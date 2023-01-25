ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

PIX11

Woman, 21, reported missing; phone pinging in Chicago, car found in NJ

Update, Jan. 27: Diana Mendez-Gonzalez safely returned home on her own on Thursday, police said in an update on their Facebook page Friday morning. Original story: OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) — A missing woman was last seen leaving her house in Parlin, New Jersey, around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Diana Mendez-Gonzalez, 21, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WTNH.com

Colorado bear takes 400 ‘selfies’ on trail camera

(NewsNation) — A Colorado bear has stepped into the spotlight after taking hundreds of “selfies” on a park ranger’s observational camera. The apparent photo shoot took place on one of nine motion-detecting cameras in the Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) system, which spans 46,000 acres.
COLORADO STATE
WTNH.com

Conn. officials react to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officials are responding to the violent arrest and fatal beating of a Memphis man earlier this month following recently-released video footage. The man, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7. On Friday, the city of Memphis released both body camera footage and street surveillance footage of the violent arrest in what the Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis described as a “disregard for a human being.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WTNH.com

Florida man wins $1M lottery prize after he says someone cut in front of him in line

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing a scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” 43-year-old Delray Beach resident Stephen Munoz Espinoza told the Florida Lottery. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Shore News Network

New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video

NEWARK, NJ – With the nation bracing for another wave of coast to coast civil unrest after the video of five cops brutally attacking Tyre Nichols in Memphis was released, New Jersey District Attorney Philip R. Sellinger is warning against violent protests. “Like so many around the country, we are deeply disturbed by the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. Shortly after his death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Tennessee and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division opened a criminal civil rights investigation,.” Sellinger said. “We express support for our colleagues who are working The post New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video appeared first on Shore News Network.
MEMPHIS, TN
WPG Talk Radio

Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ

🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
Rock 104.1

Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey

Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate

❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
fox5ny.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ

