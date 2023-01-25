Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggestTed RiversMadison County, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for DecadesZoe DixonCircleville, OH
Out with the old, in with the new: USG looking to update BuckeyeLinkThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Ryan Day may be sitting on the hottest seat he’s seen since taking over as Ohio State football coach when Urban Meyer retired. He’s gone back-to-back seasons without a Big Ten title berth and has lost to the Wolverines in two straight years — something Meyer never did.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes offer big-time RB recruit
The Ohio State football team continues to shell out scholarship offers for both the 2024 and 2025 classes. Tony Alford just offered a big-time running back recruit. The Ohio State football team just gave four-star running back recruit DeJuan Williams of Baltimore, Maryland a scholarship offer this past week. Williams becomes the latest in an effort to secure at least two top running back prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have offered 11 running backs in the 2024 cycle as the need at the position is apparent to both Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford.
Ohio State football: Former 5-star needs to step-up in 2023
The Ohio State football team needs certain players to step up in 2023. Edge rusher Jack Sawyer will be one of them. The Ohio State football team’s offseason is underway as spring practices will start right around the corner on March 7th. The Buckeye defense will be expected to have a better season in 2023 as it will be year number two in implementing Jim Knowles’ system.
wmay.com
College tuition increasing for some, not others, across Illinois
College tuition is on the rise for some in Illinois this academic year – but for those attending the University of Illinois Springfield, that hike will not be felt. Meanwhile, for incoming freshmen at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, as well as Chicago, students’ personal budgets will likely be more constrained than ever before.
WAND TV
Pawned guns fall into gray area for weapons ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – If you pawned an assault style weapon before January 10, 2023 you may have trouble getting it back. Guns provided to dealers to be sold on consignment before the same date fall into the same category. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, tells WAND...
WAND TV
Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion/Macon County during January. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Effingham Radio
Two Arrested in Connection with Ashmore Burglary
The following was released on the Coles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. At approximately 2:53a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 the Coles County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at The Place, 11 E. Ashmore Road, Ashmore. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Charleston...
