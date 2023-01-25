ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

US News: Delco University Top 20 in Nation for Online MBA Program

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsbxq_0kQhFcsb00
Photo byVillanova University.

There are more top online MBA programs in the greater Philadelphia area than any other metro area in the country, including one university’s program in Delaware County, writes Ryan Mulling for Philadelphia Business Journal.

U.S. News and World Report took a look at the top 100 online MBA programs in the nation for 2023 and placed Villanova 19th on the list.

The programs are ranked based on engagement, quality of experts and academic officials, instructor credentials, student services and technologies, and student excellence.

While Villanova still leads the pack in the Philadelphia region, its online MBA ranking has dropped.

It was No. 9 in 2021 and No. 16 in 2022 before dropping three more spots this year.

Six other Philadelphia-area universities made it into the top 100. They are Lehigh and University of Delaware, which tied for the 33rd spot; Drexel University, coming in 65th; Rutgers University-Camden and West Chester University, tying for 73rd; and Saint Joseph’s University, 96th.

The top three online MBA programs in the nation are at Indiana University, Bloomington; University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; and the University of Southern California.

Read more about the top onlne MBA programs in the country at Philadelphia Business Journal.’

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

WCU Speech-Language Pathology Graduate Students to Earn ‘Cloaks of Compassion’

A formal White Coat “Cloaks of Compassion” Ceremony, as a rite of passage marking the end of coursework and the beginning of hands-on clinical work with patients, will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2-4 PM, for WCU speech-language pathology graduate students in West Chester University’s new Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons, Room 108, located on campus at 155 University Avenue in West Chester. During the ceremony, white coats will be placed upon the shoulders of each graduate student by the faculty who have helped guide them to this next critical phase of professional development.
WEST CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Dr. Stacey Robertson, President, Widener University

Stacey Robertson, president of Widener University, spoke to DELCO Today about her childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, and San Jose, California, where she played as many sports as possible, including volleyball, softball, soccer, and basketball. In college, she played on the inaugural women’s water polo team and designed her own major called Social History and Social Movements.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Community College Gets First Latina President

Delaware County Community College's new president Marta Yera Cronin starts her new job this summer. Marta Yera Cronin will be the first Latina to serve as president of Delaware County Community College when she takes on her new role this summer, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer. She replaces...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Neumann University Senior Lands Internship in Washington, D.C.

Marlene Konadu-Adjei, a Political Science major at Neumann University will spend the entire spring semester in Washington, D.C., as an intern for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF). She is one of only 26 students in the country who was accepted for this competitive internship. A senior, Konadu-Adjei will learn...
ASTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day

HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DELCO.Today

SCORE Can Help You Master the World of E-Commerce

For those who want to explore and learn about how to operate an E-Commerce business, SCORE Chester and Delaware County offers the following webinars and articles. The webinars are pre-recorded and available to watch for free. You will be asked to provide a name and email address prior to viewing.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Whit

EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing

According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
GLASSBORO, NJ
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy