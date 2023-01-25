ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Buffalo's Fire

Bill could change South Dakota Tribal Relations Committee

A bill that would change the bipartisan makeup of the South Dakota’s Tribal Relations Committee passed through the Senate 27-7 on Monday and now heads to the House. The bill, introduced by Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, a Watertown Republican, would strike a requirement for balance between Democrats and Republicans on the committee. Opponents argue that the move will reduce the number of tribal legislators on the committee.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Law enforcement involved in 13 shootings in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting more than once a month in 2022, according to data from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Various law enforcement agencies were involved in a total of 13 shootings that were investigated by...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD Legislature might insert itself in election lawsuits

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New legislation filed Wednesday would require that the South Dakota Legislature’s Executive Board receive notice of any state or federal lawsuit regarding the constitutionality or validity of South Dakota’s election laws and then decide whether to become involved. The legislation also would let...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD law enforcement weighs in on Memphis traffic stop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Body cam footage of an arrest in Memphis that turned deadly is expected to be released at any time. As many cities prepare for the public’s response, Sioux Falls Police say there are no indications of anything happening here. But the impact Tyre Nichols death is still being felt across the country.
MEMPHIS, TN
KELOLAND TV

Update: Bill seeks to restrict use of SD National Guard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with comments from Rep. Aaron Aylward. A new bill introduced by Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward seeks to restrict the deployment of the South Dakota National Guard outside of the state. The bill leaves in place the current statute allowing...
TEXAS STATE
brookingsradio.com

South Dakota Gov. Noem says state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion pills

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state’s attorney general, say the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills. The Food and Drug Administration recently implemented a rule change that broadens access to the pills. The rule change’s impact has been blunted in states like South Dakota by laws that broadly limit abortion and the pills specifically.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Disaster declaration for SD tribes being reviewed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s delegation is asking President Joe Biden to approve a major disaster declaration for two tribes. The requests are for the Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribes due to the snow storms in December. Several feet of snow trapped people in their homes...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION: Nobody wants Lauren Boebert’s crocodile tears

On Nov. 20, 2022, Anderson Lee Aldrich entered an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado. Opening fire with a long rifle, he slaughtered five people and injured 25 others in the process. Thanks to the heroic actions of army veteran Richard Fierro, the gunman was subdued, and his savage act of terror was stopped prematurely.
COLORADO STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications

More than 500 people and organizations now have standing to participate in the regulatory review of two proposed carbon-capture pipelines that would go through South Dakota. The latest is Lesley Pedde of Texas, who received late notice of the application process. The Public Utilities Commission granted him “party status” Friday in the review of the […] The post 558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
ILLINOIS STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem announces paid family leave proposal

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a two-part paid family leave initiative. HB 1151 enhances paid family leave benefits for state employees and provides an affordable opportunity for entities in the private and public sectors to offer the same benefits. SB 154 establishes a $20 million grant program to help private businesses offer these enhanced benefits to their employees.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

SB 75: Birth fathers to share medical bills

A bill to make unmarried fathers equally responsible for medical bills for a pregnancy has been unanimously passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senate Bill 75, requested by Governor Kristi Noem, amends an older bill to include medical expenses before and after the birth and provides for additional legal remedies.
KELOLAND TV

Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

