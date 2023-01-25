ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln men arrested in connection to explosives investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they have arrested two men in connection to the Wednesday investigation on explosive materials. LPD arrested 24-year-old Spenser Speidell and 23-year-old Dominick Fossberg both of Lincoln. Speidell was arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of explosive materials after the investigation Wednesday...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested after making disturbance call

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Lincoln man was arrested for terroristic threats after a disturbance call. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a disturbance between neighbors Thursday morning around 8:30. LPD said the caller reported that his upstairs neighbors stomp on the floor and disturb him. Officers...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Mayor and LPD Chief comment on killing of Tyre Nichols

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Friday. On Jan. 7, Nichols was reportedly beaten and killed by Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons. Memphis authorities released video footage Friday showing the beating. The officers involved were charged with murder in Nichols’ death.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

More details released in Lincoln homemade bomb arrest

(Lincoln, NE) -- More details are released, and another arrest is made, in connection with homemade explosives being found in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department says around 1:00 Wednesday morning, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates near NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway. LPD says officer contacted the driver, 23-year-old Dominick Fossberg of Lincoln, and spotted evidence of narcotics usage in plain view. Fossberg, who was not the owner of the vehicle, was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher

Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class. Updated: 9 hours...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

City of Lincoln faces new lawsuit filed by fired police sergeant

Another former Lincoln Police officer is leveling allegations of years of on-the-job sexual discrimination and the systematic ousting of those who report it in a lawsuit filed this week. Angela Sands had been with the Lincoln Police Department for nearly 10 years, most recently as a sergeant, before she was...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Omaha man arrested on several charges

An Omaha man faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, following an incident Thursday night. Gregory D. Hatt, 67, of Omaha was stopped at about 8:26 p.m. near Military and Main streets. It was determined that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. An investigation also resulted in the arrest of Hatt for driving under suspension, going the wrong way on a one-way street, DUI first offense, refusal to submit to a pretest, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

klkntv.com

News Channel Nebraska

Multiple gunshots heard in Lincoln, door damaged

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A door was reportedly damaged by a bullet in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of N 56th St. and Fremont St. around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of gunshots being heard. Officers said they did not find any...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces various charges

A Fremont man faces various charges from an incident Thursday night. At about 8:21 p.m., Fremont police responded to the 1100 block of North Garfield for a disturbance. During the investigation, Ryan D. Russell, 47, was uncooperative. He was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska man gets 15 years in prison on meth charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Geneva man will spend over a decade in prison on a meth charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Kurt Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
GENEVA, NE
klkntv.com

Fremont student brought loaded handgun to school, officials say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fourth-grade student in Fremont brought a loaded handgun to school Thursday morning, officials say. Officers were sent to Milliken Elementary School around 8:20 a.m. after the gun was found in a student’s book bag, Fremont Public Schools said in a release. Fremont Police...
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

Gas leak draws firefighters to west Omaha gas station Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — You may have noticed some action out near Village Pointe Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called out to a gas leak at the Casey's near 168th Street and West Dodge Road. The battalion chief couldn't accurately estimate the gas emitted from the slow leak, but he said...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

