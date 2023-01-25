ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limerick, PA

Limerick RV Rental Company Offers Upscale Ride to NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field

 3 days ago

Photo byFOX 29 Philadelphia

Montgomery County Eagles fans lucky enough to be attending the NFC Championship game this Sunday may as well go style. Jenn Frederick, FOX 29 Philadelphia, reported on the sweet-fleet inventory for rent at at Kelly’s World Class Automotive, Limerick.

Business owner Pat Kelly said he has roomy RVs available for weekend transport to/from the game.

But he implied that his spacious beauties are being booked quickly.

Kelly cites the advantages of his offered mode of transport: “It’s got heat, a toilet, a refrigerator, a microwave, and a shower.”

Plus, he notes, the interior is roomy enough for families traveling together to gather inside while the kids play outside, or vice versa.

Rentals have a three-night minimum.

That timeframe turns out to be convenient for the NFC Championship battle; the RV can be picked up Friday and returned Monday — after the victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

“Prices range roughly $120 a night,” Kelly said. “Plus 38 cents per mile.”

Lincoln Financial Field is roughly 42 miles from Limerick, making that latter charge about $30 round-trip.

No special license is required to drive one of Kelly’s RVs; however, he does recommend “… maybe having a friend step outside and help you back up.”

More on the available fleet at Kelly’s World Class Automotive is at FOX 29 Philadelphia.

