released. The video shows three people going through the business at 1710 US Hwy 259 around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 24. In the video one person is seen […]
City of Tyler approves changes for downtown events
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Tyler City Council approved updating the application process and permit fee structure for temporary street and lane closures in Downtown Tyler. Main Street Director, Amber Varona proposed an ordinance change to update the process and for temporary street and lane closures for downtown. “Our object of this ordinance amendment […]
Report: Inmate committed suicide while inside Gladewater city jail holding cell
GLADEWATER, Texas — An inmate committed suicide while in the Gladewater municipal jail holding cell Friday for a public intoxication charge, according to a recent state report. The document from the Texas Attorney General's Office said its report that the inmate removed his jail uniform and secured it to...
Tyler man pleads guilty to driving intoxicated, killing 2 children in Gregg County wreck
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man pleaded guilty to killing two children in a Gregg County wreck while driving while intoxicated last January. Hayden M. Malone, 22, entered guilty pleas to two counts of intoxication assault and two counts of intoxication manslaughter on Thursday, according to Gregg County judicial records.
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
