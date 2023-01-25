Read full article on original website
3 injured in Ottawa County crash after driver loses control on slushy road
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Three people were injured Friday, Jan. 27 after police say a driver lost control of his vehicle on a snowy road and crashed into another car. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:21 p.m. to the crash on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, according to a news release.
Jenison area man dies in three-vehicle Barry County crash
HASTINGS, MI -- A 62-year-old Jenison area man died in a three-vehicle crash on M-37 south of Middleville on Friday, Jan. 27. Barry County sheriff’s deputies identified Matthew Fuller as the person who died in the crash. He was driving a Ford Transit van when it was struck by...
Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Barry Co.
A man was killed in a crash that involved three vehicles west of Hastings Friday afternoon, according to sheriff’s deputies.
“Slushy” Road Conditions a Factor in Jenison Area Collision
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Three persons were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision west of Jenison on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, west of 20th Avenue, around 7:20 PM. That was where a westbound sedan, driven by a 20-year-old Hudsonville man, lost control on slushy conditions, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound sedan, driven by a 30-year-old Grand Haven man, head on. The two drivers, along with a 28-year-old Grand Haven woman who was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle, were all taken to Corewell-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Saginaw Highway was closed for hours Friday after a pedestrian was killed. The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. between Nixon Road and Broadbent Road in Delta Township. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old man from Grand Ledge was traveling...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Eaton County
EATON COUNTY, MI – A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Eaton County. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, which occurred on Saginaw Highway near Upton Road at 4:36 a.m. on Friday. Deputies say 45-year-old male from Grand Ledge was...
Police dog finds man who fled Lowell traffic crash hiding in garage
LOWELL, MI -- A police dog tracked down a man who allegedly fled the scene of a Lowell traffic crash, finding him hiding in a garage. Lowell police said a traffic crash happened the morning of Friday, Jan. 27 in the area of Alden Nash Avenue SE and Segwun Avenue.
Three hospitalized following Georgetown Twp. crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital Friday night.
Mecosta Co. deputies respond to early morning accident
Deputies in Mecosta County were on the scene of a rollover accident early Saturday morning. The crash happened on New Millpond Road south of 15 Mile Road
Kent Co. business owners speak out after multiple burglaries early Friday morning
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The search continues for a group of thieves who did thousands of dollars in damage to at least nine stores in Kent County early Friday morning. Investigators are looking for at least six suspects, recorded on multiple businesses' surveillance cameras overnight. D. Schuler's Fine Wines...
1 dead, 3 in hospital after Clinton County car crash
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 7:25 a.m.
Kent County authorities say burglars hit multiple gas stations, stores overnight
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple police agencies are investigating a rash of robbery attempts overnight. Kent County Dispatch says at least three businesses were broken into. The Grand Rapids Police Department is also investigating two other break-ins. One of the impacted businesses is the Family Fare gas station on...
Burglars use stolen car to break gas-station door in rash of overnight break-ins
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police in Kent County are investigating multiple overnight burglaries, including a break-in in which a stolen car was used to break the doors of a Byron Township gas station to gain entry. Kent County sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Brunner said investigators are working with police in...
1 hit, killed while walking on US-31 in Norton Shores
A person was hit and killed while walking on US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday night.
Can you Help Identify This Person? Suspect Robbed Grand Rapids Area Smoke Shop at Gunpoint
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred December 22nd, 2022, just before 9p.m. at Rise Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave. NW, just north of 4 Mile. According to police, the individual pictured held a pistol in his right hand and...
Canine Unit, Drone Bring Parole Absconder to Justice in Van Buren Co.
BANGOR TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Thanks to a Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department canine unit and a drone, a 36-year-old Covert man wanted for being a parole absconder was apprehended late on Thursday night. According to Van Buren County Sheriff’s Sergeant Larry Weers, a vehicle...
MSP: Suspect arrested after chase in Muskegon area
A suspect was arrested after a police chase in Muskegon Wednesday.
Police investigate 3 overnight break-ins at Kentwood businesses
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a series of break-ins throughout Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says three break-ins took place between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. We’re told thieves broke in to a gas station on 52nd Street, a business on 29th...
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
Meth, fentanyl, stolen license plates found in DeWitt Township traffic stop
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday after methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen license plates were found during a traffic stop. According to authorities, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office located a truck that was wanted in connection with a December weapons offense in Olive Township. During the traffic stop, Clinton County K-9 Smokey was reportedly smelled narcotics and the vehicle was searched.
