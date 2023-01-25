Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Woman, 21, reported missing; phone pinging in Chicago, car found in NJ
Update, Jan. 27: Diana Mendez-Gonzalez safely returned home on her own on Thursday, police said in an update on their Facebook page Friday morning. Original story: OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) — A missing woman was last seen leaving her house in Parlin, New Jersey, around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Diana Mendez-Gonzalez, 21, […]
WTNH.com
Colorado bear takes 400 ‘selfies’ on trail camera
(NewsNation) — A Colorado bear has stepped into the spotlight after taking hundreds of “selfies” on a park ranger’s observational camera. The apparent photo shoot took place on one of nine motion-detecting cameras in the Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) system, which spans 46,000 acres.
WTNH.com
Conn. officials react to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officials are responding to the violent arrest and fatal beating of a Memphis man earlier this month following recently-released video footage. The man, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7. On Friday, the city of Memphis released both body camera footage and street surveillance footage of the violent arrest in what the Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis described as a “disregard for a human being.”
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
Elderly resident charged in death of 91-year-old woman at N.J. nursing home where both lived
Authorities have charged an 81-year-old nursing home resident in the death of Clara Sutowski, 91, a fellow resident who suffered grievous injuries after he allegedly hit her in a hallway at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield earlier this month. Angel Bermontiz, 81, of Piscataway, is accused of reckless...
11-Year-Old New Jersey Boy Arrested For Making Social Media Threats Against School In Florida
An 11-year-old New Jersey boy responsible for recent threats on social media regarding a Florida school was arrested Thursday, according to deputies. According to deputies in Monroe County, Florida, the suspect, who resides in New Jersey, was arrested by law enforcement in his state. “I
WTNH.com
Florida man wins $1M lottery prize after he says someone cut in front of him in line
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing a scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” 43-year-old Delray Beach resident Stephen Munoz Espinoza told the Florida Lottery. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
NJ drivers, a $15 item could avoid a $1,000 ticket this winter
Sure we haven't had much snow this winter, but February is looming and could be saying, "Hold my beer." When snow hits this or any other winter in New Jersey, it's a pain to deal with. Even just to get out of your driveway you have to clear that snow off your car. When you don't get all of it there could be big consequences.
New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video
NEWARK, NJ – With the nation bracing for another wave of coast to coast civil unrest after the video of five cops brutally attacking Tyre Nichols in Memphis was released, New Jersey District Attorney Philip R. Sellinger is warning against violent protests. “Like so many around the country, we are deeply disturbed by the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. Shortly after his death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Tennessee and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division opened a criminal civil rights investigation,.” Sellinger said. “We express support for our colleagues who are working The post New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video appeared first on Shore News Network.
Helpful Advice If You Still Have Your Old New Jersey Plates
If you've ever had to get Jersey plates on your vehicle, do you know what you're supposed to do with your old plates?. Here's a pro tip for you; you aren't supposed to hold onto your old vehicle plates or toss them in the trash. For some, this may seem...
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey
Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
Duo charged with $18K jewelry theft in ‘follow-out’ flat-tire scheme at N.J. store
Two New York men have been charged with stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry from a person in Middlesex County after deflating a tire on the victim’s car and pretending to be good Samirtans helping to help fix the flat, authorities said. The robbery occurred Aug. 19, 2022, after the...
The 5 Coziest, Warm, Winter Restaurants at the Jersey Shore
It is cold, maybe not as cold as some New Jersey winters, but it's still cold. These restaurants will make you feel good that you actually got out and enjoyed a night out. These are warm and cozy, the atmosphere that we absolutely need right now. Most of these spectacular...
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
Bicyclist killed following collision with car along Jersey Shore, cops say
A 52-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was killed after being hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Monmouth County on Tuesday night, authorities said. The man was riding south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township just before 10 p.m. when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate
❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
fox5ny.com
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
