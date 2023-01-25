ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

cityandstateny.com

Internet access for some of New York's neediest residents to be announced in Eric Adams' state of the city

New York City’s new direct-to-inbox PR gambit isn’t your only chance to hear straight from Mayor Eric Adams. He’s delivering the State of the City address Thursday, where he’ll likely run down the administration’s accomplishments in its first year – City & State took at look at that too – and preview some new initiatives for 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting

NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

The 12 Best Thrift Stores in New York City for Vintage and Designer Finds

Thrift shopping is an endurance sport. You can't walk into the experience with a single piece in mind, but put in the time, and you may come away with a whole bag of unique items. New York City is a town particularly well suited to thrifting: Sprinkled throughout the boroughs are scores of shops to browse—both tightly curated and totally unedited. The best thrift shops channel the city's energy, whether that be uptown society or downtown trendsetters. Shopping in the city, you might be lucky enough to score vintage Alaïa or Chanel donated by a celebrity, fashion editor, or business executive. In addition, many thrift stores are nonprofits that rely on donations and donate proceeds to important causes like AIDS research or support for the homeless.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cssny.org

Assembly-Line “Justice”: Eviction Attempts Reach Record Highs in 2022

From 2020 to 2021, New York held off a sharp increase in evictions with rental assistance programs and an eviction moratorium. With the end of the moratorium in early 2022, eviction filings climbed sharply. It is not as if no one saw it coming. Jenny Laurie, Executive Director of Housing Court Answers, cautioned against the return to a “pre-pandemic assembly-line style of justice in Housing Court”.[1] Instead of heeding this warning, the NYS Unified Court System made the choice to speed up the assembly line in 2022. At the same time, the city failed to respond to growing resignations among legal service lawyers, and the state legislature failed to adopt a statewide Right to Counsel law. As a result, tens of thousands of tenants are now facing evictions without legal support they are legally entitled to.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side

Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar

The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Fed up NYC merchants set up private patrols to combat crime

A group of Bronx merchants got so fed up with rampant crime in New York City that they took matters into their own hands — hiring private security guards to keep order on a bustling commercial strip. The five-person  “Ambassadors Program” is being run by the Fordham Road Business Improvement District Wednesdays through Saturdays between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The unarmed ambassadors’ mandate is to patrol the borough’s busiest shopping district, along Fordham Road from Jerome Avenue to Washington Avenue. They will meet and greet merchants and customers to act as a deterrent to thieves but also serve as additional eyes throughout the Fordham...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodgressing.com

Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event

Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Number of underage murder suspects doubles as NYPD grapples with ‘deficient’ juvenile criminal justice system

Big Apple cops are grappling with a “deficient” juvenile criminal justice system that treats young offenders with kid gloves — even as the city faces a twofold jump in the number of underage accused killers, NYPD officials told The Post. Authorities said the state’s “Raise the Age” statute has led to a decline in overall arrests and more slap-on-the-wrist “juvenile reports” — the equivalent of a ticket that carries no criminal consequences for suspected teen offenders. “We’ve been able to take 16- and 17-year-olds in Raise the Age and not criminalize it by doing juvenile reports,” outgoing NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kevin O’Connor,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

Trans, Scared, and Stuck in the Men’s Unit

A decade ago, New York City set out to lead the nation in efforts to support incarcerated trans people. Now detainees tell THE CITY that they are stranded in all-male housing units, subject to physical violence and sexual assaults. This story is published in partnership with THE CITY. Sign up here to get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning.

