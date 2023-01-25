Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
klkntv.com
Man threatened neighbors with steak knife at Lincoln apartment, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Thursday after threatening his neighbors with a steak knife at a Lincoln apartment, police say. Around 8:30 a.m., officers were sent to the apartment near 27th and P Streets on a report of a disturbance between neighbors. The caller, later identified...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln men arrested in connection to explosives investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they have arrested two men in connection to the Wednesday investigation on explosive materials. LPD arrested 24-year-old Spenser Speidell and 23-year-old Dominick Fossberg both of Lincoln. Speidell was arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of explosive materials after the investigation Wednesday...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested after making disturbance call
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Lincoln man was arrested for terroristic threats after a disturbance call. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a disturbance between neighbors Thursday morning around 8:30. LPD said the caller reported that his upstairs neighbors stomp on the floor and disturb him. Officers...
1011now.com
Lincoln Mayor and LPD Chief comment on killing of Tyre Nichols
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Friday. On Jan. 7, Nichols was reportedly beaten and killed by Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons. Memphis authorities released video footage Friday showing the beating. The officers involved were charged with murder in Nichols’ death.
iheart.com
More details released in Lincoln homemade bomb arrest
(Lincoln, NE) -- More details are released, and another arrest is made, in connection with homemade explosives being found in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department says around 1:00 Wednesday morning, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates near NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway. LPD says officer contacted the driver, 23-year-old Dominick Fossberg of Lincoln, and spotted evidence of narcotics usage in plain view. Fossberg, who was not the owner of the vehicle, was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Police denounce actions of Memphis police officers in Tyre Nichols incident
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer put out a statement Friday night denouncing the actions of the Memphis police officers that were involved in the beating and eventual death of Tyre Nichols. The statement is below:. As an agency we want to express our sadness and...
WOWT
Tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher
Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class. Updated: 9 hours...
klkntv.com
Nebraska police departments denounce officers accused in Tyre Nichol’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police chiefs from Lincoln and Omaha are condemning the alleged actions of five Memphis officers. On Friday, the City of Memphis released footage in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The four videos appear to show five officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols between two scenes.
North Platte Telegraph
City of Lincoln faces new lawsuit filed by fired police sergeant
Another former Lincoln Police officer is leveling allegations of years of on-the-job sexual discrimination and the systematic ousting of those who report it in a lawsuit filed this week. Angela Sands had been with the Lincoln Police Department for nearly 10 years, most recently as a sergeant, before she was...
klkntv.com
Woman stabbed 69-year-old in car theft attempt near Waverly, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 69-year-old man was stabbed four times during a car theft attempt near Waverly, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were sent to an area near North 112th Street and Branched Oak Road around 6:40 a.m. Friday on a report of a stabbing.
klkntv.com
Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
thebestmix1055.com
Omaha man arrested on several charges
An Omaha man faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, following an incident Thursday night. Gregory D. Hatt, 67, of Omaha was stopped at about 8:26 p.m. near Military and Main streets. It was determined that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. An investigation also resulted in the arrest of Hatt for driving under suspension, going the wrong way on a one-way street, DUI first offense, refusal to submit to a pretest, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container.
1011now.com
Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated. Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police say they pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northwest...
klkntv.com
Two in custody after police find several explosives in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men are in custody after police found several explosives in northwest Lincoln on Wednesday. Around 1 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle near Northwest 7th Street and West Cornhusker Highway for not having license plates. The driver, a 23-year-old Lincoln man, was arrested on...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple gunshots heard in Lincoln, door damaged
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A door was reportedly damaged by a bullet in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of N 56th St. and Fremont St. around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of gunshots being heard. Officers said they did not find any...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces various charges
A Fremont man faces various charges from an incident Thursday night. At about 8:21 p.m., Fremont police responded to the 1100 block of North Garfield for a disturbance. During the investigation, Ryan D. Russell, 47, was uncooperative. He was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.
klkntv.com
Nebraska man gets 15 years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Geneva man will spend over a decade in prison on a meth charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Kurt Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
klkntv.com
Fremont student brought loaded handgun to school, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fourth-grade student in Fremont brought a loaded handgun to school Thursday morning, officials say. Officers were sent to Milliken Elementary School around 8:20 a.m. after the gun was found in a student’s book bag, Fremont Public Schools said in a release. Fremont Police...
KETV.com
Gas leak draws firefighters to west Omaha gas station Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — You may have noticed some action out near Village Pointe Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called out to a gas leak at the Casey's near 168th Street and West Dodge Road. The battalion chief couldn't accurately estimate the gas emitted from the slow leak, but he said...
1011now.com
RAW: Lincoln Police discover additional explosive devices inside home
If you know anything about these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated.
