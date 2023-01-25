ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video

NEWARK, NJ – With the nation bracing for another wave of coast to coast civil unrest after the video of five cops brutally attacking Tyre Nichols in Memphis was released, New Jersey District Attorney Philip R. Sellinger is warning against violent protests. “Like so many around the country, we are deeply disturbed by the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. Shortly after his death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Tennessee and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division opened a criminal civil rights investigation,.” Sellinger said. “We express support for our colleagues who are working The post New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video appeared first on Shore News Network.
MEMPHIS, TN
thelakewoodscoop.com

Some Lakewood Schools Come Up With New Policy in Attempt to Thwart Mid-Winter Florida Plans

In an effort to stop students from traveling to Florida for mid-winter vacation, some Lakewood schools have introduced a new strict policy. Last year, some parents told TLS their children’s schools made children sign papers they acknowledge they’ll be suspended if they’re caught going to Florida, while other schools made both students and parents detail and sign where they spent their mid-winter break.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash

Authorities have identified the man killed on an electric bicycle in Monmouth County. Christopher Mattern, 52, was riding an Ecotric Starfish electric bicycle south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66, said Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ

🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
TAPinto.net

Corrections Officer from Piscataway Charged with Giving Cell Phone to Inmate in Prison Romance

FREEHOLD, NJ – Latonya C. Johnson, 51 of Piscataway has been charged with a single count of Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate, a second-degree offense for giving a cell phone to a prisoner. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago made the announcement on Thursday adding that Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution had been in a romantic relationship with a male inmate and gave him the cell phone so she could contact him more frequently. Santiago said investigators found that Johnson brought the cell phone into the prison sometime between May and October 2022. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court March 7 and could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox:  Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Admits Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor

A 45-year-old Jersey Shore man has admitted selling a large quantify of cocaine, authorities said. Mark Kelber, of Manalapan, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine in an amount greater than five ounces with intent to distribute, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. Kelber was arrested as part of...
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Turnpike truck fire creates massive delays Thursday morning

A truck that became engulfed in flames Thursday morning caused miles of delays on the New Jersey Turnpike. A tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier in the outer lanes north of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Middlesex County around 6:40 a.m. and caught fire, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. The driver was able to escape the cab and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Cocaine Dealer Pleads Guilty

OCEAN COUNTY – A Manalapan man caught in a four-month investigation pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine, police said. At his March 24 sentencing, Mark Kelber, 45, is facing a ten-year term. His arrest came as part of “Operation Checkmate,” in which police from a number of agencies tracked down...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy