ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Indiana boy reunited with dog lost in New Mexico after five days

INDIANAPOLIS- An Anderson, Indiana family has been reunited with its dog that went missing five days ago in New Mexico. It all started Sunday night in New Mexico when the family was on a cross-country road trip. The family dog, Sky, got loose while they were making a pit stop.
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cbs4indy.com

Young boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana

ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from California. Sunday night, Miranda Huckeby, her son Merrick, and her husband made a pit stop in New Mexico. The two adults got out alongside a road to check under the hood of their truck. Within seconds, their dog Sky took off.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Experts recommend reading to children as early as possible

Officials with The Mind Trust say reading to children as early as possible makes a difference later on. Experts recommend reading to children as early as …. Officials with The Mind Trust say reading to children as early as possible makes a difference later on. High School Basketball: January 27.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Fast-casual chain Slim Chickens to open its first Indiana location

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Arkansas-based fast-casual chicken chain is coming to roost in the Hoosier state for the first time ever. Slim Chickens will open its first Indiana location in West Lafayette on Monday, February 6 at 2901 Northwestern Avenue, near the campus of Purdue University. So what’s...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

High School Basketball: January 27

Chris Widlic has high school basketball scores and highlights from across central Indiana. Tuesday: The struggle to shut down Indy bars with …. Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 11, CBS4 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana lieutenant governor testifies during hearing on mental health bill

INDIANAPOLIS – Several Hoosiers testified before a state Senate committee Thursday, urging them to pass a bill allocating more funding for mental health services. Senate Bill 1, one of the Indiana Senate Republicans’ top priorities this legislative session, would allocate $30 million toward expanding the number of certified community behavioral health clinics, which provide care 24/7. The bill, which has bipartisan backing, would also fund the 988 mental health crisis lifeline.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Mixed precipitation ahead with much colder air approaching

INDIANAPOLIS – A mild start to the weekend coming up on Saturday, before a turn for much colder weather next week. This weekend, we’ll see a periods of a rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation late on Saturday evening. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow for a brief period. This should not be a weather disrupter. But be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Much colder air moves in next week

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures turn much colder for the middle of next week in Indiana!. This weekend, we’ll see a brief rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow for a brief period. This should not be a weather disrupter. But be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Devour Indy expecting busy weekend after slow start

INDIANAPOLS — Devour Indy runs this week. More than 130 restaurants are participating this year. “Even if you’ve been devouring for a long time, there are new places to check out,” said Colleen Rose, director of communication and events at Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association. “Every side of town, there’s a restaurant for everyone.”
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy