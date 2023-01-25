ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes offer big-time RB recruit

The Ohio State football team continues to shell out scholarship offers for both the 2024 and 2025 classes. Tony Alford just offered a big-time running back recruit. The Ohio State football team just gave four-star running back recruit DeJuan Williams of Baltimore, Maryland a scholarship offer this past week. Williams becomes the latest in an effort to secure at least two top running back prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have offered 11 running backs in the 2024 cycle as the need at the position is apparent to both Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Former 5-star needs to step-up in 2023

The Ohio State football team needs certain players to step up in 2023. Edge rusher Jack Sawyer will be one of them. The Ohio State football team’s offseason is underway as spring practices will start right around the corner on March 7th. The Buckeye defense will be expected to have a better season in 2023 as it will be year number two in implementing Jim Knowles’ system.
COLUMBUS, OH
wmay.com

College tuition increasing for some, not others, across Illinois

College tuition is on the rise for some in Illinois this academic year – but for those attending the University of Illinois Springfield, that hike will not be felt. Meanwhile, for incoming freshmen at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, as well as Chicago, students’ personal budgets will likely be more constrained than ever before.
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

Pawned guns fall into gray area for weapons ban

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – If you pawned an assault style weapon before January 10, 2023 you may have trouble getting it back. Guns provided to dealers to be sold on consignment before the same date fall into the same category. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, tells WAND...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
ARGENTA, IL
Effingham Radio

Two Arrested in Connection with Ashmore Burglary

The following was released on the Coles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. At approximately 2:53a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 the Coles County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at The Place, 11 E. Ashmore Road, Ashmore. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Charleston...
COLES COUNTY, IL
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy