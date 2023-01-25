ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Heights Academy school board hears recommendations to address special education program violations

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is moving forward with recommendations from Muskegon Area Intermediate School District to address violations in the district's special education program. Last month, MAISD shared their investigation that multiple students in the program were not getting the services they...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Rapid operators picket outside of Central Station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers from The Rapid in Grand Rapids picketed outside Central Station on Grandville Avenue Wednesday. They're upset about how they say administrators are treating them. The President/Business Agent of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 836 said in October of 2022, technicians with The Rapid received...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Large family thanks Whitehall business for free 'new to them' van

WHITEHALL, Mich. — After putting a callout for submissions for someone in the community who could use a new ride, The Viking Garage in Whitehall selected their winner. 13 ON YOUR SIDE first brought you details of the giveaway just before the New Year, and earlier this week, the auto repair shop announced Nicholas Lascari would take home the keys to the minivan.
WHITEHALL, MI
Fourth-generation educator surprised as Teacher of the Week

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Our latest Teacher of the Week surprise was at Crestwood Middle School and this fourth-generation teacher had no idea what she was walking into. Crestwood Middle School principal Jacquie Harris told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that “anytime we can bring good news and good attention to our building, we definitely welcome that.”
KENTWOOD, MI
Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bloodsuckers ATTACK at Muskegon museum!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Have you ever wondered what purpose mosquitos, leaches, and other biting insects and animals serve in the natural world?. That question and more can be answered at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science, where the Attack of the Bloodsuckers has just landed! From vampire bats, to ticks, and other parasites, this exhibit deals with the science of what wants to turn you into a human snack.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
