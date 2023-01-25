ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Riley Keough Shares Last Photo With Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley

By Marco Margaritoff
 3 days ago

Riley Keough , whose mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died Jan. 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest, shared the last photo ever taken of them together on Tuesday. The heartfelt tribute came mere days after Keough hinted at the birth of her first child with husband Ben Smith-Petersen.

“I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” Keough captioned the Instagram post of her and Presley at a Jan. 8 event to celebrate Elvis Presley’s birthday at West Hollywood’s Formosa Café. “Grateful @georgieflores took this.”

During a memorial service Sunday for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, Smith-Petersen took the stage to read Keough’s words aloud, according to People . Keough’s tribute, which was read as she sat in the front row, also served as the unexpected announcement of a child.

“Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life,” read Smith-Petersen. “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart. … I’m a product of your heart.”

A representative for Keough later confirmed to Page Six that she and Smith-Petersen had indeed welcomed a daughter. The couple, who married in 2015, have kept both her name and date of birth private. Keough’s tribute, however, clearly detailed her mother’s strengths.

“I’m eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you,” read Smith-Petersen. “I’m certain I chose the best mother for me in this world. ... I remember everything. I remember you giving me baths as a baby. I remember the way you would cuddle me ... and the way you smelled.”

“I remember all the notes you’d leave in my lunchbox every day,” he continued. “I remember the feeling I’d get when I’d see you picking me up from school ... how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I’ve ever known. I hope you finally know how loved you were here.”

Keough endured the untimely passing of a close relative before, as her brother Benjamin died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020 . Presley, who is survived by Keough and twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood, tragically died before her own mother, Priscilla Presley .

Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest at Graceland alongside her father, Elvis Presley .

