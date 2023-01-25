Read full article on original website
Co-creator of ‘Sesame Street’ dies at 93
NEW YORK (AP) — Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of the beloved children’s education TV series “Sesame Street,” which uses empathy and fuzzy monsters like Abby Cadabby, Elmo and Cookie Monster to charm and teach generations around the world, has died. He was 93. Morrisett’s death was...
Lloyd Morrisett dead at 93: Sesame Street co-creator dies as fans mourn visionary whose daughter gave him idea for show
LLOYD Morrisett, the co-creator of famed children's television show Sesame Street, has died at age 93. Morrisett was a co-founder of the Children’s Television Workshop - later rebranded as Sesame Workshop - which confirmed the news of his passing in a tweet. "A Lifetime Honorary Trustee, Lloyd leaves an...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Kevin Bacon Is A Proud Father To Two Successful Children
Kevin Bacon began his amazing career featuring in the 1984 classic movie, Footloose, which made the audience and critics fall in love with him. He then went on to star in films like A Few Good Men, Mystic River, and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. The actor has been married...
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
WHAS 11
Anne Heche's Best Friend Says a Documentary About the Late Actress Is in the Works (Exclusive)
Anne Heche's life and legacy will be explored in an upcoming documentary. ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with the late actress' best friend and podcast co-host, Heather Duffy, on Tuesday, who opened up about Heche's posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne, and the other ways she's committed to preserving her friend's memory.
WHAS 11
North West Has a Part in New 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie'
North West is following in her mother, Kim Kardashian's, footsteps. She's headed to the big screen!. Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter is among a trio of new pups set to join the ranks in the Paw Patrol sequel, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Also joining the project is Alan Kim and TikTok star Brice Gonzalez. Kardashian is also set to rejoin the pack returning as the poodle Delores from the first movie.
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Craig Mazin on Casting Nick Offerman as Survivalist Bill
HBO’s The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is chock full of spectacular performances, including from Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman as survivalist Bill. Although The Last of Us is a video game adaptation, and many remember his introduction in the game to be loud and bombastic, the series takes a more intimate approach.
Collider
Critical Role Developing ‘Mighty Nein’ Animated Series at Amazon Studios
Amazon Studios and Critical Role have announced today they are bringing the Mighty Nein campaign of Dungeons & Dragons to the streamer as an animated series. Set approximately two decades after the events of The Legend of Vox Machina, Mighty Nein follows a new party of adventurers as they explore the world of Exandria.
That’s All, Folks! HBO Max Removes Hundreds Episodes of ‘Looney Tunes’ and ‘The Flintstones’ as Cost-Cutting Blitz Continues
As Bugs Bunny would say, “That’s all, folks!” HBO Max welcomed the new year with the removal of the cartoon classics Looney Tunes and The Flintstones as part of their highly-criticized Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The streamer removed Seasons 16-31 of Looney Tunes and Seasons 4-6 of The Flintstones on Sat., Dec. 31, Variety confirmed. This change comes with good news and bad news: the good news is that episodes of both programs still remain on the streaming giant. The first fifteen seasons of Looney Tunes are currently available to stream on HBO Max, totaling 225 shorts dating back to 1930. (Vulture...
WHAS 11
2023 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List
With the help of Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominees for the 2023 Oscars, capping off another eventful awards season. The two actors made the presentation live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
Popculture
Fox Renews 3 of Its Animated Series for 2 More Seasons
Fox renewed all three of its long-running animated hits for two more seasons. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers will continue airing on the network with new episodes through at least the 2024-2025 TV season. The renewal of The Simpsons will keep it going as the longest-running scripted American television show in history.
