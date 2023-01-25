Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
cbs4indy.com
Indiana boy reunited with dog lost in New Mexico after five days
INDIANAPOLIS- An Anderson, Indiana family has been reunited with its dog that went missing five days ago in New Mexico. It all started Sunday night in New Mexico when the family was on a cross-country road trip. The family dog, Sky, got loose while they were making a pit stop.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man arrested in Florida for stealing from at least 11 cars, police say
SARASOTA, Fla. — Police in Florida arrested an Indiana man in connection to a series of vehicle burglaries in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Deputies arrested Michael Martin, 38, on Wednesday. Police said Martin was seen in surveillance photos entering 11 unlocked cars in neighborhoods on the north side of...
cbs4indy.com
Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area.
cbs4indy.com
Young boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from California. Sunday night, Miranda Huckeby, her son Merrick, and her husband made a pit stop in New Mexico. The two adults got out alongside a road to check under the hood of their truck. Within seconds, their dog Sky took off.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmakers consider program that sends free books to young children
State leaders want to send each Hoosier child under age 5 a free book once a month. Indiana lawmakers consider program that sends free …. State leaders want to send each Hoosier child under age 5 a free book once a month. Tuesday: The struggle to shut down Indy bars...
cbs4indy.com
Experts recommend reading to children as early as possible
Officials with The Mind Trust say reading to children as early as possible makes a difference later on. Experts recommend reading to children as early as …. Officials with The Mind Trust say reading to children as early as possible makes a difference later on. High School Basketball: January 27.
cbs4indy.com
Fast-casual chain Slim Chickens to open its first Indiana location
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Arkansas-based fast-casual chicken chain is coming to roost in the Hoosier state for the first time ever. Slim Chickens will open its first Indiana location in West Lafayette on Monday, February 6 at 2901 Northwestern Avenue, near the campus of Purdue University. So what’s...
cbs4indy.com
High School Basketball: January 27
Chris Widlic has high school basketball scores and highlights from across central Indiana. Tuesday: The struggle to shut down Indy bars with …. Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 11, CBS4 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lieutenant governor testifies during hearing on mental health bill
INDIANAPOLIS – Several Hoosiers testified before a state Senate committee Thursday, urging them to pass a bill allocating more funding for mental health services. Senate Bill 1, one of the Indiana Senate Republicans’ top priorities this legislative session, would allocate $30 million toward expanding the number of certified community behavioral health clinics, which provide care 24/7. The bill, which has bipartisan backing, would also fund the 988 mental health crisis lifeline.
cbs4indy.com
Mixed precipitation ahead with much colder air approaching
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild start to the weekend coming up on Saturday, before a turn for much colder weather next week. This weekend, we’ll see a periods of a rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation late on Saturday evening. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow for a brief period. This should not be a weather disrupter. But be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
cbs4indy.com
Much colder air moves in next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures turn much colder for the middle of next week in Indiana!. This weekend, we’ll see a brief rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow for a brief period. This should not be a weather disrupter. But be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
cbs4indy.com
Devour Indy expecting busy weekend after slow start
INDIANAPOLS — Devour Indy runs this week. More than 130 restaurants are participating this year. “Even if you’ve been devouring for a long time, there are new places to check out,” said Colleen Rose, director of communication and events at Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association. “Every side of town, there’s a restaurant for everyone.”
