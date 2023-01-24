Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio city council votes to take over Moses Roses building for Alamo expansion
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio city council just made a decision regarding whether or not to exercise the power of eminent domain to claim a piece of downtown property along east Houston, this would make room for the new Alamo Visitors Center, slated to begin construction later this year. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Ron Nirenberg files for fourth, final term as San Antonio mayor
SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg filed for his fourth and final term as San Antonio's mayor on Thursday. Nirenberg wrote the announcement on his Twitter page around 7 p.m. and asked the public to support him on his mission to be re-elected. Ron Nirenberg is the current mayor...
foxsanantonio.com
Property crimes in San Antonio TRIPLED in 2022!
SAN ANTONIO - Property crimes are on the rise in the Alamo City, up 14.2% overall, according to police data. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus presented the data to a city council committee last week. Here are a few of the key statistics presented:. Breaking & entering/burglary reports: up...
foxsanantonio.com
City officials urge fans to arrive early Saturday to Downtown San Antonio for Royal Rumble
SAN ANTONIO - If you're planning on heading to Downtown San Antonio on Saturday evening, you might want to get ready for some traffic headaches. World Wrestling Entertainment's Royal Rumble is happening Saturday night and that means thousands of fans descending on the Alamodome to cheer on their favorite wrestler in one of the sport's biggest events of the year.
foxsanantonio.com
Developers optimistic about restoring the historic Borden's Creamery - and other projects
SAN ANTONIO - With a new year comes plenty of hope for a fresh start in 2023. And the same applies for commercial development and growth across San Antonio, but the results are a mixed bag. "It's almost hurricane force winds. Interest rates went from the mid threes to the...
foxsanantonio.com
Local activists say now is time for police reform policies as Tyre Nichols video released
SAN ANTONIO — Local activists say now is the time take action on police reform. Some policies could be on the ballot in the upcoming city elections. The eyes of the nation are on Memphis, Tennessee. Officials have released disturbing video showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols.
foxsanantonio.com
Dryer sparks garage fire at Northwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family of four are displaced after a fire did some heavy damage to their Northwest Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Oriole Lane near Bandera Road. Fire officials said crews found a fire that they were able to...
foxsanantonio.com
Electricians in demand in Texas, more people needed in the industry
BULVERDE, Texas - According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, electrical work is a growing field, but the number of people entering the field is decreasing. In fact, electrician jobs are expected to grow by over 9% from 2020 to 2030. This is higher than the 7.7% growth rate projected for all occupations. This is having an impact on homeowners.
foxsanantonio.com
Andre McDonald murder trial hits Day 4 on Thursday
SAN ANTONIO - The Andre McDonald murder trial enters Day 4 on Thursday. The trial is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. On Wednesday, a cell phone expert testified that there were text arguments between the former Air Force major and his wife, Andreen, just moments before she was last seen alive.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot dead outside illegal gambling location on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot outside what police are calling an illegal gambling business on the Southwest Side. The deadly shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Hayden Drive near Old Pearsall Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a...
foxsanantonio.com
Coyote Season is a reminder to keep an eye on your pets
SAN ANTONIO - A man is warning others after he was forced to watch his cat get eaten by a pack of coyotes in his front yard. Experts say this is just the beginning, as San Antonio enters coyote season. Ray Sadh says he woke up in the middle of...
foxsanantonio.com
Andre McDonald murder trial continues to day 3 with more evidence revealed
SAN ANTONIO — Day three of the murder trial of Andre McDonald, the former Air Force major accused of killing his wife Andreen back in 2019 continued Wednesday. The trial included Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy Richard Lozano's testimony regarding details he found on a welfare check called on March 2, 2019, after Andreen was reported missing. Lazano went inside to find the garage door broken from the hinges. Lazano shared that when he went into the garage, he also found a shovel in the back of a car.
foxsanantonio.com
Free Tax Preparation! Find out how to qualify
SAN ANTONIO - The Internal Revenue Service began accepting tax returns this past Monday. They expect more than 168 million tax returns this season. The city of San Antonio wants to make sure your tax returns are done, and if you qualify, get your taxes done for free. The Presa...
foxsanantonio.com
Man wields knife after stealing merchandise from Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Home Depot on San Antonio's South Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the aggravated robbery happened on December 22nd at 2658 South West Military Drive. Police say that the suspect was seen taking merchandise...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people found shot dead inside vehicle in Northwest Side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are are found shot dead early Friday morning in Northwest Side neighborhood. The bodies were found around 2 a.m. along Trudell Drive and Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man and woman were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had been shot...
foxsanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers seek suspect information in 2021 Northeast Side murder case
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the lookout for suspects in connection with the murder of Jade Damountae Ray Hills. On September 23, 2021, at 11:42 p.m., police were called to the Star Club Apartment Complex located at the 8800 block of Starcrest Dr. for a shooting in progress. When...
foxsanantonio.com
Skeletal remains and incriminating evidence on Day 4 of the McDonald murder trial
SAN ANTONIO - Incriminating evidence and the discovery of skeletal remains - that was the focus for the prosecution during day 4 of the Andre McDonald murder trial. It was just a half day of testimony, but prosecutors packed quite a punch, taking jurors not only to the field where deputies finally found the remains of Andreen McDonald, but also inside the vehicles she shared with her husband, Air Force Major Andre McDonald.
foxsanantonio.com
Local non-profit awarded for helping youth with drug and alcohol addiction
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the only non-profit of its kind right here in San Antonio and its mission is to help teens and young adults overcome drug and alcohol addiction through education and prevention programs, which are free of charge. News 4 San Antonio meteorologist Jeannette Calle spotlights this month’s Pay it 4-Ward winner brought to you by our friends at Carabin Shaw.
foxsanantonio.com
Victim shot in back of head, causes major accident after fleeing altercation
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the back of the head and soon after passed out on the highway after an altercation at a Whataburger. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened at a Whataburger restaurant at Poteet Jourdanton Freeway and Interstate 410 around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
foxsanantonio.com
Murder victim 'tied up, tortured and injected with bleach'
LIVE OAK, Texas – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder case where the victim's body was dumped after being "tied up, tortured and injected with bleach," investigators said. Justin Rashaad Hunt, 32, is charged with the murder of Matthew Pacheco-McKinney, whose body was found Dec....
