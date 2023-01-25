Florida deputy had sex with subordinate at Disney World while on-duty: report

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Three deputies have resigned following a sex scandal at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a 51-page investigative report obtained by NBC affiliate WESH , deputies Skyelar Miller and Angel Mendoza began a sexual relationship back in 2021. The report states Miller became sexually involved with her supervisor, Cpl. Robert Garner, later that year.

Miller admitted to having “sexual intercourse while on duty” with her boss. The report indicates their encounters primarily happened at a local business, behind a church, and in the parking lot at Disney Springs.

Investigators said Miller told them she believes Mendoza complained to the sheriff’s office because their relationship ended badly. Miller and Mendoza also had sex while on duty, according to the report.

“At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards. Engaging in this behavior on duty – when they should have been responding to calls and protecting our community – is unacceptable,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a statement to WESH . “These former deputies are not worthy of the uniform worn by those that serve with integrity and honor.”

The three deputies resigned during the investigation, which would have resulted in their termination. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also has the option to revoke their law enforcement certifications.

