Ohio couple who survived Blizzard of ’78 discuss their ordeal
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
Coyotes are more active in Ohio this season: How to keep your pets safe
Coyote mating season is upon us, meaning that sightings are likely to go up across the state of Ohio in the coming months.
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana, strangers come to the rescue
An 8-year-old boy lost his companion dog in New Mexico as his family was driving cross-country to move to Indiana from California.
Ohio named top 5 best US state to drive in, report says
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. NBC4 checked multiple stores in the Columbus metro area. Workers at the Clintonville location said they received a call from Dollar General’s corporate office telling them to close. They did not know a […]
Riverside parents indicted after children found malnourished
According to Heck, a 15-month-old child was taken by ambulance to Dayton Children's Hospital after medical staff at a clinic deemed them so severely malnourished.
Fire crews respond to Riverside mobile home park
Huber Heights dispatch confirmed that reports of the fire came in at 10:30 p.m.
Amish drivers in Ohio refuse to pay buggy light citations
Each of the men who appeared in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday told a judge they would rather go to jail or do community service than pay the fines.
How legal marijuana could affect Ohio’s medical dispensaries
“Since adult-use has been legal in Michigan, we’ve seen hundreds of thousands of people leave the medical marijuana program and stop renewing their cards, simply because their needs are being satisfied by the legal market,” said Rick Thompson, the head of Michigan’s chapter of the National Organization to Reform Marijuana Laws.
Power restored to Centerville residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents were in the dark Wednesday as crews worked to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio were responding to the Centerville area to try and turn the power back on for customers on Wednesday night. Power has since […]
Area Lee’s Chicken location permanently closes its doors
The Lee's location at 5940 Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp. has permanently closed, according to a statement obtained by 2 NEWS.
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
Ohio family celebrates signing of Senate Bill 288
Marie Belcastro's family is celebrating a "small victory" in their fight to reverse a state law that took effect in 2021 that made her killer eligible for parole.
Ohio State Highway Patrol increases maximum age requirement
The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that the maximum age to apply to the training academy has been increased to 40.
How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election
In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters.
Ohio House speaker asserts leadership, dismisses rival group
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens is asserting that he controls his caucus and its campaign coffers, despite claims to the contrary by an unyielding, rival GOP group. It’s the latest chapter in a saga of infighting among the legislative chamber’s Republican supermajority that is calling into question how lawmakers will function in the two-year […]
