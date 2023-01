FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two people that they said used a fake $100 bill at Pet Supplies Plus in Fort Myers.

The crime occurred on Monday, January 23, between 3:21 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. at the location on San Carlos Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the identities of the pair is asked to please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.