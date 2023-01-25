SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local television sportscaster was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. KSAT-TV Sports Director and Anchor Greg Simmons, 67 was stopped by a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy after Simmons was found driving around 20 miles per hour and drifting in his lane. Simmons was pulled over on Evans Road — just east of Bulverde Road — after a deputy reportedly followed him for close to five minutes with his lights and siren on. The deputy reported the smell of alcohol was evident.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO