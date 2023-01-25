ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Woman shot while looking for suspect in robbery, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 52-year-old woman is hospitalized after being shot on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just before midnight Friday in the 6100 block of Deep Valley Drive. Police at the scene said the woman was driving through a neighborhood...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Property crimes in San Antonio TRIPLED in 2022!

SAN ANTONIO - Property crimes are on the rise in the Alamo City, up 14.2% overall, according to police data. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus presented the data to a city council committee last week. Here are a few of the key statistics presented:. Breaking & entering/burglary reports: up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Driver in white van still on the run after seriously injuring pedestrian

ATASCOSA, Texas — Police are looking for the driver of a white passenger van that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian on December 29th. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying a suspect that was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 18600 block of Luckey Road far Southwest of San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

BCSO seeks suspect in Atascosa hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last month. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 18600 block of Luckey Road in Atascosa. Deputies said a pedestrian...
ATASCOSA, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot, killed at house used as illegal gambling location, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot and killed at a Southwest Side home that was being used as an illegal gambling location, San Antonio police said Thursday. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Ray Ellison Boulevard and Old Pearsall Road after receiving word of a shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio TV sports anchor arrested on suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local television sportscaster was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. KSAT-TV Sports Director and Anchor Greg Simmons, 67 was stopped by a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy after Simmons was found driving around 20 miles per hour and drifting in his lane. Simmons was pulled over on Evans Road — just east of Bulverde Road — after a deputy reportedly followed him for close to five minutes with his lights and siren on. The deputy reported the smell of alcohol was evident.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Activist group puts SAPD suspension records at your fingertips

SAN ANTONIO – A local activist group has put out a searchable dashboard of San Antonio Police Department suspension and arbitration information dating back more than a decade. The information in ACT 4 SA’s dashboard is compiled from open record requests, SAPD’s own website, and media reports and dates...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

KSAT Sports Director Greg Simmons arrested for suspected DWI

SAN ANTONIO – Longtime KSAT Sports Director/Anchor Greg Simmons was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Simmons, 67, was arrested by deputies in the 3900 block of Evans Road at about 3 a.m. According to a preliminary...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

On The Run: Deputies say Cody Franklin punched a woman in the face

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your finding Cody Franklin. On January 21, 2023, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 8000-block of Glen Fox for an assault. The victim reported she was in a verbal argument with Cody Franklin. The victim reported that she was making food for everyone at the location when she asked Cody and his guest to leave the location because he was not assisting with cleaning the kitchen.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

