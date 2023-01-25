Read full article on original website
Elderly resident charged in death of 91-year-old woman at N.J. nursing home where both lived
Authorities have charged an 81-year-old nursing home resident in the death of Clara Sutowski, 91, a fellow resident who suffered grievous injuries after he allegedly hit her in a hallway at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield earlier this month. Angel Bermontiz, 81, of Piscataway, is accused of reckless...
11-Year-Old New Jersey Boy Arrested For Making Social Media Threats Against School In Florida
An 11-year-old New Jersey boy responsible for recent threats on social media regarding a Florida school was arrested Thursday, according to deputies. According to deputies in Monroe County, Florida, the suspect, who resides in New Jersey, was arrested by law enforcement in his state. “I
Court backs firing of N.J. prison officer for derogatory post about George Floyd
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the firing of a state Department of Corrections officer who made several online posts that were derogatory about race, the Black Lives Matter movement, and George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Samantha Chirichello was a corrections officer from...
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video
NEWARK, NJ – With the nation bracing for another wave of coast to coast civil unrest after the video of five cops brutally attacking Tyre Nichols in Memphis was released, New Jersey District Attorney Philip R. Sellinger is warning against violent protests. “Like so many around the country, we are deeply disturbed by the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. Shortly after his death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Tennessee and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division opened a criminal civil rights investigation,.” Sellinger said. “We express support for our colleagues who are working The post New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video appeared first on Shore News Network.
Some Lakewood Schools Come Up With New Policy in Attempt to Thwart Mid-Winter Florida Plans
In an effort to stop students from traveling to Florida for mid-winter vacation, some Lakewood schools have introduced a new strict policy. Last year, some parents told TLS their children’s schools made children sign papers they acknowledge they’ll be suspended if they’re caught going to Florida, while other schools made both students and parents detail and sign where they spent their mid-winter break.
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
Authorities ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash
Authorities have identified the man killed on an electric bicycle in Monmouth County. Christopher Mattern, 52, was riding an Ecotric Starfish electric bicycle south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66, said Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
Helpful Advice If You Still Have Your Old New Jersey Plates
If you've ever had to get Jersey plates on your vehicle, do you know what you're supposed to do with your old plates?. Here's a pro tip for you; you aren't supposed to hold onto your old vehicle plates or toss them in the trash. For some, this may seem...
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
Corrections Officer from Piscataway Charged with Giving Cell Phone to Inmate in Prison Romance
FREEHOLD, NJ – Latonya C. Johnson, 51 of Piscataway has been charged with a single count of Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate, a second-degree offense for giving a cell phone to a prisoner. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago made the announcement on Thursday adding that Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution had been in a romantic relationship with a male inmate and gave him the cell phone so she could contact him more frequently. Santiago said investigators found that Johnson brought the cell phone into the prison sometime between May and October 2022. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court March 7 and could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox: Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS.
PHOTOS: Multiple people attested in reported drug operation in Lakewood
Multiple people were arrested in a reported drug operation taking place in Lakewood. According to witnesses, it appears police arrested several people in the Lincoln Street area in what appears to be drug related offenses. Police did not immediately have any further information to provide.
Surveillance cameras captured Neptune killing, but who was the gunman behind the mask?
FREEHOLD Randolph Goodman drove home the night of Nov. 10, 2018, parked his car and took a bag of takeout from Red Lobster upstairs to his Neptune apartment, but not before having a conversation outside with Marcus Morrisey, a prosecutor told a Monmouth County jury Wednesday. Morrisey wanted to buy...
Jersey Shore Man Admits Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor
A 45-year-old Jersey Shore man has admitted selling a large quantify of cocaine, authorities said. Mark Kelber, of Manalapan, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine in an amount greater than five ounces with intent to distribute, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. Kelber was arrested as part of...
NJ Turnpike truck fire creates massive delays Thursday morning
A truck that became engulfed in flames Thursday morning caused miles of delays on the New Jersey Turnpike. A tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier in the outer lanes north of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Middlesex County around 6:40 a.m. and caught fire, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. The driver was able to escape the cab and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey
There might be some common ground between gun safety advocates and gun rights supporters, Nancy Colasurdo writes. The post Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Cocaine Dealer Pleads Guilty
OCEAN COUNTY – A Manalapan man caught in a four-month investigation pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine, police said. At his March 24 sentencing, Mark Kelber, 45, is facing a ten-year term. His arrest came as part of “Operation Checkmate,” in which police from a number of agencies tracked down...
61 NJ Lottery prizes of $1M or more — where they were sold
Not one New Jersey retailer sold a jackpot-winning ticket for any Powerball or Mega Millions drawing in 2022, but players throughout the state still managed to claim 61 prizes worth $1,000,000 or more across several New Jersey Lottery games. The agency on Wednesday released an interactive map (below) so you...
Officials release video, 911 calls related to a deadly crash in Old Bridge that stemmed from police chase
The crash happened at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Route 9 South. One person was killed and two teenagers were placed under arrest.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
