PennLive.com

Co-creator of ‘Sesame Street’ dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of the beloved children’s education TV series “Sesame Street,” which uses empathy and fuzzy monsters like Abby Cadabby, Elmo and Cookie Monster to charm and teach generations around the world, has died. He was 93. Morrisett’s death was...
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
extratv

Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62

Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
HAWAII STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
WHAS 11

North West Has a Part in New 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie'

North West is following in her mother, Kim Kardashian's, footsteps. She's headed to the big screen!. Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter is among a trio of new pups set to join the ranks in the Paw Patrol sequel, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Also joining the project is Alan Kim and TikTok star Brice Gonzalez. Kardashian is also set to rejoin the pack returning as the poodle Delores from the first movie.
Collider

Critical Role Developing ‘Mighty Nein’ Animated Series at Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios and Critical Role have announced today they are bringing the Mighty Nein campaign of Dungeons & Dragons to the streamer as an animated series. Set approximately two decades after the events of The Legend of Vox Machina, Mighty Nein follows a new party of adventurers as they explore the world of Exandria.
Decider.com

That’s All, Folks! HBO Max Removes Hundreds Episodes of ‘Looney Tunes’ and ‘The Flintstones’ as Cost-Cutting Blitz Continues

As Bugs Bunny would say, “That’s all, folks!” HBO Max welcomed the new year with the removal of the cartoon classics Looney Tunes and The Flintstones as part of their highly-criticized Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The streamer removed Seasons 16-31 of Looney Tunes and Seasons 4-6 of The Flintstones on Sat., Dec. 31, Variety confirmed. This change comes with good news and bad news: the good news is that episodes of both programs still remain on the streaming giant. The first fifteen seasons of Looney Tunes are currently available to stream on HBO Max, totaling 225 shorts dating back to 1930. (Vulture...
WHAS 11

2023 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List

With the help of Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominees for the 2023 Oscars, capping off another eventful awards season. The two actors made the presentation live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Fox Renews 3 of Its Animated Series for 2 More Seasons

Fox renewed all three of its long-running animated hits for two more seasons. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers will continue airing on the network with new episodes through at least the 2024-2025 TV season. The renewal of The Simpsons will keep it going as the longest-running scripted American television show in history.

