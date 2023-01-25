As Bugs Bunny would say, “That’s all, folks!” HBO Max welcomed the new year with the removal of the cartoon classics Looney Tunes and The Flintstones as part of their highly-criticized Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The streamer removed Seasons 16-31 of Looney Tunes and Seasons 4-6 of The Flintstones on Sat., Dec. 31, Variety confirmed. This change comes with good news and bad news: the good news is that episodes of both programs still remain on the streaming giant. The first fifteen seasons of Looney Tunes are currently available to stream on HBO Max, totaling 225 shorts dating back to 1930. (Vulture...

