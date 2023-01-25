Read full article on original website
'They looked ecstatic!' | Kent County church group surprises teachers with gift
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Teaching children is an important and increasingly difficult job. According to the 2022 Merrimack College Teacher survey, teachers are feeling under-appreciated. A whopping 44% of teachers say they're very/fairly likely to leave the profession in the next two years. But a church group in southern...
Sledding in class? Race gives Grand Haven students a chance to hone STEM skills
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On a Friday night, the gym at White Pines Middle School is packed with kids, their parents, and cardboard. Lots and lots of cardboard. The middle school hosted a cardboard sled build ahead of Grand Haven's cardboard sled race on Saturday morning. The race is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the city's Winterfest.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools hires first Safety and Security Director
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Area Public Schools (GHAPS) has announced that it has created and filled a new security position for the district. The school district says that they have selected Trent Carithers for the new Safety and Security Director position. GHAPS says they created the new...
Muskegon Heights Academy school board hears recommendations to address special education program violations
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is moving forward with recommendations from Muskegon Area Intermediate School District to address violations in the district's special education program. Last month, MAISD shared their investigation that multiple students in the program were not getting the services they...
Rapid operators picket outside of Central Station
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers from The Rapid in Grand Rapids picketed outside Central Station on Grandville Avenue Wednesday. They're upset about how they say administrators are treating them. The President/Business Agent of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 836 said in October of 2022, technicians with The Rapid received...
Large family thanks Whitehall business for free 'new to them' van
WHITEHALL, Mich. — After putting a callout for submissions for someone in the community who could use a new ride, The Viking Garage in Whitehall selected their winner. 13 ON YOUR SIDE first brought you details of the giveaway just before the New Year, and earlier this week, the auto repair shop announced Nicholas Lascari would take home the keys to the minivan.
Several Muskegon Hts. council members miss meeting on open city manager position
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Wednesday night's special city council meeting was called to figure out the city's next steps after City Manager Troy Bell's contract wasn't renewed. On Monday, the council voted four to three to let Bell go after his contract expires at the end of this month.
Orchard View school district responds to child hit by car on the way to school
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Orchard View School District is addressing an accident involving a student that happened near the school Wednesday morning. According to a letter sent home to parents, a 7th-grade student was accidentally hit by a car while attempting to cross Sheridan Drive while on their way to school.
Nothing Bundt Cakes expands to Grandville, holds fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Michigan amid historic wish year
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A popular bakery chain known for their Bundt cakes is getting its second location in Kent County, and using their grand opening to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan. On Saturday, Nothing Bundt Cakes will hold a grand opening in Grandville at 6060...
Official addresses Muskegon Height's city manager's firing
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE continues to track new developments tied to a chaotic meeting in Muskegon Heights earlier this week. A divided city council voted to terminate the contract of City Manager Troy Bell during a marathon session Monday. The vote was four-to-three in favor...
'Don't ever say it can't happen here': School safety expert gives presentation at Kent ISD
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A school safety expert gave a presentation for staff members at Kent Intermediate School District Monday to address how to prevent and be prepared for school shootings. Dr. Jaclyn Schildkraut is a nationally recognized expert on school safety. She is a published author and is...
Fourth-generation educator surprised as Teacher of the Week
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Our latest Teacher of the Week surprise was at Crestwood Middle School and this fourth-generation teacher had no idea what she was walking into. Crestwood Middle School principal Jacquie Harris told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that “anytime we can bring good news and good attention to our building, we definitely welcome that.”
GRPM expansion to increase access to Grand River, create more learning opportunities
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is preparing an expansion that will increase access to the Grand River, improve accessibility and repurpose the museum's artifact storage. The project is years in the making and will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, the...
Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
GRPD: Two cannabis businesses broken into overnight; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened overnight at two smokeshop businesses. The impacted businesses are near the 1200 block of Plainfield Avenue and the 800 block of Michigan Street. Police say the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Bloodsuckers ATTACK at Muskegon museum!
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Have you ever wondered what purpose mosquitos, leaches, and other biting insects and animals serve in the natural world?. That question and more can be answered at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science, where the Attack of the Bloodsuckers has just landed! From vampire bats, to ticks, and other parasites, this exhibit deals with the science of what wants to turn you into a human snack.
City leaders reject agreement to temporarily restore access to Muskegon Lake boardwalk
MUSKEGON, Mich — Muskegon City Commissioners rejected an amendment that would temporarily restore public access to a boardwalk on Muskegon Lake. In 2021, the city sold the public property near Shoreline Inn and Terrace Point Marina for just $1 to developer Jon Rooks, who wants to build a boat storage facility.
GR residents, leaders at odds over $17.5M mixed use building
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids city leaders and residents weighed-in during Tuesday's city commission meeting on plans to redevelop a former industrial site on the city's southeast side into a mixed use development. The intersection of Sheldon and Wealthy in Grand Rapids has sat vacant for years, but...
Grand Rapids parents call for more security measures in district after second gun found this school year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday night, concerned parents spoke out in Grand Rapids, calling on the district to add more security measures after a student brought a loaded gun to school. "I was scared," Brayden Monsalvo, a student at Burton Middle School says. He was in art class when...
'I am addicted to the venison' | Kalamazoo man facing multiple hunting violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich — A Kalamazoo man admitted to Michigan conservation officers he wasn't the most ethical hunter and now he's facing a slew of hunting violations. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned in court earlier this month on 10 charges:. Taking white-tailed deer outside of lawful hunting hours (one...
