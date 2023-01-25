US News: Delco University Top 20 in Nation for Online MBA Program

Photo by Villanova University.

There are more top online MBA programs in the greater Philadelphia area than any other metro area in the country, including one university’s program in Delaware County , writes Ryan Mulling for Philadelphia Business Journal.

U.S. News and World Report took a look at the top 100 online MBA programs in the nation for 2023 and placed Villanova 19th on the list.

The programs are ranked based on engagement, quality of experts and academic officials, instructor credentials, student services and technologies, and student excellence.

While Villanova still leads the pack in the Philadelphia region, its online MBA ranking has dropped.

It was No. 9 in 2021 and No. 16 in 2022 before dropping three more spots this year.

Six other Philadelphia-area universities made it into the top 100. They are Lehigh and University of Delaware , which tied for the 33rd spot; Drexel University, coming in 65th; Rutgers University-Camden and West Chester University , tying for 73rd; and Saint Joseph’s University , 96th.

The top three online MBA programs in the nation are at Indiana University, Bloomington; University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; and the University of Southern California.