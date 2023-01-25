ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

WDTN

Ohio named top 5 best US state to drive in, report says

Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. NBC4 checked multiple stores in the Columbus metro area. Workers at the Clintonville location said they received a call from Dollar General’s corporate office telling them to close. They did not know a […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

How legal marijuana could affect Ohio’s medical dispensaries

“Since adult-use has been legal in Michigan, we’ve seen hundreds of thousands of people leave the medical marijuana program and stop renewing their cards, simply because their needs are being satisfied by the legal market,” said Rick Thompson, the head of Michigan’s chapter of the National Organization to Reform Marijuana Laws.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Power restored to Centerville residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents were in the dark Wednesday as crews worked to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio were responding to the Centerville area to try and turn the power back on for customers on Wednesday night. Power has since […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Ohio House speaker asserts leadership, dismisses rival group

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens is asserting that he controls his caucus and its campaign coffers, despite claims to the contrary by an unyielding, rival GOP group. It’s the latest chapter in a saga of infighting among the legislative chamber’s Republican supermajority that is calling into question how lawmakers will function in the two-year […]
OHIO STATE

