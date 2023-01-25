The Ohio State football team continues to shell out scholarship offers for both the 2024 and 2025 classes. Tony Alford just offered a big-time running back recruit. The Ohio State football team just gave four-star running back recruit DeJuan Williams of Baltimore, Maryland a scholarship offer this past week. Williams becomes the latest in an effort to secure at least two top running back prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have offered 11 running backs in the 2024 cycle as the need at the position is apparent to both Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO